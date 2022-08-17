Love Turtles, Tortoises, and Conservation? Join The Turtle and Tortoise Society of Charleston Today

Come check out this meticulously kept home in Foxbank Plantation! Before even stepping foot into the home you're greeted by a charming front porch. Open the keyless entry door to this beautiful open floor plan with a dining room 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a flex space currently being used as an office/exercise room. Lots of delicious meals are waiting to be cooked in the gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. The eat-in kitchen area offers lots of natural lighting and would be the perfect breakfast nook or extra dining space when guests are in town! End your day by cozying up by the gas fireplace in the living room or enjoying a beverage on your screened porch overlooking the neighborhood pond.

MONCKS CORNER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO