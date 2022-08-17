Read full article on original website
CNBC
With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits
The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
FOXBusiness
Former IRS whistleblower says government will target middle class under Dems' inflation bill: It's 'bulls--t'
William Henck, a former Internal Revenue Service (IRS) lawyer who was forced out after making allegations of internal malfeasance, said the government will target middle-income Americans with new audits under the Inflation Reduction Act. Henck, who worked at the IRS for 30 years until departing in 2017, slammed the IRS...
The IRS To Give Recipients More On Tax Refunds
There are millions of people living in America. There are also several programs giving residents back money from their state taxes. Thus, there are delays. This extra time ensures that the IRS gives everyone an accurate tax refund. The result? Millions of Americans await their 2021 tax return. (source)
americanmilitarynews.com
We found 11 more armed IRS agents videos – here they are
For years, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has run a recruitment program called the Adrian Project during which high school and college students are given tactical vests and fake guns to carry out mock arrests of individuals who are wanted for tax-related crimes. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) brought renewed attention...
FOXBusiness
How the IRS will use $80B to go after tax cheats
The Internal Revenue Service is receiving $80 billion from the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, sparking concerns that the tax collection agency will use the injection of cash to expand audits on Americans making less than $400,000. The Biden administration vows that will not happen. And Treasury Department officials insist...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
Texas cattle ranchers audited by IRS issue dire warning to Americans: 'They want to get you'
Texas cattle ranchers David and Deborah Hajda issued a dire warning to America's middle class after Democrats' spending bill passed both houses of Congress allowing provisions for approximately $80 billion in IRS funding, a majority of which is dedicated to enforcement. The Raising Five Cattle Company ranchers spoke with Dana...
People
Yes, the IRS Has More Funding for Audits — but Americans Making Less Than $400K Aren't the Target
As Republican lawmakers lambast the Biden administration for a new plan that earmarks some $78 billion to the IRS over the next decade, the Department of Treasury is pushing back, saying that the funding won't be used to expand audits of households making less than $400,000 per year. Recent criticism...
The IRS Sends Billions More In Fourth Stimulus Checks
Many have wondered if there will be more federal stimulus checks. The likelihood of these payments was uncertain. Thus, many states have taken the lead in sending payouts to their residents:
Up to $1,700 of stimulus payment is coming for millions of Americans
As we all know, residents from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year.
Stimulus check 2022: Direct one-time $300 payments to be sent out this month in Hawaii
People living in the Aloha State can expect a little more money in their pockets before too long.
FOXBusiness
IRS audits will generate $20B from those making under $400K under Inflation Reduction Act
FOX has confirmed that the Congressional Budget Office informed lawmakers that audits of taxpayers making under $400,000 accounts for about $20 billion in revenue for the Inflation Reduction Act. FOX has obtained the CBO's score of a Senate amendment proposed by Republican Idaho Sen. Crapo that would have prevented any...
americanmilitarynews.com
IRS hiring agents that must ‘carry gun,’ ‘use deadly force’ during ‘dangerous assignments’
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is hiring special agents that will be required to “carry a firearm” and “be willing to use deadly force” during possible “dangerous assignments,” according to a job posting on the IRS website. The special agents will be part of...
abovethelaw.com
Increased Funding To The IRS Could Result In A Faster Refund And A Higher Chance Of A Tax Audit
The federal government seeks to resolve the above problems by increasing funding to the Internal Revenue Service by almost $80 billion over nine years as part of the pending Inflation Reduction Act. The funds are to be used for improving taxpayer services, maintaining operations, modernizing infrastructure and business systems, and enforcement of tax laws. The Congressional Budget Office projects that the funding will result in a net gain of $124 billion over nine years.
FOXBusiness
Still missing your tax refund? IRS could soon pay you more in interest
Millions of Americans are still awaiting their tax refunds from the IRS, but there is a silver lining: The money may be accruing interest – and rates are poised to jump in October. The Internal Revenue Service generally pays interest on refunds that are delayed by more than 45...
These 12 States Don't Tax Social Security as Much as You Think
Making too much of these states' stance toward benefits could mislead you.
Inflation Reduction Act Will Require the IRS to Study Free Tax Filing Options
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. The United States has made a small but significant move toward creating a public system to allow millions of Americans to file their taxes for free. The...
IRS Must Present "Modernization Plan" Within Six Months
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has been given a six-month timeframe to present a "modernization plan" that will improve the American taxpayer experience. Now that the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has been officially signed into law by President Joe Biden -- providing the IRS with $80 billion in additional funding and resources to hire 87,000 new employees -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has issued a memorandum to the powers-that-be at the agency.
Vox
What the new $80 billion for the IRS really means for your taxes
Democrats’ new climate, health care, and tax package — known as the Inflation Reduction Act — includes nearly $80 billion in new funding for the IRS, which is supposed to help the chronically underfunded agency staff back up and boost enforcement measures to collect unpaid taxes from wealthy Americans.
Beware of This Retirement Tax Trap
Would you like to pay less in taxes this year? is a trick question. A pertinent answer is another question: will it cause me to pay more in taxes later? If not, duly paying less in taxes is a no-brainer. But when paying less in taxes now is merely tax-deferral, the decision can be brain-racking. It involves comparing the tax reduction received now and the taxes expected to be paid later. We’d rather not pay more later than we save now. So, before kicking the tax can down the road, it’s wise to look ahead.
