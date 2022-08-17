Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. Typical, you wait ages for a mutant to come along, and then a bunch of them drop all at once. After Professor X’s cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel blew all our minds by confirming that Kamala Khan isn’t an Inhuman in the MCU after all, but a mutant. This was a huge move from Marvel Studios as it made clear that the studio is willing to change a character’s origins from top to bottom to fit them into its no-doubt ambitious plans for the X-Men.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO