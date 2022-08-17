Deputies from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol station have arrested a Lompoc man for weapons charges and confiscated three un-serialized “ghost guns”. On August 14, 2022, at 12:15 a.m., the victim was holding a party in his Isla Vista residence when the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Raymond Rene Gaitan Jr. of Lompoc, joined the party. When the victim asked the suspect to leave, he brandished, assaulted, and criminally threatened the victim with a handgun. The suspect fled, and the victim called 911. Deputies searched the area for the suspect, but they were unable to locate him that night. Through their follow-up investigation, deputies were able to identify Gaitan as the suspect.

LOMPOC, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO