Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panorama Wins Week Zero Battle Against Perry Bluejays
The Panorama Panthers and Perry Bluejays squared off in week zero action on Friday night at Dewey Field in Perry with the Panthers coming away with an impressive victory. Mother Nature tried to wreak havoc on sports once again Friday night as strong storms were making their way through the area which resulted in a 7:45 p.m. kick time instead of 7 p.m. but the Panthers and Bluejays still took each other on.
Iowa State Fair breaks record for world’s largest cornhole tournament
DES MOINES, Iowa — Call it cornhole, call it bags, but if it’s at the Iowa State Fair call it world record setting. The state fair means a lot to tons of Iowans. “Just to put us in the literally hallowed halls of the Guinness Book is pretty exciting,” said cornhole tournament organizer Jared Hassman. […]
Hail storm rolls into central Iowa Friday afternoon
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Click here for a full list of active weather alerts. Strong storms brought large hail and flash flooding into the metro Friday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for much of southern and central Iowa until 8 p.m. Friday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Jasper County until 3:45 p.m.
kniakrls.com
Scattered Storms Bring Heavy Rain, Hail to Central Iowa
A round of scattered thunderstorms brought large hail and heavy rain to central Iowa Friday. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air four times, first from 2:35 to 3:15 p.m. and again from 4:30 to 5:20 p.m., 5:40 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and 6:40 to 7 p.m. for warnings in Warren and Marion County. The worst of the storms impacted Des Moines, with golf ball to egg-sized hail and heavy rain caused flash flooding in the metro. Penny sized hail was reported at the KNIA/KRLS studios just after one of those warnings had expired at 5:20, and heavy rain was recorded throughout the county. Reports of pea-sized to dime-sized hail were reported west of Knoxville, in town, and at Lake Red Rock campgrounds, as well as in Bussey and Melcher-Dallas, and in some cases, multiple times in those locations. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team is on the air for any severe thunderstorm or tornado warning for any portion of Marion and Warren Counties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Concrete Structures Erected at Landus Site in Jefferson
More progress is being made at the Landus Cooperative site in Jefferson. Jefferson Location Lead Brian Hill told the Greene County Development Corporation Board earlier this month that the 150-foot concrete structures have been erected and there’s still a lot of electrical components that need to be installed inside. He said crews will also have the four smaller steel bins to be done. Hill talked about how diligently the contractor worked to get the larger structures done.
kwbg.com
Boone Woman Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize
CLIVE, Iowa—A Boone woman has won a $300,000 lottery prize. Tonya Bennett won the 14th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s, 1303 SE Marshall St. in Boone, and claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Clive.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
New Greene County Elementary Principal Has Homegrown Roots
When the new school year begins at Greene County Elementary on August 23rd, there will be a new lead administrator. Audrey Hinote is a 2003 Jefferson-Scranton High School graduate and earned her teaching degree in 2005 through a partnership program with Des Moines Area Community College in Carroll and the University of Northern Iowa. She spent her first year as a substitute teacher before working as a first grade teacher at Perry Elementary. Then in 2009, she was hired as an elementary teacher at then Jefferson-Scranton, now Greene County Elementary. The last three years, she served as the district math specialist and is now the new elementary principal.
Iowa State Fair Crowd Braves Downpour Just to See Music Icon
Thousands of Iowans flocked to Des Moines on Monday, August 15th for a once in lifetime performance from inarguably one of the biggest artists of the 20th century. Droves of people in ponchos filled the Iowa State Fair Grandstand for the fifth concert event of the fair. One of the most highly anticipated acts of the 10 day Iowa summer tradition was seven time Grammy Award winners.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
New Traffic Signal Installed in Ankeny
(Ankeny, IA) -- A new traffic signal is active in Ankeny. The new traffic signal is at NW 36th Street and State Street. The City of Ankeny says NW 36th Street was widened at that intersection. The intersection will include the wire traffic signal with pedestrian ramps and push buttons.
KCCI.com
Lingering clouds and showers tonight through Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hail as big as 2 to 3 inches in diameter fell throughout the Des Moines metro. Areas like West Des Moines and Clive werehit hard by the hail, damaging cars and trees. The severe threat will wind down by 8-9 p.m. with a few showers...
What Are These Strange Stones Doing in Iowa Fields?
There are always stories to be told if you look close enough, and believe it or not, these seemingly unnecessary stones have quite the story to tell. Stones like this can be found all across the Hawkeye State, and many of them have been around since the 19th century. What...
KCCI.com
Storm causes car-stopping flooding on portion of Hickman Road
DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday's storm in Des Moines brought about hail and heavy rain, the latter causing some flooding on a portion of Hickman Road. Where 24th Street meets Hickman Road is where a deep pond of water emerged on Friday afternoon. Some people knew better than going through it, like Andrew Williams who was on his way home in his work truck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
Storm system approaching Iowa: Here's when to expect the worst impacts
DES MOINES, Iowa — Outside of the rain on Monday and into Tuesday, most of the weather over State Fair week has been uneventful in Central Iowa. Overnight Thursday through Friday evening, however, may offer some more eventful weather as a slow-moving trough in the upper atmosphere approaches from the northwest.
Iowa State Daily
Street of Campustown filled with students for “801 day”
Ryan Wendl, age 19, is one of many people who traveled from other cities to Ames to celebrate the Saturday before school starts at Iowa State known as “801 day.”. Wendl is from Carroll, Iowa, and he does not go to Iowa State. He and his friends came to Ames equipped with cooler backpacks to carry their beverages. On “801 day,” students typically drink alcohol and party starting at 8:01 a.m. and lasting until 2 a.m. the Sunday before classes.
KCCI.com
Storm damage reported in Des Moines metro following hail storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — Large hail busted up property throughout the Des Moines metro Friday as storms rolled through the area. Hail reportedly damaged the roof at Valley High School in West Des Moines, flooding the school's gymnasium. Hail as large as 2 to 3 inches in diameter was reported.
kicdam.com
Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee
West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
theperrychief.com
Richard Clark
Richard “Dick” Clark, age 68 of Perry, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines, IA. According to his wishes no services are planned. Memorials will be given to family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Iowa man hit by truck on Monday dies from injuries
A man who was hit by a truck on Des Moines' east side earlier this week has died from his injuries.
Did You Catch the Full Moon at the Iowa State Fair?
The Iowa State Fair can truly be a wild experience! You've got deep fried food on a stick, thrilling rides, big name concerts, and apparently this year...something just a bit out of the ordinary. Someone captured the ultimate strange and straight up confusing sight at the fairgrounds one evening. There...
Worker run over by equipment at I-80 bridge construction site
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – A worker was injured Thursday morning after being run over by a piece of equipment at a bridge construction site on I-80. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. near the 176-mile marker of westbound I-80, just east of the North Skunk River, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Construction workers were […]
Comments / 0