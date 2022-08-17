ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

SkySports

Highlights: Usyk wins dramatic rematch with Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk used his classy skills to win a split decision after an enthralling rematch with Anthony Joshua. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
COMBAT SPORTS
SkySports

Andy Murray on future retirement: Might 'just stop' playing rather than announce end to career

Andy Murray has admitted a fairytale end to his professional career may not be on the cards and he is unsure whether he would announce any retirement from the sport. The 35-year-old suffered a second-round exit against fellow Briton Cameron Norrie at the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, where he won the opening set before struggling with missed chances and cramp during a three-set defeat in Cincinnati.
TENNIS
SkySports

Ramla Ali wins historic bout in first round

Ramla Ali won the first international women's bout in Saudi Arabia stopping Crystal Garcia Nova in the first round. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
COMBAT SPORTS
SkySports

Callum Smith KOs Mathieu Bauderlique with huge hook!

Callum Smith won his WBC eliminator in dramatic fashion as he stopped Mathieu Bauderlique with a brutal left hook. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SkySports

Usyk vs AJ: Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua weigh-in LIVE!

This stream has now ended. With one day to go before Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk collide in their monumental rematch live and exclusive on Sky Sports Box Office, the fighters take to the scales for the weigh-in. Book Usyk vs Joshua 2 now!. Joshua is looking to reclaim his...
COMBAT SPORTS
SkySports

Usyk vs AJ: Is Oleksandr Usyk the man to topple Tyson Fury? 'He brings problems Fury hasn't seen before'

This Saturday, Oleksandr Usyk puts his IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles on the line in his crunch rematch with Anthony Joshua, live and exclusive on Sky Sports Box Office. But there is a missing piece of the heavyweight puzzle. Tyson Fury is the third leading figure in the division. Whatever the outcome this weekend, the calls for Fury to face the Usyk-Joshua winner will only increase.
COMBAT SPORTS
