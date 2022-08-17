ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

CNBC

With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits

The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cadrene Heslop

The IRS To Give Recipients More On Tax Refunds

There are millions of people living in America. There are also several programs giving residents back money from their state taxes. Thus, there are delays. This extra time ensures that the IRS gives everyone an accurate tax refund. The result? Millions of Americans await their 2021 tax return. (source)
americanmilitarynews.com

We found 11 more armed IRS agents videos – here they are

For years, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has run a recruitment program called the Adrian Project during which high school and college students are given tactical vests and fake guns to carry out mock arrests of individuals who are wanted for tax-related crimes. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) brought renewed attention...
FOXBusiness

How the IRS will use $80B to go after tax cheats

The Internal Revenue Service is receiving $80 billion from the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, sparking concerns that the tax collection agency will use the injection of cash to expand audits on Americans making less than $400,000. The Biden administration vows that will not happen. And Treasury Department officials insist...
INCOME TAX
abovethelaw.com

Increased Funding To The IRS Could Result In A Faster Refund And A Higher Chance Of A Tax Audit

The federal government seeks to resolve the above problems by increasing funding to the Internal Revenue Service by almost $80 billion over nine years as part of the pending Inflation Reduction Act. The funds are to be used for improving taxpayer services, maintaining operations, modernizing infrastructure and business systems, and enforcement of tax laws. The Congressional Budget Office projects that the funding will result in a net gain of $124 billion over nine years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TaxBuzz

IRS Must Present "Modernization Plan" Within Six Months

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has been given a six-month timeframe to present a "modernization plan" that will improve the American taxpayer experience. Now that the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has been officially signed into law by President Joe Biden -- providing the IRS with $80 billion in additional funding and resources to hire 87,000 new employees -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has issued a memorandum to the powers-that-be at the agency.
Vox

What the new $80 billion for the IRS really means for your taxes

Democrats’ new climate, health care, and tax package — known as the Inflation Reduction Act — includes nearly $80 billion in new funding for the IRS, which is supposed to help the chronically underfunded agency staff back up and boost enforcement measures to collect unpaid taxes from wealthy Americans.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheStreet

Beware of This Retirement Tax Trap

Would you like to pay less in taxes this year? is a trick question. A pertinent answer is another question: will it cause me to pay more in taxes later? If not, duly paying less in taxes is a no-brainer. But when paying less in taxes now is merely tax-deferral, the decision can be brain-racking. It involves comparing the tax reduction received now and the taxes expected to be paid later. We’d rather not pay more later than we save now. So, before kicking the tax can down the road, it’s wise to look ahead.
INCOME TAX

