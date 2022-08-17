ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Coyotes sign first-rounder Maveric Lamoureux

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

The Arizona Coyotes signed 2022 first-round draft pick Maveric Lamoureux to a three-year entry-level contract.

Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not disclosed. The 18-year-old defenseman was picked 29th overall.

“We are very pleased to sign Maveric to an entry-level contract,” Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said in a news release. “He is a big, strong, physical defenseman who is a very good skater and has a good shot. We look forward to watching his development this season.”

The 6-foot-7 Ontario native posted 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) and 69 penalty minutes in 54 games in 2021-22 with Drummondville of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

–Field Level Media

