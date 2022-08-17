ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Again? Contractor fraud investigation ends with arrest of Louisiana couple for the second time this year

By Michael Scheidt
 3 days ago

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office recently looked into a case of possible contractor fraud.

The findings of the Contractor Fraud Response Team led to the arrest of Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41.

The couple was arrested on Monday, August 15, at the conclusion of a months-long investigation.

CPSO said that sometime between March and May of this year, “the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints” about the couple.

Prior to their arrest, the Ledoux’s ran a company out of Sulphur called LeDoux’s Floors & More.

Investigators looked into whether Shawn and Leigh Ledoux failed to do what they were paid to do.

The complaints centered around the installation of flooring.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, “The complainants advised detectives they paid for materials but Shawn and Leigh failed to provide the materials or complete the work.”

The Ledoux’s admitted to not giving the victims what they paid for.

CPSO said, “Due to prior complaints, detectives were already aware that Shawn and Leigh were not licensed to complete construction work.”

Shawn and Leigh Ledoux were both taken to the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with the crimes listed below:

  • 5 counts of theft from $5,000 to $25,000
  • 6 counts of theft from $1,000 to $5,000

Shawn E. Ledoux and Leigh A. Ledoux were each given the same bond amount of $182,500.

This is the second time that the Ledoux’s have been arrested by the Contractor Fraud Response Team in 2022.

