The Nickname For Prince Harry That Princess Diana Was Reportedly Troubled By
There's one, crucial way Prince Harry wants to be distinguished from Prince William and Prince Charles, and it involves his late mother, Princess Diana. According to Newsweek, in his book "Diana: Remembering the Princess," Ken Wharfe asserts that the Duke of Sussex "wants to be trusted as Diana was." The wide-ranging biography was written by the princess's former bodyguard and friend, who worked for her from 1987 to 1993. Wharfe was also previously employed by Kensington Palace.
The Real Reason Prince William Is Headed To NYC
Royal fans in the U.S. are counting down the days until Prince William and Catherine Middleton's upcoming trip — their first to the country since 2014. In July 2022, the Duke of Cambridge tweeted that the royal couple would be visiting Boston in December to present The Earthshot Prize to five new winners.
Kate Middleton's Favorite Designer Reveals 'Naughty' Details About The Duchess' Dresses
Kate Middleton being naughty? Say it's not so! We find it hard to believe that the Duchess of Cambridge is anything other than perfectly, well, perfect every moment. Consider the evidence. Her fashions are admired worldwide and she never takes a bad photo. But what if underneath her buttoned-up, sensible appearance is a sexy detail hiding in plain sight?
The Queen's Final Resting Place After Her Death Will Have A Symbolic Connection To Her Father
When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
Sports Star Dishes On Her Life-Changing Encounter With Meghan Markle
Featherweight boxer Ramla Ali is set to make history once again. The 32-year-old from Somalia will compete against the Dominican Republic's Crystal Garcia Nova in the first female boxing match to take place in Saudi Arabia, according to CNN. Speaking to the outlet, Ali expressed how she felt "proud to give my community and my people hope and give African girls another reason to take up sport and strive for anything they want to."
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
ETOnline.com
Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
Hayley Hasselhoff Shares Her 3 M's For Success In Your Body Acceptance Journey — Exclusive
Hayley Hasselhoff feels passionate about a lot of things. For instance, the curve model, actor, and host won't let her body define her. As Hayley Hasselhoff declared to The List in our exclusive interview with the body positivity advocate, "We define us." She added, "I have found that size doesn't define your worth and happiness, yet the way in which we take care of ourselves is of utter importance."
People
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Ari Reveals She Left the Country and Blocked Bini: 'I Don't Think He Even Noticed'
Ari "pulled a Bini" on 90 Day Fiancé. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's second installment of the show's "Tell All" special, Ari reveals she left the country for three months with the couple's child, Avi, and simply blocked Bini's phone number while she was gone. When recounting...
What Is Jennifer Lopez's Zodiac Sign?
Jennifer Lopez is one of the most famous stars in the world, as reported by the Washington Post. Fans have come to know and love her for her many talents. Lopez has proven herself to be a real triple threat (via CNN) after getting her big break as a dancer on the television series "In Living Color," per Hello!
Are Justin And Hailey Bieber Compatible Based On Their Zodiac Signs?
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) first met when they were just teenagers, in 2009. They later crossed paths again in 2011, but nobody would have guessed that the duo would become one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples and even tie the knot (via Brides). Justin spent much...
Zaria Admits That The Ending Of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin 'Surprised' Her - Exclusive
Before stepping on set to film the finale of "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin," the cast had no idea what would happen next. In fact, A's identity was kept a secret from all the actors throughout the entire season. "We had some wild theories we cooked up by ourselves, because we were getting the scripts as they came," actress Zaria, who plays Faran, said during an exclusive interview with The List.
The List
