Major sale on Icelandair travel packages: Air, 4 nights hotel, + 3 tours starting at $749 in Econ or $1500 in biz

Read full article on original website
Related
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
boardingarea.com
TRIP REPORT: Feeling Finnair – This is new: Leaving Helsinki Airport
3 am. Digbeth Coach Station. We know the drill by now…. Finnair AY1332 London Heathrow to Helsinki Vantaa (Business Class) With the aircraft docked and myself off the aircraft, there was a mass rush of passengers who were rushing for the Los Angeles and Oslo flights. Thank you A350!. Rush...
boardingarea.com
Save $20 On Your First Uber Eats Order With Homes & Villas by Marriott International
Staying at any of the greater than 70,000 participating Homes & Villas by Marriott International properties at greater than 700 destinations worldwide means that you have a wide variety of options to create a potentially unforgettable experience; and choosing among the plethora of dining options once you arrive just became easier — and less expensive — thanks to the existing partnership between Uber and the Marriott Bonvoy frequent guest loyalty program, which started in 2019.
boardingarea.com
WalMart+ adds Paramount+ as a benefit – use Amex Platinum credit
We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
Comments / 0