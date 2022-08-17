Pain at the pump: Some South Floridians still favor convenience over cost despite high gasoline prices

This 7-Eleven at the intersection of Oakland Park Boulevard and Powerline Road is one of three gas stations in this location, and last week it had the lowest gas prices. Chris Perkins/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The gas price battle is booming at the corner of Oakland Park Boulevard and Powerline Road in Oakland Park.

Last week the 7-Eleven on the northeast corner sold gas at $3.62 per gallon while the Mobil on the northwest corner sold gas for $3.89 and the Chevron on the southeast corner sold gas for $3.99.

Ching Li, a Boca Raton resident, was putting gas into her Porsche SUV at the 7-Eleven, unaware she was buying the cheapest fuel at that corner. She was going to Interstate 95 and needed gas and the 7-Eleven was on her way, so she stopped.

“I don’t always plan ahead,” she said.

As South Floridians battle falling, but still high gas prices, it seems there’s almost an even philosophical split between convenience and cost. Some said they look for the lowest gas prices using apps such as Gas Buddy, Upside, or AAA – The Auto Club Group, while others said if they need gas, they get it at the nearest gas station regardless of cost.

“Sometimes you’re looking to save five cents [per gallon],” said Levi Cardenas as he was putting $80 worth of gas into his Dodge Ram pickup truck at the Speedway at Commercial Boulevard and Dixie Highway in Fort Lauderdale, “and you spend that five cents looking.”

Florida gas prices have come down $1.24 per gallon since mid-June, according to AAA. It’s been nine consecutive weeks gas prices have dropped in the state.

Gas in Florida now averages $3.65 per gallon.

The most expensive metropolitan gas prices in Florida as of Monday, according to AAA, are West Palm Beach/Boca Raton ($3.85/gallon), Naples ($3.82) and Miami ($3.77). The least expensive are Crestview/Fort Walton Beach ($3.48), The Villages ($3.50) and Panama City ($3.54).

The average price for a gallon of gas in Broward County is $3.67, and in Palm Beach County it’s $3.76.

While you can get real-time prices in South Florida with an app like GasBuddy.com , anecdotally, gas prices in Broward can run fairly low, and price battles can be a one-business enterprise or a multi-business enterprise.

“Nothing is promised with the future of gas prices,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “For now, they’re still on a downward trend. The fact that the summer driving season is coming to an end will likely help keep downward pressure on prices at the pump.

“However, if there is a hurricane that hits the Gulf Coast, threatening refineries along the Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi coast lines … we could easily see gas prices spike due to concerns about fuel supplies in what has already been a tight global fuel market.”

Still, the price drop is a welcome relief considering Florida’s average gas price hit an all-time high of $4.89 per gallon on June 13, and considering it’s been a record-establishing year for Florida’s average gas prices, which rose to $4.38 in March (shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine) and then $4.49 in May.

Before this year, Florida’s record for the average price of gas was $4.08 per gallon in 2008.

Florida’s highest average gas price in 2021 was $3.36 in November.

Antrinece Buchanan, a Pembroke Pines resident, was putting gas in her Honda SUV at the Mobil at Oakland Park and Powerline while scoffing at the cost. She usually finds the lowest price for gas and even uses the Upside app. But…

“It’s nothing to write home about, to be honest,” she said with a laugh.

Buchanan is aware gas prices have dropped recently. But she said it’s not enough.

“Am I satisfied?” she asked. “No. Not at all.”

Numerous factors affect gas prices, and one of the main things to remember is gas near interstates and shopping centers is more expensive because they’re heavy-traffic areas and people often buy gas based on convenience.

“What’s interesting is oftentimes the price is much less at a filling station just a mile farther down the road,” Jenkins said, “but for those people taking a road trip, they may not know where to look.”

Competition often drives prices down, meaning if there are other gas stations nearby, prices tend to be lower overall.

“Competition is key for gas prices,” Jenkins said. “Retailers with competitors nearby often have better pricing than a filling station in a rural location with no other gas stations close by.”

Experts say having a convenience store attached to the gas station also serves a purpose because retailers make a higher profit margin on store items. In those cases, the gas, experts say, is a tease, an enticement to get customers to spend more money.

“I am also aware of anecdotal remarks that say the gas, if connected to convenience store, is just to attract customers to pay through the nose for bottle of Coke,” said Sofia Johan, associate professor of finance at Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business.

“I think its 1.5% to 2% [profit] for gas sales. The station owners don’t make much; the oil companies that supply them do. Just look at this year’s profits of oil companies.”

Last month, Exxon ($17.9 billion) and Chevron ($11.6 billion) each reported record profits for the second quarter of 2022, more than tripling what they earned in the same quarter in 2021.

Rami Adedulazis, manager of the Chevron at Oakland Park Boulevard and Powerline Road, said the 7-Eleven across the road changes gas prices at midday sometimes, and by as much as 10 cents per gallon. He said his prices change every three or four days, when the corporate office tells him to change.

“They called us from corporate and said, ‘Leave it,’” he said.

Adedulazis figures he makes up for it with other sales (beer, cigarettes, soda, snacks) and customer service.

“Some people are happier with how we treat them,” he said. “Sometimes you feel comfortable with a certain station.”

And sometimes you just need gas.

As Sergio Adasme pumped gas into his SUV at $4.49 per gallon last week at the Shell gas station at Commercial Boulevard and State Road 7 in Tamarac, he knew the deal. He could have saved 86 cents per gallon by traveling about a half-mile east where gas was $3.63.

Usually, Adasme and his family, who live in Miramar, use the Gas Buddy app to find the lowest prices.

“Today, I didn’t use it because I was running out of gas,” he said.

So he had to go for convenience. And he paid.