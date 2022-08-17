ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo hosts final Late Nights at the Zoo event Thursday

By Danielle Meadows
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ojlQ9_0hKsKrW900

Thursday is your last chance this summer to experience the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium's Late Nights at the Zoo.

According to a press release from the zoo, Thursday's final "zoorah" will have a special giveaway with prizes varying from free beverages to free admission tickets.

The evening is for adults who are 21 and older. Each ticket to Late Nights at the Zoo includes one complimentary drink ticket, access to select zoo exhibits after-hours and the chance to buy food from local food trucks.

Exhibit areas included with the event are the Desert Dome, Scott Aquarium, African Grasslands, Asian Highlands, Owen Sea Lion Shores, Hubbard Gorilla Valley (indoor family quarters only) and Glacier Bay Landing. Stingray Beach is available as an add-on experience.

Those who reserve their tickets in advance online save $5. Admission prices increase at the door. Additionally, visitors can save time by buying drink tickets online which can later be picked up at ticketing kiosks throughout the zoo. Additional drink tickets will be sold on-site as well.

All guests must bring a valid, state-issued ID. No exceptions will be made for any reason.

The event is limited to 5,000 total attendees and the final admission to the event is at 9:30 p.m. Advanced tickets are $15 for zoo members and $25 for non-members.

Tickets at the zoo entrance cost $20 for members and $30 for non-members.

The event runs from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Visit this website to purchase tickets.

Comments / 0

 

WOWT

Two injured in Saturday morning Omaha stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in south Omaha. A little after 8 a.m. Saturday morning officers blocked off an area along 24th and Bancroft. Two people were taken to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries. No other details have been released.
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

