Whitesboro, NY

thought that one out good let's use our own vehicles and no mask, and smile for the camera, they'll be caught before the day is out.

flackbroadcasting.com

Authorities investigating bomb threat at Rome Walmart

ROME- Investigators say no explosives were discovered in the wake of a bomb threat in Oneida County. It was shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday when a Rome Walmart employee received a phone call from an unidentified male, who threatened that there was a bomb in the store. According to the...
ROME, NY
WKTV

2 arrested after stolen camper found abandoned in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. – Two suspects were arrested after allegedly stealing a camper in Marcy last week. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, a camper was found abandoned on Old River Road around 7 a.m. on Aug. 9. During the investigation, the sheriff’s office learned the camper had been...
MARCY, NY
City
Whitesboro, NY
Crime & Safety
flackbroadcasting.com

Woman accused of intoxicated driving in Turin, deputies say

TURIN- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of intoxicated driving towards the southern end of Lewis County, authorities say. Ashley M. Meyers, 30, of Rome, NY was arrested Friday night by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, following a traffic stop shortly before 9:30 p.m. on State Route 26, town of Turin.
TURIN, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man arrested on warrant for stealing bike

A Cortland man was recently arrested after he stole a bicycle last month, according to a city police report. The report states that back on July 18, Patrick M. Duffy, 39, cut a metal cable bicycle lock and stole a Nishika Pueblo 21 speed mountain bicycle just outside of Marketplace Mall on Main Street in the city.
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

Utica police asking for help identifying suspect in laundromat theft

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department is investigating a theft at Julian’s Laundromat on Oneida Street and is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect. Police say the theft happened on Aug 12. UPD released a photo from security footage showing the man in question, who...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

UPDATE: 29-year-old man shot and killed in Syracuse early Sunday morning

UPDATE: Syracuse Police say a 29-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the 200 block of North State street. Officers responded to the reported shooting at 4:17 a.m. on Sunday. After arriving on scene, officers found the 29-year-old man who had been struck at least once by gunfire in the upper torso.
SYRACUSE, NY
#Violent Crime
WIBX 950

Friday Night Bomb Threat at Rome, NY Walmart Under Investigation

A bomb threat called in to a Central New York retail store remains under investigation this morning. Deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) were called to the Walmart located at 5815 Rome Taberg Road in Rome, New York at approximately 10:20pm on Friday, August 19, 2022 after an employee at the store received a threatening call.
ROME, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Syracuse.com

Fire significantly damages mobile home in Clay, displaces one person

Clay, N.Y. — A fire that could be seen for miles caused significant damage to a mobile home in Clay and displaced the resident, firefighters said. At about 5:15 p.m., a 911 caller reported seeing mobile home on fire near the intersection of Route 31 and Weller Canning Road in the town of Clay, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
CLAY, NY
WKTV

Former employee accused of breaking into Metro by T-Mobile in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have arrested a former Metro by T-Mobile employee accused of breaking into the Genesee Street business on Thursday. Joseph Nolan, 33, allegedly broke into Metro by T-Mobile and stole cash from the register as well as several cell phones. Nolan was charged with third-degree...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Three shootings in Syracuse Thursday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department shared details on three different shootings that happened on the night of Thursday, August 18. Police responded to the first shooting around 7:38 p.m. at 207 Catawba Street after receiving a shooting report, they say. When they arrived, officers say they found a 21-year-old man who was shot just above his right knee. Police say he was sent to Upstate Hospital by ambulance and is in stable condition.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/12/22 – 8/15/22

On 08/13/2022 at 7:25 p.m., Troy Decare was arrested for Menacing in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree, and Criminal Tampering in the 3rd Degree, after an investigation conducted on an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. Decare was then transported to...
OSWEGO, NY

Comments / 0

