ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Your letters: Mining presentation was inadequate and misleading

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ekrxj_0hKsHAtd00

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

I am writing to express my thoughts and concerns about the presentation by Green Light Metals last Tuesday, August 2, at the Environmental Resources Committee of Marathon County. I felt several Marathon County Board members asked some very good questions. Their questions, however, did not receive adequate answers.

Taking a hard look at Green Light Metals: Their board of directors is made up of the last mining company, Aquila. Just because they have a shack in Medford, does not make them a Wisconsin based company either. When the mining moratorium was overturned in 2017 and the laws were re-written by the mining companies, it sadly took away much of our local control.

The majority of the presentation was erroneous. Using the Flambeau mine as an example, the  presenters made it sound as though the federal lawsuit brought forth had plaintiffs seeking  nothing but a monetary settlement. The plaintiffs in that case were Laura Gauger, a pharmacist,  Dr. Al Gedicks from the Wisconsin resources Protection Council, and a UW professor, and David Chambers from the Center for Science in Public Participation. Dr Chambers works with  mining and water quality. This hardly seems like a bunch out for a quick buck. The mining  company would like to form an advisory council. On this council Green Light Metals would like  to add a former Oneida County supervisor, one who is a known buddy to the mining company  and did everything he could to get that mine in up north. It is no wonder they want this  supervisor on “their” advisory council. Why is the mining company dictating who is on this  council? With the Flambeau mine, the CEO of Green Light Metals again speaks with mendacity.  There is damage with stream C that leaves it pretty much void of all life yet today. Green Light  Metals made several references to mining in Michigan as well. Keep in mind, Michigan is one  of two states in the union that have a little different set of laws and permitting processes. 

There are PFAS in the drilling fluids used in the drilling industry. In a June meeting that I attended, the DNR was not able to confirm any differently. They are not testing for PFAS. Colorado just banned drilling fluids with PFAS. Wis Politics picked up a press release given on this. https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/langlade-county-wisconsin-state-regulators-do-not know-if-chemicals-used-for-mineral-exploration-drilling-and-water-well-construction-are-free of-pfas/

There was an incredible amount of “green-washing” in the presentation. The critical minerals list that came out by the U.S. Government in March included Lithium, Cobalt, Nickel, Graphite, and Manganese. Nowhere on that list is gold or copper. There is plenty of gold out there and no need to mine more. Copper can be easily recycled and much more cost effectively too. We certainly

are not strengthening any domestic supply chains with the Reef Deposit or supporting any American jobs. As far as why we import some metals, look at mining in China and Peru. Now there’s two countries that have had a lot of damage done by mining! Do we want that here? Green Light Metals also talked about no deforestation. Let me give you a ride to the Schoepke drilling site up north. You could put a four-lane road in there now with the trees that have been removed. You cannot get heavy equipment between two trees that are three feet apart.

We, as citizens, need to keep pushing Green Light Metals to get questions answered. Here is a wonderful link by the Wisconsin River Alliance that will answer many sulfide mining questions. https://youtu.be/miZsLVMoe7w Once that damage is done, it cannot be undone. It doesn’t seem like there is a community in our state anymore that does not suffer from some type of water woes. We need to stop this before we are next. I believe clean water is a right, it’s about our health and our environment. Our life depends on clean water.

Nancy Stencil, Wausau

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Wisconsin state chamber awards Rep. Pat Snyder the ‘Working for Wisconsin Award’

WAUSAU — Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) Director of Environmental & Energy Policy Craig Summerfield presented Rep. Pat Snyder (R-Wausau) with a WMC ‘Working for Wisconsin’ Award on Monday, August 15 during a ceremony at the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce. According to WMC’s legislative scorecard, Rep. Snyder voted 100 percent of the time with the state’s business community.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries August 19, 2022

Gene Wenzel, 73, passed peacefully on August 12, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital surrounded by love and with his devoted wife, Alice, at his side. Gene’s life was a journey of faith, and he is home with his heavenly Father. Gene was born to parents Arden Wenzel and Florence...
WAUSAU, WI
B105

