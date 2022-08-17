ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

A-F accountability ratings for San Antonio-area charter school districts

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released grades this week for each school district and campus across the state, and that includes the charter districts in the area. Seven charter school districts in Bexar County received an A rating out of a total of 25 here. The same number received a Not Rated score, or a D or F, meaning they received a score of less than 70.
Buck & Does Mercantile: 'The Best Gun Club in Town'

Buck & Does Mercantile is much more than just a gun range. They offer education, training, ammo, a full boutique, indoor archery ranges, gun ranges, and more! Learn why Buck & Does Mercantile is the best gun club in town!. Buck & Doe’s Mercantile. 24250 US 281. San Antonio,...
Texas Border, Kyle Rittenhouse Selfie: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

As it turns out, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's claim that the Biden administration has an open-border policy may not hold water. This week's top-read Current story covered a New York Times' analysis of U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, which showed that apprehensions of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in the first 10 months of the 2022 fiscal year already outnumbered the total for the entirety of the previous fiscal year.
SAPD to host forfeited-property auction on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a forfeited-property auction this month. The auction is open to the general public and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. Registration and...
City struggling to keep homeless outreach team staffed

San Antonio – Charged with helping get the city’s chronically homeless population off of the streets, the city’s homeless street outreach team is having trouble getting, and keeping, outreach workers on the job. Starting in 2021 following some smaller-scale pilot programs, the outreach team has 11 positions...
Discounted or free internet now available for qualifying San Antonio residents

SAN ANTONIO – Help is on the way for thousands of San Antonio households that need a home internet connection but can’t afford it. Whether it’s for back-to-school homework, applying for the city’s Ready to Work program, finding jobs online, working from home, accessing telemedicine, setting up a doctor’s appointment, or just staying in touch with friends and family, there’s a federal government program aimed at helping eligible households get connected.
City provides financial help for home repairs

Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
