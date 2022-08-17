ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southold, NY

27east.com

Bronx Woman Charged With Menacing Police Officer In Montauk

East Hampton Town Police arrested a woman Tuesday night, August 16, in Montauk after she allegedly brandished a folding knife at a police officer, threatening him on Montauk Highway near... more. Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law this week a measure that will allow towns and villages to lower the...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Public Hearing Set on Greenlawn Housing Proposal

A public hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16 on a zoning change that would permit the building of 260 residential units on a property in Greenlawn. If approved, the homes would be built on the site of the closed Greenlawn Equestrian Center, opposite Greenlawn Plaza and next door to St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church. Developer Engel Burman is seeking a zoning change from single-family residential to garden apartments, increasing the number of permitted units from 19 single-family houses to 260 units. The Town Board approved the public hearing Tuesday night, on a vote of 3-2, with Council members Sal Ferro, Dr. Dave Bennardo and Joan Cergol in favor, and Supervisor Ed Smyth and Councilman Gene Cook opposed. Bennardo said he approved of having the hearing so that the public could be heard on the issue. Opponents of new housing developments often cite the impact of more students overloading schools, among other objections. But the developer told Newsday that enrollment in the Harborfields school district is declining. And Bennardo, who was formerly principal of Harborfields High School before becoming superintendent of the South Huntington district 10 years ago, said the same thing about shrinking enrollment. “We really have a responsibility to put up a public hearing,” Bennardo said. “I don’t know if I will ultimately favor the project but something has to be done outside the box of one-acre zoning. Schools are down; there are empty stores across the street.”
HUNTINGTON, NY
Southold, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Southold, NY
longisland.com

Seven People Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint

The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police, arrested seven motorists during an overnight sobriety checkpoint in Patchogue. One of the motorists was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, a felony offense, for having an 11-month-old child in the vehicle. Police officers from the Suffolk County...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
midislandtimes.com

Arrest for threats to police

A Levittown man was arrested by Nassau County Police on Thursday, August 11th after getting into an altercation with police. According to detectives, officers responded to the Kent Garden Apartments at 100 Division Avenue for a report of a disturbance. Police say that Isaac Kodsi, 35, was involved in an incident involving another tenant in the apartment complex. When police attempted to make contact, they say Kodsi barricaded himself inside his home and made threats to harm the officers. The Nassau County Bureau of Special Operations (BSO), Emergency Service Unit (ESU) and.
LEVITTOWN, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul addresses hurricane preparedness on Long Island

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Suffolk County on Friday to talk about hurricane preparedness.She says the state is ready to take on anything that comes our way."We have to make sure that we are ready to address anything and that the utilities can bring equipment from other parts of the state, and I don't ever want to be in a situation where I say, 'We saw this coming, you saw this coming' ... That is a conversation I'm having today, on this beautiful day, saying I don't want to have it when the reality possibly hits," Hochul said.The governor also announced residents can attend a training course in Hauppauge on Sept. 13 to go over hurricane preparedness. Another one is being organized in Riverhead.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Wanted for Farmingville Leaving the Scene

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section. officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that. struck a male pedestrian in Farmingville and fled the scene last month. A 36-year-old man was walking northbound on Hillside Road...
FARMINGVILLE, NY
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
longisland.com

Overnight Closures on the Westbound Southern State Parkway in Nassau and Suffolk Counties

The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists that beginning Monday, August 22, the westbound Southern State Parkway will be closed to traffic between Exit 32 (State Route 110) and Exit 27 (Wantagh State Parkway) in the Towns of Hempstead and Oyster Bay in Nassau County and the Town of Babylon, Suffolk County; on weeknights from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
danspapers.com

Second Pedestrian Killed by LIRR Train in Southampton This Month

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. A local man was struck and killed a speeding Long Island Rail Road train in Southampton Village on Wednesday, August 17. It was the second fatal train incident in Southampton this month. Police said the Southampton Town Police Department Emergency Dispatch...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
CBS New York

4 arrested on weapons charges after crash in Suffolk County

DIX HILLS, N.Y. -- On Long Island, four people who were rescued from a crash are now facing weapons charges.Suffolk County Police say it all started just before 1 a.m. Thursday when officers saw a car speeding and swerving on Route 231 in North Babylon. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver sped away.The car then crashed into a tree, overturned and caught fire on Commack Road in Dix Hills.Police rescued the driver and three passengers. They later found a loaded gun.All four now face multiple charges. One of the passengers also faces drug charges.All are expected to survive.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

DOJ: 9 mafia members and associates charged, including Nassau detective

The Department of Justice announced a Genovese and Bonanno organized crime takedown that included the arrest of a Nassau County Police Department detective. The DOJ says “two indictments were unsealed charging nine defendants with racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and related offenses.”. Eight defendants were...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

2 Wanted in Deli Burglary

Suffolk police are looking for two men who burglarized a Cold Spring Harbor business on Aug. 9. The men broke into Gold Coast 2 Go Delicatessen at 147 Woodbury Road, about 4 a.m., and stole a safe and about $700 in cash.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