Minnesotan Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath

Well, this is an interesting story with a very random twist. A man from Minnesota broke into a home in Wisconsin and all for one very ridiculous reason. It has been a weird month for crime in Wisconsin. Recently, police in Wausau captured something unexpected on camera: their capture of a wild turkey! Somehow, the wild turkey made it into an apartment on the second floor.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Wisconsin Business
Wausau, WI
Industry
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Industry
County
Marathon County, WI
State
Colorado State
Wausau, WI
Business
City
Medford, WI
City
Wausau, WI
Marathon County, WI
Business
WausauPilot

Los Angeles man accused in multiple Wausau-area theft schemes

A Los Angeles, Cal. man is accused of swindling multiple Wausau-area victims out of tens of thousands of dollars in an alleged “grandparent scam,” while facing similar charges in two additional Wisconsin counties. William T. Comfort, 27, is being summoned into Marathon County Circuit Court Aug. 25 to...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Fire gets committee nod for Wisconsin-wide training

The Public Health and Safety Committee on Monday approved a request from the Wausau Fire Department to join a state-wide training for urban search and rescue teams with collapse rescue capabilities. The trained firefighters will be part of what is called the Wisconsin Task Force One Team, which can deploy...
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Phillips-Medisize is in the process of laying off potentially hundreds of workers at its facilities in Hudson and Medford. Citing “an unforeseeable change in Phillips’ business circumstances,” the company said that it already permanently laid off 96 workers on July 12 at the St. Croix Meadows facility in Hudson.
HUDSON, WI
WSAW

Phillips-Medisize closing Medford plant by end of 2023

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A manufacturing plant in Medford, with 170 employees, will close down by the end of 2023. In a release, Phillips-Medisize announced after “careful consideration and analysis of its global footprint” it will end operations at the Medford plant. Production at the Medford plant will shift north to the facility in Phillips. The Phillips location has the size and capabilities to support its customers in the future.
MEDFORD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Mining Companies#Peru#Wausau Pilot Review#N Third St#Green Light Metals#Marathon County Board#Flambeau#Protection Council#Uw
WausauPilot

Medford plant employing 170 people to close

Phillips-Medisize will shutter manufacturing operations in Medford, where 170 people are employed, officials say. The phased closure will be completed in 2023. The company, in a release, said production in Medford will shift to the Phillips facility, which they say has the size and capabilities to support future customers. Phillips-Medisize...
MEDFORD, WI
WausauPilot

Mondeik bags first Lodi Memorial at State Park

WAUSAU, Wis. (Aug. 18) – Justin Mondeik has won just about everything at State Park Speedway over the past three years. One of the few prizes that had escaped him was the Wayne ‘Lodi’ Lodholz Memorial. Check off another box on Mondeik’s long list of accomplishments after...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
NewsBreak
Industry
WausauPilot

NTC receives $340K grant to build machine tool workforce

WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College is the recipient of a $340,000 National Science Foundation grant designed to build the machine tool workforce in central Wisconsin over the next three years, NTC announced this week. The Retool Project focuses on machine tool technician training and careers, diversity and accessibility. The...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Two historic buildings get new life in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Chamber of Commerce of the greater Wausau area hosted a tour on Thursday to show their progress on re-vitalizing two historic buildings that will have a prominent place in the city’s business community. The Chamber of Commerce bought the first train depot in town...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau mulls expanding warming center year-round

City leaders will review a budget modification request next week that would allow Wausau’s warming center to operate all 12 months of the year, rather than restricting operation to the six coldest months of the year. The Finance Committee will weigh in on the Wausau Police Department proposal on...
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

Assisted living center to close

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Artisan Assisted Living in Wausau will close its doors. Residents received a notice letter addressed by Brent Youchler, of Starlight Senior Homes, to meet for a planning relocation conference. The letter says residents can file a complaint about the discharge process by contacting the regional...
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy