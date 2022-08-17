Read full article on original website
dailyphew.com
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him
Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
Dog's Reaction After Realizing Owner Hadn't Left Her Outside Melts Hearts
"her little face when she realised where you were." one user said.
pethelpful.com
Chihuahua's Pitiful Reaction to Mom Going to Work Has People in Their Feelings
More and more people are making their way back to the office. Some might be excited to get that interaction with coworkers again, but others are finding it a bit more difficult. Between getting up earlier, the commute and no more wearing PJs, we see why employees are wanting to stay fully remote. Plus, it's hard to leave our furry friends behind. And we can't tell who is more heartbroken - the pet owners or the pets themselves.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Reaction to Having His Paw Kissed Reminds Us Why We Love Cats
It's not always easy to give your cat affection. Sometimes they just aren't interested in feeling the love. Just like one cat on TikTok, who seemed positively perplexed when his mama gave him a little kiss on the paw. The little guy was so confused and people online are cracking up over his hilarious response.
dailyphew.com
The Internet Is Cracking Up Over This Bear’s Reaction To This Couple Getting Married At The Zoo
This couple decided to have their wedding ceremony held at the Minnesota Zoo and ended up with some genuinely spectacular wedding photographs, including getting hilariously photobombed by a Russian grizzly bear. The wedding pictures, taken by Chris and Kristy Photography, have since gone viral as people can’t get enough of...
What's the Meaning Behind the Metal Stars You Often See on Old Houses?
People don’t always look too closely at the residential homes around them. When you start searching for a new house, though, certain things earn closer scrutiny. Like the fact that some houses, particularly in the northeast, have a five-pointed decorative star hanging on the exterior. It’s been cited as being indicative of everything from religion to a beacon for swingers. But what does it really mean?
buzznicked.com
Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever
Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms
An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
International Business Times
Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend
Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
I died and came back to life, ‘heaven’ was incredible I can’t wait to go back
PLENTY of us wonder what happens to us when we depart from this life, but two women believe they can tell you. Jessie Sawyer and Betty Eadie both "died" on the operating table while having surgery and were brought back to life. The pair shared their experiences of the afterlife,...
dailypaws.com
Watch This Rescue Puppy Unleash Her Extreme Excitement Over Her New Bed
Adorable rescue puppy Mayvie reminds us to treasure the little things in life. Her loving parents plucked the sweet rescue from a shelter last fall. After spending a few days with her new family, dog dad surprised Mayvie with her very own dog bed. The whole scene is absolutely adorable—trust me, you won't want to miss it.
pethelpful.com
Kitten's Reaction to Dad Interrupting Her Nap Makes Us LOL
If there's one thing we hate, it's getting woken up from a nap! You're all comfortable under a fuzzy blanket, dreaming the day away. And then before you can wake up peacefully, someone barges into your room. Loud as can be. Kiss goodbye to your restful nap because it's impossible to fall back asleep. We wish we could be like this one kitten who demands respect during her naps.
Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear
This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
dailyphew.com
“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible
Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
pethelpful.com
Pug's Pitiful Reaction to Realizing She's at the Vet Is So Darn Cute
Dogs hate going to the veterinarian, and sometimes, owners have to trick our pets into thinking we are going someplace more fun, like the pet store, so they willingly get in the car. However, once you pull into the vet's parking lot, they'll know they were tricked. This is exactly what happened to this pug named Pickles.
Woman stunned after date said she was 'unladylike' after she ate a whole salad
A woman has been left stunned after going on a date with a man who told her she was 'unladylike' for eating a whole salad. Diamond Jackson, 23, said she was rejected after the date last Tuesday (August 2) and has now shared the images of the message he sent her.
buzznicked.com
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable
Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
pethelpful.com
Cat's Annoyed Reaction to Mom Adopting New Kitten Is Totally Classic
It's honestly pretty comforting to know that animals aren't so different from us after all. Whether it's being picky about a specific food or gravitating to a favorite human, there's instance after instance that shows us we're actually very similar. And all of you who have younger siblings might be able to relate to this video from TikToker @kestleypierce.
pethelpful.com
Dogs' Reactions to Dad Pulling Into the Driveway Seriously Deserve Awards
When you have dogs, coming home can be the best part of the day. There's nothing better than opening the door to wagging tails and slobbering, happy faces. If it's not one of the best parts about pet ownership, we don't know what is!. One dog dad gets an extra...
pethelpful.com
Dog's Jealous Reaction to Another Pup Visiting Her House Cracks Us Up
Dogs can be very territorial of their homes and their owners. Introducing new dogs to another dogs home, especially after having lived there a long time, can lead to tension between the pups. This one beagle became jealous when suddenly, there were two new dogs walking around her house. TikTok...
