KVIA ABC-7

Retired judge weighs in on 375 dismissed criminal cases in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A retired El Paso judge is weighing in following the dismissal of 375 criminal cases. Since Monday, the cases were released after the District Attorney's Office didn't indict them within a certain time frame. A Texas law allows cases to be dismissed if they aren't indicted within 180 days. A total The post Retired judge weighs in on 375 dismissed criminal cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KTSM

88 cases dismissed with most including domestic violence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today under District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, 88 cases were dismissed with most of them involving domestic violence. According to retired judge Penny Hamilton, the claim that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a large backlog of cases is true but says Rosales’ office should have people who screen the cases and […]
KTSM

Judge postpones status hearing against Walmart shooter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A status hearing set for August 18th regarding the Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius was postponed. The state filed a Motion of Continuance in response to a gag order that Judge Sam Medrano issued on July 1st. Due to this, one of the victim’s family allegedly sent a series of emails […]
KTSM

Inmate beats to death fellow inmate in Las Cruces Detention Center

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Inmate Samuel Enriquez, 41, from Las Cruces, NM., was found guilty of second-degree murder of 29-year-old Cory Willis a fellow inmate, said the State of New Mexico Office of the Third Judicial District Attorney. Officials say Willis was found badly beaten in the jail shower on May 27, 2021. […]
El Paso News

This week’s Most Wanted Fugitives sought by El Paso PD, Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
KTSM

Mansion party house closed temporarily by County attorney

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Attorney’s Office has obtained a temporary restraining order to stop for-profit parties, known as mansion parties, from happening at a far East Side residence. The County Attorney’s Office alleges illegal activities have been happening at the property of 5081 Fort Defiance in the unincorporated part of […]
KFOX 14

El Paso property company pays fine after charging service members who ended lease early

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso company has agreed to pay a fine after violating an act in which it charged service members who ended their lease early. The Justice Department announced Friday that Integrity Asset Management LLC, a company that manages approximately 55 multi-family apartment properties in and around El Paso has agreed to pay $107,000 to resolve allegations.
KVIA ABC-7

Shooting near New Mexico State University leaves at least 1 injured

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Saturday afternoon shooting leaves at least one person injured, police say. Las Cruces Police told ABC-7 that shots were fired around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of University Ave and El Paseo Rd, and one man was transported to Memorial Medical Center. Police are unable to confirm who fired The post Shooting near New Mexico State University leaves at least 1 injured appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14

Locomotives host 1st responders night

Locomotives host 1st responders night, Saturday at Southwest University Park. statewide pension fund association kicks off their summer conference at the Locomotives First Responders’ Night soccer game. Over 100 police and firefighters from across the state of Texas attended the game. Trustees of pension funds for firefighters, police, and...
KFOX 14

Shooting in Las Cruces leaves one man injured

Las Cruces, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is responding to a shots fired call near the intersection of El Paseo and University Avenue. According to detectives, the incident involved a car which crashed at the intersection. One 30 year old man was taken to a hospital...
KTSM

County provides sandbags to residents outside city limits

outside city limits EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Public Works department is offering sandbags at no cost or requirements to the public. The sandbags are outside of the facilities listed below and are available 24 hours a day. The location of the County facilities follows: Road & Bridge Fabens Warehouse, 1331 N. Fabens […]
KTSM

Grant will help to build bicycle trail in Lower Valley connecting 2 missions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation has received a $25 million federal grant to expand two trail corridors, one of them in El Paso County. The money, from the Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, will be used to help build the 68-mile Paso Del Norte Trail. The […]
