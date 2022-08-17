Police investigating a head-on crash in Leonardtown

Office responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Hollywood Road and Route 5 in Leonardtown. Deputies arrived on the scene and observed an offset head-on style motor vehicle collision with one operator unresponsive. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2000 Ford F-150 was being operated by Armond Cyrill Proctor, age 88 of California . Proctor was traveling southbound on Route 5 when he attempted to make a left turn onto Hollywood Road. As Proctor attempted the left turn, he was struck by a 2012 Ford F-250, operated by Peter Michael Watson, age 70 of Leonardtown , which was traveling northbound on Route 5.

At this time, failing to yield the right of way is considered the contributing factor in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to it and has not already provided a statement is asked to call Cpl. Brandon Foor at 301-475-4200, ext. 72265 or email brandon.foor@stmarysmd.com .