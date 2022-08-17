Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
SkySports
Highlights: Usyk wins dramatic rematch with Joshua
Oleksandr Usyk used his classy skills to win a split decision after an enthralling rematch with Anthony Joshua. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
SkySports
Andy Murray on future retirement: Might 'just stop' playing rather than announce end to career
Andy Murray has admitted a fairytale end to his professional career may not be on the cards and he is unsure whether he would announce any retirement from the sport. The 35-year-old suffered a second-round exit against fellow Briton Cameron Norrie at the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, where he won the opening set before struggling with missed chances and cramp during a three-set defeat in Cincinnati.
SkySports
Emma Raducanu: US Open champion's resurgent run ended by clinical Jessica Pegula in Western & Southern Open
Emma Raducanu's scintillating early run at the Western & Southern Open has ended in a 7-5 6-4 defeat to Jessica Pegula. The British 10th seed opened her campaign in Cincinnati with impressive victories over WTA Tour veterans Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka. But the top-ranked American proved too tough a...
SkySports
Ramla Ali wins historic bout in first round
Ramla Ali won the first international women's bout in Saudi Arabia stopping Crystal Garcia Nova in the first round. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
SkySports
Nelly Korda wins individual Aramco Team Series title; sister Jessica Korda denied double after being overtaken in third round
World No 3 Nelly Korda fired an excellent final round of 67 (-5) to win the Individual title at the Aramco Team Series - Sotogrande by three shots. The major champion began the day seven shots behind the overnight leader, her sister Jessica Korda, and dropped a shot on the second hole.
GOLF・
SkySports
Highlights: Hrgovic edges Zhang in thrilling heavyweight clash
Filip Hrgovic claimed a victory over Zhilei Zhang in a thrilling IBF world heavyweight title eliminator. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
SkySports
Jessica Korda moves six ahead at the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande; Team Korda wins team title
Jessica Korda will take a commanding six-shot lead into the final round of the Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande. Korda, who equalled the lowest score on the Ladies European Tour with an opening 61, added a second round of 68 to reach 15 under par, a total which also helped her team win the 36-hole team event by a shot.
GOLF・
SkySports
Leah Williamson fan Q&A | Who partied hardest after Euro win?!
We caught up with Arsenal and England defender Leah Williamson and put your best fan questions to her. Watch Saturday Social from 9.30am on Sky Sports Premier League or Sky Sports Football.
SkySports
Callum Smith KOs Mathieu Bauderlique with huge hook!
Callum Smith won his WBC eliminator in dramatic fashion as he stopped Mathieu Bauderlique with a brutal left hook. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
SkySports
Usyk vs AJ: Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua weigh-in LIVE!
This stream has now ended. With one day to go before Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk collide in their monumental rematch live and exclusive on Sky Sports Box Office, the fighters take to the scales for the weigh-in. Book Usyk vs Joshua 2 now!. Joshua is looking to reclaim his...
SkySports
Usyk vs AJ: Anthony Joshua breaks down in tears after Oleksandr Usyk loss: 'I’m upset deep down in my heart'
Anthony Joshua broke down in tears after losing his decisive rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. After failing in his attempt to win back the unified WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles from his nemesis Usyk, he was visibly enraged in the ring after the contest. Speaking in the early hours at...
SkySports
Usyk v AJ 2 undercard LIVE! Watch British rising star Ben Whittaker in his second professional fight
British boxing's rising star Ben Whittaker continues his ascent on Saturday night as he faces Petar Nosic on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia. The Olympic silver medallist starred on his professional debut in Bournemouth with an emphatic second-round knockout win over Greg O'Neill.
SkySports
Usyk vs AJ: Is Oleksandr Usyk the man to topple Tyson Fury? 'He brings problems Fury hasn't seen before'
This Saturday, Oleksandr Usyk puts his IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles on the line in his crunch rematch with Anthony Joshua, live and exclusive on Sky Sports Box Office. But there is a missing piece of the heavyweight puzzle. Tyson Fury is the third leading figure in the division. Whatever the outcome this weekend, the calls for Fury to face the Usyk-Joshua winner will only increase.
SkySports
Anthony Joshua should have been 'saved' from emotional outburst after Oleksandr Usyk loss, says Frazer Clarke
Anthony Joshua's emotional outburst after his rematch defeat by Oleksandr Usyk should have been prevented by his team, according to the Sky Sports experts. Joshua threw Usyk's world title belts out of the ring following his defeat and then launched into a remarkable speech in the aftermath of his split decision loss to Usyk in Jeddah.
SkySports
Emanuel Navarrete defends WBO featherweight title as body shot causes Eduardo Baez KO
Emanuel Navarrete successfully defended his WBO featherweight title against Eduardo Baez, clinching the contest via a sixth-round body-shot KO in San Diego. The Mexican (35-1, 30KO), a two-division champion, began sluggishly in what was his first bout for 10 months - the fighter's longest ring absence in eight years. Indeed,...
SkySports
Yorkshire Oaks: Alpinista sends Arc statement with York triumph to extend unbeaten run for Sir Mark Prescott
Alpinista extended her remarkable unbeaten run to seven and claimed a fifth Group One in a row as Sir Mark Prescott's popular grey mare won the Darley Yorkshire Oaks on Thursday. Sent off a 7/4 favourite on just her second start of the year after victory in the Grand Prix...
SkySports
Chelsea sign Italy youth international Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan
Chelsea have signed Italian youngster Cesare Casadei on a six-year contract from Inter Milan. The deal to bring Casadei to Stamford Bridge is worth an initial £12.6m (€15m) plus £4.2m (€5m) in potential future add-ons. Casadei has been described as a complete midfielder, with an eye...
