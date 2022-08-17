NORWALK — Backpack drives across the city are providing relief to hundreds of families who may struggle with the cost of back-to-school shopping this fall. “The cost of school supplies can be a big strain for families. Everyone wants their child to start the school year off on the right foot, and it means a lot to know that you don't have to worry about your child feeling different or not having the supplies they need,” said Yolanda Mateo, director of client services for Open Doors.

