Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Councilmember Kyle Richards Joins Complete Streets Champions Institute
In support of the Active People, Healthy Nation℠ Initiative, Smart Growth America (SGA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity and Obesity announced that Goleta City Councilmember Kyle Richards will be part of the third class of the Champions Institute. The program was created to help motivated local elected officials equitably define, design, build, and evaluate Complete Streets in their communities. Councilmember Richards was selected as one of the many local elected officials from across the United States (and its territories).
Santa Barbara Edhat
School Gardens Program Receives $10,000 Grant
The school garden at La Honda STEAM Academy in Lompoc is brimming over with summer flowers, healthy fruit trees, and lots of delicious vegetables, all ready for the students' return to campus. On Saturday, August 27th, the garden will also be filled with volunteers from the local chapter of Moms Demand Action.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Op-Ed: Bikeways Nurture Cities
Bike paths reduce pollution and are essential to fighting climate change. A path from Goleta to Santa Barbara can also save lives. I spent time in France this summer marveling at how cities can be transformed by bike paths. In Paris, separated bike paths are everywhere, including the busiest sections along the Seine, and the city is cleaner and less polluted as a result. Bordeaux has been transformed with the addition of trams and bike paths, and streets closed to cars. Apparently, they’ll give you a free bike if you live there.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Police Encourages Community to Choose a Sober Way to Travel
As the summer travel season wraps up, the Goleta Police Department reminds drivers to be responsible and never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. “Whether traveling locally or taking a longer road trip to see friends and family, please have a game plan for how to get home safely,” Sergeant Noel Rivas said. “There is never a good excuse for driving after drinking or using drugs that impair.”
Santa Barbara Edhat
Injured Bicyclist Airlifted to Cottage Hospital
A bicyclist sustained a head injury following a crash in the Santa Ynez Valley Friday morning. At 8:58 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the area of Ballard Canyon and Chalk Hill. They discovered a solo collision with an approximate 45-year-old female suffering from a head injury. The bicyclist...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Three "Ghost" Guns Confiscated and Suspect Arrested in Isla Vista
Deputies from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol station have arrested a Lompoc man for weapons charges and confiscated three un-serialized “ghost guns”. On August 14, 2022, at 12:15 a.m., the victim was holding a party in his Isla Vista residence when the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Raymond Rene Gaitan Jr. of Lompoc, joined the party. When the victim asked the suspect to leave, he brandished, assaulted, and criminally threatened the victim with a handgun. The suspect fled, and the victim called 911. Deputies searched the area for the suspect, but they were unable to locate him that night. Through their follow-up investigation, deputies were able to identify Gaitan as the suspect.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Suspect Arrested Following Three Hour Standoff in Isla Vista
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff’s deputies have taken a suspect into custody after an over 3-hour stand-off. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 11:12 a.m., deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 700-block of Camino Pescadero for an assault with a knife that had just occurred. When deputies arrived, they learned that the suspect, 41-year-old Brandon Schaik of Isla Vista, lunged towards the victim with a knife before retreating into his apartment on the second floor of the complex. The victim was not injured.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Movies Way Back When: A Patriotic Movie Made in Montecito
The “Flying A” released “For the Flag” on August 25, 1913. This silent movie takes place about 1900 during the Philippine-American War, which was fresh in people’s minds back then, but is mostly forgotten today. A young soldier named Jack, newly graduated from West Point,...
