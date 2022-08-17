ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri voters to weigh forgiveness for past weed crimes

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46zZzm_0hKsElp700

Missouri could become the first state to pass a voter-led effort to require courts to automatically forgive past marijuana crimes as part of a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot on November's ballot.

Of the 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal, only seven states require some sort of judicial forgiveness for those punished for committing crimes that have since been decriminalized, according to the advocacy group National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

It was lawmakers in California, Connecticut , Vermont, Illinois , New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island who took action to provide amnesty for past marijuana crimes.

Missouri voters would be the first to spearhead what's called automatic expungement on their own, said John Payne, the campaign manager for the push to legalize recreational marijuana.

Payne said the goal is to allow people with pot-related convictions to “reclaim their lives.”

“This is going to allow those people to live more full and complete lives,” he said. “That also helps society at large, because they’re essentially being somewhat locked out of the economy and productive lives by that burden. We’re going to remove that for them.”

Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature for years resisted addressing marijuana policies, prompting voters to lead a successful effort in 2018 to amend the state constitution to allow medical marijuana.

Thanks to another advocate-led ballot initiative, Missouri voters in November will decide whether to allow those age 21 and older to buy and grow weed for personal consumption and whether to grant automatic expungement to past marijuana-related crimes.

Recreational legalization proposals are also on the ballot this fall in South Dakota and Maryland. The Maryland measure would similarly require automatic expungements, although that proposal was referred to the ballot by state lawmakers.

The Missouri proposal would erase past marijuana-related convictions for nonviolent offenders and those whose convictions didn’t include selling to minors or driving while high.

Under current Missouri law, it’s up to past offenders to request a clean slate. Missouri lawmakers in 2016 passed legislation that allowed people to apply to expunge two misdemeanor or ordinance violations that carry jail time and one felony. Certain felonies, such as sex offenses and dangerous felonies, are not eligible for expungement.

Leslie Corbett, executive director of the low-income legal aid group Illinois Equal Justice Foundation, said she's concerned an Illinois law that's described as automatic expungement but requires past offenders to take action has been underused because it's confusing.

Corbett said the law, which has been described by supporters as automatic expungement because police records are immediately wiped, requires the majority of past offenders to request to also have their court records cleared.

“Folks don't realize that they still need to take action, even if it was auto-expunged,” she said.

In most cases, Payne said the Missouri amendment puts the responsibility on courts, not past offenders, to wipe records, although prisoners would need to petition courts for early release on marijuana charges.

The amendment gives courts six months to expunge past misdemeanors and a year for eligible felonies.

Marijuana sales would be taxed at 6% under the Missouri amendment, which the state Auditor's Office estimated would bring in at least $41 million a year. Funding is earmarked to pay for oversight, administration and the expungement process. Remaining funds would go to veterans' homes, public defenders and drug addiction treatment services.

Municipalities could tax marijuana sales at an additional 3%, or as much as $14 million a year.

Cost estimates compiled by the Missouri state auditor do not include expenses for administrative court costs related to clearing past marijuana convictions.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
Local
Missouri Government
State
Vermont State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republican#Legislature
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

800K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy