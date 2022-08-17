Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
NewsTimes
Norwalk backpack giveaways offer ‘boost of confidence’ to hundreds of students
NORWALK — Backpack drives across the city are providing relief to hundreds of families who may struggle with the cost of back-to-school shopping this fall. “The cost of school supplies can be a big strain for families. Everyone wants their child to start the school year off on the right foot, and it means a lot to know that you don't have to worry about your child feeling different or not having the supplies they need,” said Yolanda Mateo, director of client services for Open Doors.
NewsTimes
Stamford schools announce new interim principals at Rippowam, Dolan schools
STAMFORD — Two Stamford middle schools will have interim principals starting this fall. Kristina Colmenares, the current assistant principal at the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering, will take over for Matthew Laskowski as the interim principal at Rippowam Middle School for the upcoming school year. Laskowski recently was named the district’s new director of access and opportunity for secondary schools.
NY begins offering tuition assistance to part-time CUNY, SUNY students
Part-time CUNY and SUNY students can now apply for state tuition assistance, a move that advocates believe could be “transformative” for low-income students eyeing college. The aid is also available to students attending private, nonprofit colleges.The $150 million initiative will expand the state’s Tuition Assistance Program, or TAP, to reach 75,000 more students who are earning between six to 11 credits per semester, state officials said. The program’s expansion was proposed by Gov....
NewsTimes
After Norwalk rejected proposal, what’s next for Schoolhouse Academy?
NORWALK — Parents interested in sending their children to the new Schoolhouse Academy at the LaKota Oaks conference center are holding out hope the private school alternative will still open in the city. “We are disappointed, but Schoolhouse will continue to fight as long as it takes,” Carlo Schiattarella,...
Register Citizen
Crowds pour into Bridgewater Country Fair: ‘People just can’t wait to come out’
BRIDGEWATER — It was 15-year-old Chloe Weaver’s lucky day Saturday afternoon at the 69th Bridgewater Country Fair, as she won the “2022 Champion Nigerian Dwarf” award for her goats — Penelope and Hickory. “They’re judged on their structure and breed,” said Chloe, who owns 16...
greenwichfreepress.com
Skirmishes Over the Hamilton Ave School Field Continue after St Roch Feast
The four-day St. Roch Church feast came to a close on Saturday night, following four days of beautiful weather and a great turnout. Just hours before the event was to start last Wednesday, the church’s insurance came through, including coverage for potential field damage, including to the geothermal wells.
NewsTimes
Ridgefield selectmen ‘uncomfortable’ with latest version of affordable housing plan
RIDGEFIELD — The town’s proposed affordable housing plan could face a fairly substantial re-write after discussion and criticism of the document by selectmen and residents. Toward the end of a more than four-hour long Board of Selectman meeting Wednesday, board members decided the proposal was not yet ready...
NewsTimes
They started a New Haven-based vegan frozen food company. Now they’re expanding.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A New Haven-based frozen foods company is expanding its distribution footprint after reaching an agreement with a natural foods supermarket chain with locations in the Mid-Atlantic states. Fire Ox Foods will now be available in MOM’s Organic Market locations,...
NewsTimes
New Milford senior affordable housing in ‘great need’ of roof repairs clears first hurdle for $90K
NEW MILFORD — A senior affordable housing complex in town may get federal funding for extensive roof repair. At a recent Town Council meeting, $90,000 was unanimously approved from the town’s American Rescue Plan funding for repairs to the Butter Brook Hill Apartments’ roofs. The finance board, followed by voters, must give final approval.
NBC Connecticut
SCSU Student Shot in New Haven
A Southern Connecticut State University student was shot in New Haven Thursday night and has been released from the hospital, according to school officials. School officials said police from the university and New Haven are investigating an attempted robbery at the corner of Fitch and Blake streets in which a Southern student was shot late Thursday night.
NBC Connecticut
Man's Health Takes Unexpected Turn After COVID, Finds Care in Connecticut
"There were days where I thought I was going to be in that bed the rest of my life," said Lenny Lamarre. The 55-year-old from Chicopee, Massachusetts got COVID on May 26. Little did he know, he would have another uphill battle two weeks later. "My legs started getting very...
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Families Look Forward to Sales Tax-Free Week
Families looking to save a little money are holding off on shopping until next week. That’s when the state’s sales tax-free week takes place. It applies to most clothing and shoes under $100. “I don’t go shopping very often, but it definitely will spur me on to go...
westchesterfamily.com
Tickets for the Blaze: Hudson Valley are on Sale Now!
One of the most popular Halloween events in Westchester just announced that tickets are on sale, and you definitely want to make sure the Blaze: Hudson Valley is on your radar. This fun event takes places from September, 16th-November, 20th (that’s 54 nights!) where you and your family can admire...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
NewsTimes
Community news: Weston, Westport intersections to be improved
The Westport Sunrise Rotary Club’s members will be inducting four honorary members at 7:30 a.m. on Friday at the Greens Farms Congregational Church, 71 Hillandale Road. Sam Gault, Vincent Penna, Sr., Westport Fire Department Fire Chief Michael Kronick and Dr. James Wong, are being honored for for their support, active participation and contributions to the club and its charity fundraisers.
NewsTimes
Community news: Golf tournament returns to Fairfield
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is having its second annual dogwood golf classic tournament Sept. 19, at the Brooklawn Country Club, at 500 Algonquin Road in Fairfield. The rain date will be Oct. 4. Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m.,...
darientimes.com
Lottery opens for Darien’s newest affordable housing rentals. What will it take to get an apartment?
DARIEN — A highly anticipated housing lottery in Darien is now open, offering potential residents a chance to live in an apartment designated as affordable in one of the town’s newest housing developments. Interested renters — who do not need to be current Darien residents to enter —...
fox61.com
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 19-21
CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend may be bad for outdoor plants with the lack of rain but it'll be great for those with outdoor plans!. Across the state, festivals are being held this weekend to celebrate food, culture, and the arts!. Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters:. The Hartford...
Medical board disciplines two Fairfield County doctors
The Connecticut Medical Examining Board has imposed disciplinary action against two Fairfield County doctors. According to a Connecticut Health I-Team report, Dr. Paul Aiello, a radiologist with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Health, was fined $5,000 and had his medical license reprimanded for erroneously diagnosing a patient’s vaginal ultrasound results as “unremarkable” in 2019 when the woman had cancer. The patient later filed a complaint that stated Aiello’s mistake delayed her cancer diagnosis and she later needed a hysterectomy and chemotherapy.
NewsTimes
Downtown Ridgefield to be transformed into ‘strolling gallery’ for annual Guild of Artists’ Art Walk
RIDGEFIELD - By summer’s end, downtown Ridgefield will be transformed into a walking art gallery with the return of Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ annual Art Walk on Aug. 26. This year’s Art Walk will feature 48 artists who work in various mediums including painting, photography, sculpture, and prints....
