Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay High School teacher accused of aggravated child abuse on 1-month-old girlDon JohnsonSaint Johns County, FL
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after ‘vermin’ infestation foundDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Update: Clay County husband and wife arrested for animal abandonment after home evictionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park budget committee wants to drop funding for Reel Fun Night, Longest TableJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Pilots urge Clay County to address safety issues with proposed RV resort near airport runwayJulie MorganClay County, FL
Related
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Tropical disturbance moving ashore over NE Mexico
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Low pressure trying to organize over far SW Gulf of Mexico
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
City says drainage issues in Jacksonville Thursday were on private property
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a messy day Thursday in some parts of Jacksonville like Riverside, where Action News Jax captured a video of flash flooding. A time-lapse of rain coming through was seen on the Skycam network, and a viewer in Durkeeville shared a video of flooding. Action...
First Coast News
Update: No charges for woman who allegedly skipped out on Botox tab in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — This week, a Jacksonville Beach medical spa issued a warning to others to be on the lookout for a woman who allegedly ran out on a $2500 tab after getting Botox and fillers. However, the woman claims it was a big misunderstanding. She tells First...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broken doors, appliances added to the list of issues inside homes built by Richmond American Homes in Fernandina Beach
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — It's become a pattern. Residents living in homes built by Richmond American Homes continue to reach out for help and share their complaints with First Coast News. Residents of the Amelia Walk community in Fernandina Beach have spent months begging for repairs to crooked windows,...
Crash on San Pablo Road leaves one dead and one with serious injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that the deadly crash involved a single vehicle, a red Honda Civic. Two men in their 20′s were driving north bound on 3500 blk San Pablo road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. They were speeding...
News4Jax.com
Vehicle owners face the aftermath of Springfield flooding, city working to fix ongoing flood issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Video footage from News4JAX Insiders captured cars underwater at UF Health and major flooding in the Springfield area Thursday afternoon. The aftermath of the massive flooding left many cars sitting in the UF Health Springfield Pavilion parking lot because they wouldn’t start. To put things in perspective, the flow of the water was so strong that it picked up a trailer and moved it to another section of the parking lot.
‘It should be repaired’: JSO SWAT damages Jacksonville woman’s yard during stand-off with neighbor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An elderly woman said her fence was broken and her backyard was torn up by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. Action News Jax reported on Tuesday when JSO was called to a stand-off situation in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood. A man barricaded himself in a house with two young children, and he shot at police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
JFRD: Fire breaks out after lightning struck home near Arlington area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Red Cross is assisting 3 people who were displaced after a home caught fire on Thursday. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed the fire was caused by lightning. It happened in the 1500 block of Live Oak Drive. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
First Coast Foodies: Catch the (delicious) island vibes at Marianas Grinds!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Hey, Foodies! It's been raining, but how about dreaming about the sunshine with some island food?. Marianas Grinds brings you a taste of the Mariana Islands and you don't have to go any farther than Beach Boulevard. "Come and catch the island vibes!" said Owner Jarvis...
3 Florida Destinations Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever released its 2022 list of the best barbecue cities in America.
First Coast News
Videos: Heavy rain brings flooding to some areas of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With the front overhead, it was expected that Thursday would be our wettest day this week, and the thunderstorms did not disappoint!. There was flooding reported near the Springfield area in Downtown Jacksonville on Main Street. Usually it’s the surrounding streets that flood during heavy rain...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First Coast News
Police: Fatal shooting after Jacksonville man walks in front of a car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver shot a man in the street after he walked in front of his car in the 2900 block of Justina Road Sunday afternoon, police said. The man cut the car off, causing it to stop, and a "verbal exchange" began between him and the driver, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
News4Jax.com
2 in critical condition after separate shootings in 2 Jacksonville neighborhoods, JSO reports
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men suffered life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning in two shootings in different Jacksonville neighborhoods, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:10 a.m., a man described in his early 20s drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was...
Wrong way driver carjacks a FedEx truck and falls into river
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol stated that om Friday night, just before 7 p.m. a wrong way driver, in a white Range Rover, entered Interstate 95 northbound going in a southbound direction. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. As the vehicle was near Emerson Street the...
Police investigating two separate Jacksonville shootings that resulted in life threatening injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Saturday morning. Reports state that shortly after 3 a.m. a male in his early 20′s drove himself to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The male is currently in surgery with life threatening injuries.
News4Jax.com
Good News: Couple retrieves stolen U-Haul, unclear if all of the belongings are in place
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The search is over for a couple’s stolen U-Haul that was taken from a local hotel. According to the family, a resident saw the U-Haul Friday afternoon next to their house and called the police. The couple said they drove to Normandy Boulevard to retrieve...
News4Jax.com
JHS offering free pet adoptions for senior citizens
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering up free pets for senior citizens. On Monday, August 22, JHS is teaming up with CarePlus Health Plans for a free adoption event for senior citizens. Adoption fees for the pets will be waived for qualifying individuals. Stop by The Jacksonville Humane Society at 8464 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville, 32216 from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. to find your newest feline friend or canine companion. All pets are microchipped, altered and vaccinated prior to adoption.
Clay County leaders unveil several road projects amid population boom
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County leaders unveiled several road projects to keep up with population growth Thursday evening. “There’s a lot of folks that do want to move here,” Ed Dendor, Bond and Transportation Program Administrator for the Board of Clay County Commissioners, said. >>> STREAM...
First Coast News
Jacksonville business faces potential 400% rent hike, may be forced to close
Southern Roots has been in their Riverside location for 8 years. Inflation and rent hikes may force them out of business.
Comments / 0