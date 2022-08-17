Love Turtles, Tortoises, and Conservation? Join The Turtle and Tortoise Society of Charleston Today

Read full article on original website
SCDNR to hold 33rd annual Beach Sweep
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will host a beach and river cleanup on September 17. According to SCDNR, the 33rd Annual Beach / River Sweep will take place on September 17 across the state. Beach Sweep/ River Sweep is South Carolina’s largest volunteer litter-cleanup event along the […]
live5news.com
Hispanics in Lowcountry face more challenges besides learning new language
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An organization says around 100 Hispanic families are moving to the Lowcountry every week, and they are facing more challenges other than learning a new language. The Charleston Hispanic Association said Hispanics are the fastest growing population in the Lowcountry, yet also one of the fastest...
High bacteria levels found in 4 local waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- If you’re planning time on the water this weekend, there are a few spots where high levels of unhealthy bacteria were found that you might want to stay clear of! Out of 16 tested sites, Charleston Waterkeeper reported high levels of Enterococcus bacteria at 5 sites– Hendricks Park, Brittlebank Park, Northbridge Park, lower […]
counton2.com
Charleston Latin American Festival set for October 9
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks’ Latin American Festival returns to the Lowcountry October 9 at Wannamaker County Park. The event celebrates Latin American food, music, art, activities, and culture. Guests can enjoy popular foods like empanadas and arroz con pollo while listening to merengue, regaeton, bachata, and salsa music.
The Post and Courier
Charleston medical startup lands $1.5M for eye disease treatment
A Charleston company that is working on a treatment for degenerative eye diseases that can lead to vision loss and blindness has lined up a $1.5 million capital infusion. MitoChem Therapeutics announced the investment from Ichor Life Sciences of Lafayette, N.Y., this week. The two companies plan to collaborate on the development of a pharmaceutical eyedrop that's in the pre-clinical stage of development.
charlestondaily.net
A Look Inside: Del Webb Nexton – Active Adult Lifestyle Community (New Video)
Within the gates of Active Adult Community Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, residents have so many resort like amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, pickleball and tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, plus clubs and hobby groups. Nexton in Summerville, SC, recently was awarded the ‘Best in American Living’ award by the National Association of Home Builders.
iheart.com
Pirates and mermaids take over Folly Beach
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Polish your peg legs, sharpen your hooks and shine up your seashells for a weekend of pirates and mermaids on Folly Beach. The weekend kicks off on Sept. 23 with the Under the Sea dance. The fun continues on Saturday morning with a Breakfast with...
Woman finds family's century-old ring on South Carolina beach 2 years after it went missing
She stepped out into the early August morning to find the low-tide beach empty, gold and orange rays spraying across the sky. Inhaling the smell of salt and damp, Maxine McLeod Miller began to stroll along the dune. Ahead, sticks with bright ribbons marked two sea turtle nests. Instinctively, she...
The Post and Courier
Charleston area firefighter making time for his smoked meat side gig
Pop-Up Picks is a recurring series in The Post and Courier’s Food Section that previews an upcoming pop-up breakfast, lunch or dinner and the chefs behind it. When Jennifer Romer purchased a smoker for her husband, James, a couple years ago, she had no idea the journey that piece of equipment would take them on.
The Post and Courier
The unintended consequence of Charleston's population changes: School diversity
Two things are true: Racially integrated public schools offer learning advantages that result in better social and academic outcomes. The Charleston County School District includes many schools that are mostly White or mostly Black. In recent years, though, many of the district’s schools have become more racially diverse. As more...
charlestondaily.net
BBQ Sauce Contest, Getting Saucy with the Arc of the Lowcountry is Saturday, September 24, 2022
BBQ Sauce Competition Plus Live Entertainment, Contests, and More at Firefly Distillery. NORTH CHARLESTON, SC- The inaugural Getting Saucy with the Arc of the Lowcountry BBQ sauce competition will take place on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 from 11am – 6pm at Firefly Distillery in beautiful North Charleston, SC. The fundraising event, presented by The Arc of the Lowcountry, will feature dozens of South Carolina BBQ sauce makers in a battle to earn the official title of South Carolina BBQ Sauce Grand Champion.
Friend of missing woman weigh in on her disappearance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are still looking for a missing woman and nearly a week later, they have made one arrest in the case. Megan Rich (41) was last seen last week August 12 on James Island. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested the father of one Rich’s kids and he was charged with […]
live5news.com
‘She loved everyone’: Friends remember murder victim, relationship with suspect
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As word spread of a missing person’s case that turned deadly close friends hope the victim is remembered for her bubbly and fun personality. Al Thompson and Billy Anderson met Megan Rich over two years ago and quickly became close friends. Both men described her as a little sister to them and said she did not deserve what has happened.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In South Carolina
Taste Of Home found the best restaurants around the country serving up authentic Mexican cuisine.
The Post and Courier
569 Pendleton Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
Come check out this meticulously kept home in Foxbank Plantation! Before even stepping foot into the home you're greeted by a charming front porch. Open the keyless entry door to this beautiful open floor plan with a dining room 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a flex space currently being used as an office/exercise room. Lots of delicious meals are waiting to be cooked in the gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. The eat-in kitchen area offers lots of natural lighting and would be the perfect breakfast nook or extra dining space when guests are in town! End your day by cozying up by the gas fireplace in the living room or enjoying a beverage on your screened porch overlooking the neighborhood pond.
Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than a century, the first Doscher’s location opened in 1881 and […]
The Post and Courier
North Charleston bakery site sold for $4.25M; Kiawah Island sales set 2Q record
The site of a North Charleston bakery has changed hands for $4.25 million in real dough. The 15,820-square-foot facility at 7065 Cross County Road houses a Flowers Foods facility, which sells brands such as Nature's Own, Tastykake, Wonder and Sunbeam, among others. The tenant has 6.5 years remaining on its...
Charleston City Paper
7 outdoor patios in downtown Charleston
As summer winds down in Charleston and the temperature starts to drop, tourists and locals alike are looking for places outside to relax, grab a refreshing drink and enjoy a delicious meal. For your next al fresco dining experience, check out one of these outdoor patios in downtown Charleston. Blind...
counton2.com
Joint Base Charleston to conduct emergency response exercise
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) will conduct emergency response exercises that may impact traffic in the area. Beginning August 22 and lasting through September 1, JBC will be enhancing “its critical anti-terrorism and force protection readiness” through a series of exercises. The exercises may...
AOL Corp
This South Carolina city ranks among the trendiest Labor Day destinations. Here’s why
South Carolina is home to one of the nation’s trendiest travel destinations for Labor Day, a new report finds. North Charleston ranks No. 10 on a list of places people can’t wait to visit over the holiday weekend, according to findings published Tuesday, Aug. 16. To create the...
