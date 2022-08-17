ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fraudsters Posing As Door-To-Door Salespeople, Rye Police Warn

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
Police issued an alert to Westchester County residents about a common scam where individuals pose as door-to-door salespeople. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

Police issued an alert to Westchester County residents about a common scam where individuals pose as door-to-door salespeople.

The City of Rye Police Department made the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

"With so many residents doing home improvements we have a lot of contractors in our area," police said. "With the optic of our neighborhoods filled with contractors we want to make sure you don’t let your guard down and become the victim of a scam."

Police said scammers often claim to be salespeople for a construction company or contractors with extra supplies and say they can offer a good deal for building or painting supplies, along with roofing, pest control, and other things.

The scammers also often claim they are only in the neighborhood for the day, and if someone calls the company for an estimate and contract, it will cost more.

"Never feel pressure to let them in your home," police said. "And always make sure you’re asking for identity, verify who they are and are they working for a true company they claim to be. It’s always good to end the conversation and check that company out."

Police said residents should also make sure all other doors to their home are locked before answering the door, as others could enter the home while the homeowner is distracted.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

