Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Teachers Union Has Declared an Impasse and the Albuquerque Public Schools Board Has Tabled ChangesDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the seaAnita DurairajPlacitas, NM
A Son of the Alleged Shooter Has Been Linked with the Killings of Two Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Accused Killer Had Been Asked to Leave the MosqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Demand for service dogs in NM grows amid pandemic
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “I love him so much, he’s a good snuggler.” Wherever you find Colleen Van Tiem, you’ll find her service dog, Branch, not far behind. Van Tiem is paralyzed on her right leg from the knee down after an unexpected stroke back in 2012. She has had to relearn how to walk and […]
kunm.org
Small sensors are warning one northern NM pueblo of post-wildfire flooding
Over the past year, the University of New Mexico was awarded $1 million from the U.S. National Science Foundation to explore community resilience to natural disasters. So, scientists, PhD candidates, professors, and high school students decided to take this money and develop low-cost sensors to monitor post-wildfire flooding on pueblo land.
pmi.edu
This Graduate Used the COVID Pandemic as an Opportunity to Change her Career
Tatyana Stonestreet took advantage of extra time during the COVID pandemic and enrolled in the Medical Assistant program at our Albuquerque campus. The opportunity allowed her to change the trajectory of her and her family’s life. Here’s her story in her words. “After my husband required a couple...
APD seeking info on missing local man
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police need the public’s help finding an elderly man. His family says he could be in danger. Francisco Acevedo-Aguirre, 66, has been missing since Tuesday morning. He left his home around 7:00 a.m. in a silver 2000 Chevy Silverado truck with a New Mexico license plate LWC-937. Francisco suffers from depression […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albertsons hosting in-person event hiring across all New Mexico stores
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Albertsons is hosting in-person hiring event across all New Mexico locations. The events will be at any Albertsons Market and Market Street on August 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applicants to show up to any store location for an on-the-spot interview for a position in multiple departments. Anyone […]
losalamosreporter.com
Local Students Earn Associate Degrees Through N3B Los Alamos Apprenticeship Program
Local students Zac Martinez and Miquela Casados received associate degrees and full-time jobs contributing to N3B’s legacy environmental cleanup mission at Los Alamos National Laboratory after completing a Nuclear Operator Apprenticeship Program in partnership with Northern New Mexico College. Pictured from left, Mark Russell, N3B’s acting director of training; Zac Martinez; Miquela Casados; and Pam Peterson, N3B’s training specialist. Photo Courtesy N3B Los Alamos.
Buckaroos, Bites, and Brews event finding homes for horses
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a lot to do at a horse adoption event early Saturday. It was also a celebration of years of service from the Walkin’ in Circles Ranch. The “Buckaroos, Bites, and Brews Adopt-a-Thon and Festival” took over the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Posse Arena from 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. It featured […]
KRQE News 13
County looking to hire first social worker for Tiny Home Village
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are 30 Tiny Homes available near Central and Zuni, but only 4 people lived in them back in March. Now there are 12, with more than 100 applications under review. The county believes there’s been an increase in interest after they changed their sober policy in April. People are no longer required to be sober for 30 days in order to apply.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kunm.org
Santa Fe Indian School is connecting tribal communities to broadband access to improve Native education
Five tribal organizations in New Mexico will share over $146 million from the federal infrastructure act to improve broadband infrastructure. The largest award is going to the Santa Fe Indian School, which plans to use its $57 million to bridge the gap of internet access across several tribal communities around the state. KUNM talks with Kimball Sekaquaptewa, chief technology director, for the school about how helping a network of communities serves its mission to provide education to Native children.
Albuquerque CBD store owner frustrated after latest break-in
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The owner of My CBD on San Pedro near Paseo after her store was broken into once again. Hunter Kelly says a man broke in early Friday morning through the back door. They say he shut the breakers off so the alarm didn’t go off when he broke in but they still caught […]
Officials break ground on kitchen training facility in Barelas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Barelas Neighborhood will soon have a unique space for local chefs and food businesses. Officials broke ground on the Barelas Central Kitchen on the corner of 4th and Bell. It will be the new home of the Street Food Institute which is a commissary kitchen and training facility. The 11,000-square-foot facility […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Concerned neighbors, Murdered at work, Heavy weekend rain, Teacher pay, Grand opening
Friday’s Top Stories Martineztown residents push back against planned homeless camp Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico? What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25 High school football Thursday night highlights – week 1 Crime Stoppers seek info in woman’s shooting KRQE En Español: Jueves 18 de Agosto 2022 FEMA says […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rrobserver.com
Strong men and women compete in Rio Rancho Strongman competition
Strongman competitor Jordan Anderson competes in the farmer walk event. This is Anderson’s favorite event. (Daniel Zuniga/for the Observer) …it’s the, I think – THE most versatile show of strength that you can do — Strongman competitor Nick Fleming. On July 30, Rio Rancho’s Westside Power...
New Mexico restaurants still struggling post-COVID
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The worst of the COVID pandemic is behind us, but the impact it had on local restaurants is still visible. Many restaurants ended up closing their doors, and those still open are struggling. Rory Miranda is the owner of the cafe, Empire Board Game Library in Nob Hill. He says he’s seen […]
Albuquerque school goes to remote learning after just two weeks
Just two weeks into the new school year, and one school has already gone back to remote learning because of COVID-19. Parents are frustrated, but the director of the school says they are just following their 'COVID Safe Practices' plan.
KTNV
Dark chapter of America’s history buried beneath neighborhood park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On a parcel of land, nestled in a quiet neighborhood, sits 4-H Park. "4-H Park is a city park," said Terry Sloan, Intergovernmental Tribal Liaison for the City of Albuquerque. "It is a nice park." It's also something else: a final resting place for children. "There...
krwg.org
Watchdog groups call review at US nuclear lab 'sham' process
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government is planning to review the environmental effects of ongoing and expanded operations at one of the nation's prominent nuclear weapons laboratories. Watchdog groups contend that regardless of the review, the National Nuclear Security Administration will march ahead with its plans for Los Alamos National Laboratory. The northern New Mexico lab is one of two sites where plutonium cores used in the nation's nuclear arsenal will be manufactured. The other is in South Carolina. The U.S. Energy Department had set a 2026 deadline for ramping up production, but it's unclear whether that will be met.
Governor praises health care workers as she further lifts COVID protections
At an awards ceremony for health care workers at a high-end hotel with a cocktail dress code on Tuesday night, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham praised their collective effort to save lives from COVID. “We stood up testing. We stood up vaccinations. We stood it all up. Nobody pointed at one...
success.com
What 100 Years of Santa Fe Indian Market Teaches About the Art of Longevity
The video game Fortnite sparked an idea that Kim Peone used to help a century-old art market survive into its next 100 years. Executive Director Peone helms the Southwest Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA), the arts organization that hosts Santa Fe Indian Market. Billed as the largest and most prestigious Native American art market in the U.S., Indian Market spent 98 years as an in-person event. Until the COVID-19 pandemic struck. With 60% of the revenues needed to keep the nonprofit afloat on the line—not to mention the livelihoods of the thousand artists hailing from across the U.S. and Canada—Peone needed to pivot. And fast.
Neighbors concerned after homicide at Morningside Park in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors have been complaining about the homeless campers and drug users in Morningside Park, the heart of Nob Hill, for years. Now, after a murder at the park, they are asking for help. “Anne” has called Nob Hill home for the past 30 years and has noticed how the homeless problem has […]
Comments / 0