The List

The Nickname For Prince Harry That Princess Diana Was Reportedly Troubled By

There's one, crucial way Prince Harry wants to be distinguished from Prince William and Prince Charles, and it involves his late mother, Princess Diana. According to Newsweek, in his book "Diana: Remembering the Princess," Ken Wharfe asserts that the Duke of Sussex "wants to be trusted as Diana was." The wide-ranging biography was written by the princess's former bodyguard and friend, who worked for her from 1987 to 1993. Wharfe was also previously employed by Kensington Palace.
The List

The Real Reason Prince William Is Headed To NYC

Royal fans in the U.S. are counting down the days until Prince William and Catherine Middleton's upcoming trip — their first to the country since 2014. In July 2022, the Duke of Cambridge tweeted that the royal couple would be visiting Boston in December to present The Earthshot Prize to five new winners.
The List

Kate Middleton's Favorite Designer Reveals 'Naughty' Details About The Duchess' Dresses

Kate Middleton being naughty? Say it's not so! We find it hard to believe that the Duchess of Cambridge is anything other than perfectly, well, perfect every moment. Consider the evidence. Her fashions are admired worldwide and she never takes a bad photo. But what if underneath her buttoned-up, sensible appearance is a sexy detail hiding in plain sight?
The List

The Queen's Final Resting Place After Her Death Will Have A Symbolic Connection To Her Father

When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
California State
The List

Sports Star Dishes On Her Life-Changing Encounter With Meghan Markle

Featherweight boxer Ramla Ali is set to make history once again. The 32-year-old from Somalia will compete against the Dominican Republic's Crystal Garcia Nova in the first female boxing match to take place in Saudi Arabia, according to CNN. Speaking to the outlet, Ali expressed how she felt "proud to give my community and my people hope and give African girls another reason to take up sport and strive for anything they want to."
ETOnline.com

Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
Tina Brown
Paul Burrell
Prince William
Kinsey Schofield
Prince Philip
Prince Harry
Meghan Markle
Tom Bower
Queen Elizabeth
The List

Hayley Hasselhoff Shares Her 3 M's For Success In Your Body Acceptance Journey — Exclusive

Hayley Hasselhoff feels passionate about a lot of things. For instance, the curve model, actor, and host won't let her body define her. As Hayley Hasselhoff declared to The List in our exclusive interview with the body positivity advocate, "We define us." She added, "I have found that size doesn't define your worth and happiness, yet the way in which we take care of ourselves is of utter importance."
The List

What Is Jennifer Lopez's Zodiac Sign?

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most famous stars in the world, as reported by the Washington Post. Fans have come to know and love her for her many talents. Lopez has proven herself to be a real triple threat (via CNN) after getting her big break as a dancer on the television series "In Living Color," per Hello!
The List

Zaria Admits That The Ending Of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin 'Surprised' Her - Exclusive

Before stepping on set to film the finale of "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin," the cast had no idea what would happen next. In fact, A's identity was kept a secret from all the actors throughout the entire season. "We had some wild theories we cooked up by ourselves, because we were getting the scripts as they came," actress Zaria, who plays Faran, said during an exclusive interview with The List.
