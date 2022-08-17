Netflix’s smash-hit science-fiction extravaganza Stranger Things awaits its fifth and final season after dropping its fourth chapter in two separate volumes. On May 27, 2022, the world returned to the sleepy town of Hawkins, where another monstrosity from the Upside Down, Vecna, wreaks havoc on the unsuspecting townsfolk, even going as far as to target one of the group’s core members, Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink). Stranger Things 4 follows the divided Hawkins troop across Indiana, California and Russia as they all attempt to reunite and unravel Vecna’s master plan: to eradicate the barrier between Hawkins and the Upside Down and merge the two dimensions into one hellish underworld overrun by hostile otherworldly creatures.

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO