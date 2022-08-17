Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Related
Retired judge weighs in on 375 dismissed criminal cases in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A retired El Paso judge is weighing in following the dismissal of 375 criminal cases. Since Monday, the cases were released after the District Attorney's Office didn't indict them within a certain time frame. A Texas law allows cases to be dismissed if they aren't indicted within 180 days. A total The post Retired judge weighs in on 375 dismissed criminal cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Victim advocate speaks out after criminal cases dismissed in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas – A victim advocate is speaking out as dozens of criminal cases continue to be dismissed in El Paso. Since Monday, hundreds of cases have been dismissed after the District Attorney’s office failed to indict them within the outlined time. 375 cases have been dismissed...
El Paso police, Crime Stoppers seek help in solving West El Paso shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are looking for the public’s help in solving a shooting that happened in West El Paso. On Sunday, Aug. 7, a 24-year-old man was driving along Sunland Park Drive near amusement center Bob-O’s. A black sedan pulled up next to the […]
88 cases dismissed with most including domestic violence
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today under District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, 88 cases were dismissed with most of them involving domestic violence. According to retired judge Penny Hamilton, the claim that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a large backlog of cases is true but says Rosales’ office should have people who screen the cases and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Judge postpones status hearing against Walmart shooter
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A status hearing set for August 18th regarding the Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius was postponed. The state filed a Motion of Continuance in response to a gag order that Judge Sam Medrano issued on July 1st. Due to this, one of the victim’s family allegedly sent a series of emails […]
Inmate beats to death fellow inmate in Las Cruces Detention Center
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Inmate Samuel Enriquez, 41, from Las Cruces, NM., was found guilty of second-degree murder of 29-year-old Cory Willis a fellow inmate, said the State of New Mexico Office of the Third Judicial District Attorney. Officials say Willis was found badly beaten in the jail shower on May 27, 2021. […]
El Paso News
This week’s Most Wanted Fugitives sought by El Paso PD, Sheriff’s Office
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Mansion party house closed temporarily by County attorney
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Attorney’s Office has obtained a temporary restraining order to stop for-profit parties, known as mansion parties, from happening at a far East Side residence. The County Attorney’s Office alleges illegal activities have been happening at the property of 5081 Fort Defiance in the unincorporated part of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
El Paso property company pays fine after charging service members who ended lease early
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso company has agreed to pay a fine after violating an act in which it charged service members who ended their lease early. The Justice Department announced Friday that Integrity Asset Management LLC, a company that manages approximately 55 multi-family apartment properties in and around El Paso has agreed to pay $107,000 to resolve allegations.
KVIA
Dozens of criminal cases in El Paso dismissed after failure to indict within specified time
EL PASO, Texas -- A small group of attorneys and a few journalists sat in a side room at the El Paso County Courthouse this morning as dozens of criminal cases were dismissed. Nearly 100 cases were dismissed today after the District Attorney's office failed to indict them within the outlined time.
KVIA
Man charged with murder claims double jeopardy if retried in shooting death case
EL PASO, Texas -- An appellate court is now deliberating whether Moises Galvan, an El Paso man accused of murder more than five years ago, can be tried again for the deadly shooting. Last week, attorneys for Galvan filed a motion with the 8th Court of Appeals asking the court...
KFOX 14
El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehend 3 migrants wearing ghillie suits to hide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehended three migrants wearing ghillie suits to hide from the agents, according to the El Paso Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez. Chavez said the migrants wore the suits to blend into the southern New Mexico desert terrain. Sign up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shooting near New Mexico State University leaves at least 1 injured
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Saturday afternoon shooting leaves at least one person injured, police say. Las Cruces Police told ABC-7 that shots were fired around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of University Ave and El Paseo Rd, and one man was transported to Memorial Medical Center. Police are unable to confirm who fired The post Shooting near New Mexico State University leaves at least 1 injured appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Locomotives host 1st responders night
Locomotives host 1st responders night, Saturday at Southwest University Park. statewide pension fund association kicks off their summer conference at the Locomotives First Responders’ Night soccer game. Over 100 police and firefighters from across the state of Texas attended the game. Trustees of pension funds for firefighters, police, and...
KFOX 14
El Paso man accused of punching Border Patrol agent in face arrested by FBI
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 31-year-old man from El Paso was arrested and accused of punching a Border Patrol agent in the face according to the FBI El Paso Field Office. Alejandro Morales was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Sunday. According to the FBI,...
Mother of femicide victim: ‘They gave me my daughter back in pieces’
They gave me my daughter back in pieces. They only gave me her skull. This arroyo has pieces of her still.” Susana Montes
Police: Body found in Juarez canal, appeared to have been thrown in
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A body was found floating in a canal in colonia Loma Blanca in the Juarez Valley. According to police, the body was that of a man and he was wrapped in a blanket. Police report it looks like the body was thrown into the canal and was later stuck with […]
KFOX 14
Shooting in Las Cruces leaves one man injured
Las Cruces, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is responding to a shots fired call near the intersection of El Paseo and University Avenue. According to detectives, the incident involved a car which crashed at the intersection. One 30 year old man was taken to a hospital...
County provides sandbags to residents outside city limits
outside city limits EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Public Works department is offering sandbags at no cost or requirements to the public. The sandbags are outside of the facilities listed below and are available 24 hours a day. The location of the County facilities follows: Road & Bridge Fabens Warehouse, 1331 N. Fabens […]
Grant will help to build bicycle trail in Lower Valley connecting 2 missions
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation has received a $25 million federal grant to expand two trail corridors, one of them in El Paso County. The money, from the Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, will be used to help build the 68-mile Paso Del Norte Trail. The […]
Comments / 1