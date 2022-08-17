Now this is the kind of news we like to see. An unusual circumstance, a bit of mystery, and a happy ending--what else could you want? A dog, that's what!. Well, luckily for you (and us), this story has it all. It all began when The Gilroy Police Foundation received a message about a found dog with ID tags from the California city. That alone isn't very unusual, but the dog wasn't found a few towns over or anything. The Golden Retriever had been spotted in a small German village, and no one knew how or why.

GILROY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO