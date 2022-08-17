ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Jacksonville Beach, FL
Jacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com

Vehicle owners face the aftermath of Springfield flooding, city working to fix ongoing flood issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Video footage from News4JAX Insiders captured cars underwater at UF Health and major flooding in the Springfield area Thursday afternoon. The aftermath of the massive flooding left many cars sitting in the UF Health Springfield Pavilion parking lot because they wouldn't start. To put things in perspective, the flow of the water was so strong that it picked up a trailer and moved it to another section of the parking lot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

‘It should be repaired’: JSO SWAT damages Jacksonville woman’s yard during stand-off with neighbor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An elderly woman said her fence was broken and her backyard was torn up by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office SWAT team. Action News Jax reported on Tuesday when JSO was called to a stand-off situation in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood. A man barricaded himself in a house with two young children, and he shot at police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Videos: Heavy rain brings flooding to some areas of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With the front overhead, it was expected that Thursday would be our wettest day this week, and the thunderstorms did not disappoint!. There was flooding reported near the Springfield area in Downtown Jacksonville on Main Street. Usually it's the surrounding streets that flood during heavy rain...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Fatal shooting after Jacksonville man walks in front of a car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver shot a man in the street after he walked in front of his car in the 2900 block of Justina Road Sunday afternoon, police said. The man cut the car off, causing it to stop, and a "verbal exchange" began between him and the driver, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JHS offering free pet adoptions for senior citizens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering up free pets for senior citizens. On Monday, August 22, JHS is teaming up with CarePlus Health Plans for a free adoption event for senior citizens. Adoption fees for the pets will be waived for qualifying individuals. Stop by The Jacksonville Humane Society at 8464 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville, 32216 from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. to find your newest feline friend or canine companion. All pets are microchipped, altered and vaccinated prior to adoption.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

