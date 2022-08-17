ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Meet new Meta COO Javier Olivan, the 'super-low-ego, humble' company veteran filling Sheryl Sandberg's large shoes who rarely uses Facebook or Instagram

By Katie Canales
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3cMW_0hKsLGKp00
Javier Olivan is expected to succeed Sheryl Sandberg as Meta's COO. Meta
  • Javier Olivan has been at Meta for 15 years and has officially replaced Sheryl Sandberg as COO.
  • He's the mastermind behind Facebook's explosive global growth and helped facilitate the firm's WhatsApp acquisition.
  • Born in northern Spain, he grew up paragliding, speaks five languages, and now lives in Palo Alto.

Sheryl Sandberg, Mark Zuckerberg's right-hand favorite, is out. Javier Olivan, behind-the-scenes "unofficial fixer," is in.

The 45-year-old has been at Facebook for 15 years, holding mostly VP-level roles and orchestrating the company's breakneck expansion into one of the world's most popular internet platforms.

Sandberg held an unconventional COO role, serving very much as No. 2 to Zuckerberg in all things, including in the public eye. Olivan won't.

He's been at Facebook since 2007, and while we don't know much about his salary, he did just file a disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing that he holds about $35 million worth of restricted stock units.

Here's how "Javi" came into a high-level position at one of the most powerful companies on earth.

Zuckerberg recruited him to Facebook in 2007

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kmgey_0hKsLGKp00
Zuckerberg and Olivan in 2007. Facebook

Olivan grew up in the small town of Sabiñánigo in the Pyrenees mountains in Spain, where he learned to paraglide.

According to his LinkedIn, Olivan graduated from the Spain-based University of Navarra in 2000 and later got his MBA from Stanford in 2007. He worked at Siemens AG and other startups, including some based in Tokyo, before going to Facebook.

Olivan, who speaks five languages, was working on developing a Spanish version of Facebook when Zuckerberg contacted and recruited him as head of global growth. He joined in October 2007.

He was head of international growth for four years and was "responsible for introducing and growing Facebook adoption outside of US," per his LinkedIn. He later was promoted to VP of growth, VP of central products, and then became chief growth officer and VP of products across Meta's pinwheel of products.

His Spanish upbringing and global perspective helped him as he opened many of Facebook's offices around the world. It was Olivan who had the idea to enlist users from around the world to help translate the social website in their native countries for free, helping the company rapidly expand into new markets in a short amount of time.

All in all, he is the key reason that Facebook was able to scale across the globe thanks to a data-driven approach. Meta reported in Q1 that over 90% of the company's monthly users are outside the US and Canada.

The limelight is not his forte — and he's fine with that

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20l4zE_0hKsLGKp00
Olivan and a guest at an event in Mountain View in 2017. Kimberly White/Getty Images

As Bloomberg noted, you might recognize his name if you've thumbed through the leaked material that whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed in 2021, specifically the documents showing Facebook's notorious "grow at all costs" mission.

But besides that, he is not known for being in the public eye, nor does he have any desire to be, anonymous colleagues told Bloomberg.

"I don't want people to mistake his humility and lack of ego for lack of effectiveness or for being shy or anything like that," Alex Schultz, Meta's chief marketing officer who's reported to Olivan for years, told Bloomberg. "He's just actually a super-low-ego, humble guy in my opinion, and I think that should be rewarded in business a bit more than it is."

He also doesn't use Facebook or Instagram very often — his Instagram account is private, and there are about five original posts on his Facebook profile since 2010. One of them is a farewell address to Sandberg dated June 1.

"I'm excited to take on this new challenge as COO," Olivan wrote, noting that he won't be taking a heavily public-facing role. "As Mark said, you can't really replace someone like Sheryl; so while I'll have the same title, this will be a different role."

He may not be a household name outside of the office, but Olivan has had a significant behind-the-scenes hand in many of Facebook's big moments.

He helped see Meta's Internet.org and Facebook Lite projects over the finish line, per Bloomberg. He was also instrumental in Zuckerberg's decision to buy WhatsApp in 2014 and had personal experience with how the product could help users communicate with friends and family overseas — before the acquisition became controversial in light of antitrust scrutiny.

"Javi was always reminding us of the fact that not everyone was using an iPhone," Meta VP of product Naomi Gleit, who has also reported to Olivan, told Bloomberg. "He was always trying to bring in international insight."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Zuckerberg fails to hide his irritation at worker who asked if extra 'vacation' days will continue post-pandemic - then doubles down by telling lazy staff 'some of you might just say this place isn’t for you... and that's ok with me'

Furious Mark Zuckerberg allegedly failed to hide his irritation when one of his staff members asked if Meta's extra 'vacation' days would continue after the pandemic. This is the silicone valley CEO's latest crack down on 'lazy' staff, after he provided a deluge of cushy benefits for employees during the coronavirus pandemic - including extra days off and company-wide bonuses.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Sheryl Sandberg
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion selfie’ is an international laughingstock

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized on social media for a selfie he posted announcing expansion of the company's Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. When Meta launched its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain this week, it got plenty of buzz—but probably not the sort the social media giant was hoping to receive. Instead of discussing Meta’s new platform, most people chattered about the artificial-looking metaverse selfie CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.
INTERNET
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coo#Linkedin#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Meta#University Of Navarra#Stanford#Siemens Ag
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
Distractify

What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?

There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
INTERNET
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
RESTAURANTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

584K+
Followers
38K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy