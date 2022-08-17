Read full article on original website
First images revealed from Mike Flanagan’s latest horror series ‘The Midnight Club’
If you’re looking for a filmmaker to craft intensely atmospheric and widely acclaimed exercises in episodic terror, then look no further than Netflix veteran Mike Flanagan. The writer and director is making the most of his exclusive development deal with the studio, and it’s literary adaptation The Midnight Club next out of the gate.
‘The Sandman’ showrunner is relieved nobody picked up on the secret episode
We’ve all been there. You binge a whole season of your new favorite Netflix show in just a day or two and desperately wish there was at least one more episode to watch. Well, fittingly for this show, Netflix has made that dream a reality with The Sandman, as a surprise bonus episode just dropped online this Friday, offering fans a whole extra hour of Endless entertainment (see what we did there?) to enjoy.
All 10 of Wolfgang Petersen’s Hollywood movies, ranked
The cinema world just lost one of its most notable filmmakers after the recent passing of director Wolfgang Petersen. For just over 40 years, his films have made a lasting impression on the big screen in Hollywood. He began his filmmaking career in his native Germany during the early 1960s,...
Horror fans come out of the woodwork to praise an underwhelming remake
There’s nothing that puts the cat amongst the pigeons quite like discussing reboots and remakes, particularly in the horror genre that sees fewer and fewer original concepts come out. But cast your mind back to the heady days of 1999. Family Guy had just aired its first episode, The...
Will Smith’s reputational score plummets following Oscars slap, analysis reveals
A new analysis is suggesting Will Smith‘s star power has dimmed quite a bit in terms of his reputation with the public, months after the infamous slap heard around the world at the Oscars back in March. In case you’ve been living in a cave, Smith slapped comedian Chris...
‘She-Hulk’ showrunner explains her love of trolling Kevin Feige
As one of the most important, influential, and powerful figures in modern Hollywood, you wouldn’t have thought that Marvel Cinematic Universe head honcho Kevin Feige would be the victim of a relentless trolling campaign, but She-Hulk: Attorney at Law showrunner Jessica Gao clearly had other ideas. It may have...
Mark Ruffalo apologizes for exposing Captain America’s secret to the world
As far as we know, Steve Rogers is still alive and out there somewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier made it clear that he’s probably not on the moon, Old Man Steve’s whereabouts remain a mystery that nobody seems able to solve.
What is the DCEU’s 10-Year Plan? Every movie confirmed and rumored
The DCEU has been at the center of a lot of controversy in recent months, and DC fans are hotly debating the best path forward for the franchise and its films. Plus, the recent cancelation of Batgirl, due to the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, has only made this discussion more intense.
‘Orange Is the New Black’ creator will bring a soapy Italian period piece to Netflix
The creator of Orange is the New Black, Jenji Kohan, is back collaborating with Netflix to bring the streaming service its next soap drama series The Decameron. In an announcement today the company revealed a series order for the upcoming show which will take place in Italy during the mid-1300s. It will follow a group of nobles at a grand villa alongside their servants waiting out the plague that has struck the city.
Will the MCU’s original Avengers return for ‘The Kang Dynasty?’ This character could be the key
When Kang the Conqueror starts his Multiversal war, Uatu may have an ace up his sleeve that was cleverly teased in What If…?. Things haven’t been the same since the original Avengers left the MCU. I know, Robert Downey, Jr. and Scarlet Johansson made tearful exits in the Avengers: Endgame finale, but Chris Evans was truly the glue that held it all together. The consummate boy scout, Evans’ take on Steve Rogers was perfect, and there’s no one else that can pull off star-spangled spandex. Truly, his was America’s ass.
Did ‘She-Hulk’ just reveal the existence of two more mutants?
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. Typical, you wait ages for a mutant to come along, and then a bunch of them drop all at once. After Professor X’s cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel blew all our minds by confirming that Kamala Khan isn’t an Inhuman in the MCU after all, but a mutant. This was a huge move from Marvel Studios as it made clear that the studio is willing to change a character’s origins from top to bottom to fit them into its no-doubt ambitious plans for the X-Men.
The needless retelling of a classic tale that nobody liked surfaces on streaming
Even though Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale has been adapted and repurposed countless times over since first being published in 1845, almost every single person on the planet will immediately think of Disney when The Little Mermaid comes to mind. That’s understandable when the the 1989 animated classic has been...
Is Netflix’s ‘I Used to be Famous’ a documentary? Here’s its inspiration
I Used to be Famous will become Netflix-famous on Sep. 16. This highly-anticipated film follows a former boy band frontman on the back end of relevancy, whose career is reinvigorated—and life repurposed—by a chance encounter with a drummer on the autism spectrum. It sounds like a poignant but inspirational music documentary along the lines of Searching for Sugar Man, Anvil! The Story of Anvil, or The Devil and Daniel Johnston, but is it? We’re here to explain whether I Used to be Famous is a documentary, completely fictional, or based on a true story. And if it is based on a true story, we’ll tell it.
A gargantuanly grim fantasy failure climbs the streaming Top 10
Disney may have cornered the market when it comes to blockbuster live-action fairytales after successfully rebooting its back catalogue of animated classics to yield another multi-billion dollar revenue stream, but there was a brief time when everyone was getting in on the act, although none of them fell quite as hard as Bryan Singer’s Jack the Giant Slayer.
Lycanthrope lovers revisit a darkly demented werewolf classic on streaming
If you were presented with a list of names involved in 1994’s genre-bending Wolf, but given no clue as to the title or context of the movie itself, then you’d probably be left imagining a hard-hitting prestige drama or broad character study of some description. After all, EGOT...
Emily Blunt heads west in first images from Prime Video’s ‘The English’
Prime Video and the BBC have released their first look at the upcoming Old West period drama, The English, featuring Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer, written and directed by The Honourable Woman‘s Hugo Blick. Blunt will portray an aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, who joins Pawnee ex-U.S. Army scout Eli...
A ‘National Treasure 3’ script is about to hit Nicolas Cage’s desk
Even though it’s been 15 years since Book of Secrets, fans have never given up hope of seeing Nicolas Cage return for another implausible adventure in National Treasure 3, and that’s even with Disney Plus sequel series Edge of History bringing the franchise to the small screen. For...
