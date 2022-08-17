Chiefs call in ‘coach’ Randy Reid before training camp ends

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (WDAF) — Randy Reid made a repeat performance at Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph.

Kansas City-native Eric Stonestreet jumped into character and Chiefs gear as the brother of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. It’s a character Stonestreet has portrayed for years.

Randy Reid interacted with the team and did a little coaching at training camp Wednesday morning.

The Chiefs also shot video and interviews with Stonestreet. That means fans can expect to see another video circulating soon on the Chiefs’ social media accounts and YouTube channel.

Thursday, Aug. 18, is the final training camp practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. The team will continue to practice at the Chiefs’ facility in Kansas City following Saturday’s preseason game against the Washington Commanders.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.