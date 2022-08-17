ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
pethelpful.com

Husky's Adorable Protest to Having a Bath Is Impossible to Resist

Huskies are talkative dogs, and they will not be shy about sharing their opinion with you. When this husky's owner took him to the pet groomers, he made it very clear that he was not happy with the circumstances. TikTok user @thehuskymoon_ recently shared a video of their husky, Moon,...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Dog's Funny Reaction to Trying Zucchini Wins the Internet This Week

Dogs are always eager to try new foods, especially human foods. As pet owners, we know it's tough to say no when our fur babies ask for a taste, and sometimes we give in to their begging. One woman is embracing her dog's request for human food, and this video of him trying zucchini is too great.
ANIMALS
CNBC

This couple made $13,000 in passive income in just over a month: 'We only work 1 hour per week'

Last September, wedding photographers Adriana Krause and Stephan Alvin did something unusual. They bought a second home during a global pandemic. The home, a cabin in Oakhurst, California, is their business's headquarters, located near Yosemite National Park where they shoot small ceremonies. When they're not in California, they're in Rio de Janeiro, where they purchased a condo in July 2020.
OAKHURST, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Calendars#Begging#Cnn#Pacific Coast Tv
pethelpful.com

Little Bird Who Meows Just Like a Cat Is Impossible to Resist

As pet owners, it's our job to make sure our animals are feeling their best. We give them the proper food, exercise and all the love they could ever want. But no matter how much we care for them, sometimes they get sick, just like kids. It happens! That's why it's best to turn to the vet and get them back to feeling 100%, even if they're just pulling our leg. It's better safe than sorry!
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Goes Into Full Chill Mode After Winning Fight For Kiddie Pool

Bears are interesting creatures. On one hand, they can look harmless and cute, making us laugh with sometimes extremely humanlike behavior, like taking selfies or breaking into a house, raiding the fridge, and refusing to leave… But on the other, much more lethal hand, bears are an absolute wreaking ball of a killing machine, perhaps the best walking the planet. Still, there’s no denying how absolutely fascinating these creatures can be, and this latest video gives us yet another example. […] The post Black Bear Goes Into Full Chill Mode After Winning Fight For Kiddie Pool first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NORTH BEND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
pethelpful.com

This Lost Californian Dog Was Found In Germany, And No One Knows How

Now this is the kind of news we like to see. An unusual circumstance, a bit of mystery, and a happy ending--what else could you want? A dog, that's what!. Well, luckily for you (and us), this story has it all. It all began when The Gilroy Police Foundation received a message about a found dog with ID tags from the California city. That alone isn't very unusual, but the dog wasn't found a few towns over or anything. The Golden Retriever had been spotted in a small German village, and no one knew how or why.
GILROY, CA
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Gentle Love for Baby Girl Is Enough to Make Us Tear Up

We're always so amazed at how gentle our pets can be with the newest babies in the family. We know it's always a concern for parents of how pets will react and adjust to a little human baby coming home. There's no doubt there is some jealousy as the fur babies used to be the center of attention. But a lot of times, they warm up to the newbie, taking them under their wing even. And no matter how many times that may happen, our hearts always melt.
PETS
BGR.com

Scientists stuck cameras on dolphins and captured never-before-seen footage

If you’ve wondered how dolphins eat, you aren’t alone. This month, a new study published in PLOS aims to figure out just that. And to do that, the study’s lead author Sam Ridgway strapped cameras onto six dolphins trained by the Navy and let them loose. The footage captured by Ridgway and his team clearly showcases how the dolphins hunt and even the way that they eat their prey.
WILDLIFE
PetsRadar

Adorable moment man introduces his puppy to neighborhood cat goes viral

A TikTok user has captured a wonderful moment where a man can be seen introducing his pet dog to the neighborhood cat, and it’s adorable!. The user, Cheyenne (opens in new tab), happened to peer out the window and see a man with his new puppy walking down the street. When he comes across the neighborhood kitty, he stops to introduce the pair to one another. Of course, they don’t immediately get along, but they quickly decide to tolerate one another!
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy