Missoula, MT

Celebration of Mayor John Engen planned for Saturday

By MTN News
 3 days ago
MISSOULA - The City of Missoula has announced that a celebration of life for Mayor John Engen will take place on Saturday in Ogren Park at Allegiance Field.

The celebration is open to the public.

Speakers for the service will be U.S. Sen. Jon Tester; former Montana Governor Steve Bullock; former Missoula Mayor Mike Kadas; former U.S. Congressman Pat Williams; Carol Williams, former Montana legislator and the first woman to serve as Majority Leader in the Montana Senate; Susan Hay Patrick, CEO of United Way of Missoula County; and Mike Bellusci, Mayor Engen’s close friend of many years.

Music will feature the Big Sky Mudflaps.

The stadium gates will open at 9 a.m. and people are being encouraged to arrive early to assure an orderly entrance to the stadium. Parking is available at the stadium, but it is limited; cycling and walking when possible is encouraged.

KPAX will be broadcasting the memorial service Saturday on our streaming app .

Mayor Engen died Monday of pancreatic cancer at the age of 57. He was Missoula’s 50th and longest-serving mayor.

