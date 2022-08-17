ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Demand for service dogs in NM grows amid pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “I love him so much, he’s a good snuggler.” Wherever you find Colleen Van Tiem, you’ll find her service dog, Branch, not far behind. Van Tiem is paralyzed on her right leg from the knee down after an unexpected stroke back in 2012. She has had to relearn how to walk and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

Small sensors are warning one northern NM pueblo of post-wildfire flooding

Over the past year, the University of New Mexico was awarded $1 million from the U.S. National Science Foundation to explore community resilience to natural disasters. So, scientists, PhD candidates, professors, and high school students decided to take this money and develop low-cost sensors to monitor post-wildfire flooding on pueblo land.
OHKAY OWINGEH, NM
KRQE News 13

APD seeking info on missing local man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police need the public’s help finding an elderly man. His family says he could be in danger. Francisco Acevedo-Aguirre, 66, has been missing since Tuesday morning. He left his home around 7:00 a.m. in a silver 2000 Chevy Silverado truck with a New Mexico license plate LWC-937. Francisco suffers from depression […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Local Students Earn Associate Degrees Through N3B Los Alamos Apprenticeship Program

Local students Zac Martinez and Miquela Casados received associate degrees and full-time jobs contributing to N3B’s legacy environmental cleanup mission at Los Alamos National Laboratory after completing a Nuclear Operator Apprenticeship Program in partnership with Northern New Mexico College. Pictured from left, Mark Russell, N3B’s acting director of training; Zac Martinez; Miquela Casados; and Pam Peterson, N3B’s training specialist. Photo Courtesy N3B Los Alamos.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Buckaroos, Bites, and Brews event finding homes for horses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a lot to do at a horse adoption event early Saturday. It was also a celebration of years of service from the Walkin’ in Circles Ranch. The “Buckaroos, Bites, and Brews Adopt-a-Thon and Festival” took over the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Posse Arena from 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. It featured […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

County looking to hire first social worker for Tiny Home Village

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are 30 Tiny Homes available near Central and Zuni, but only 4 people lived in them back in March. Now there are 12, with more than 100 applications under review. The county believes there’s been an increase in interest after they changed their sober policy in April. People are no longer required to be sober for 30 days in order to apply.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
kunm.org

Santa Fe Indian School is connecting tribal communities to broadband access to improve Native education

Five tribal organizations in New Mexico will share over $146 million from the federal infrastructure act to improve broadband infrastructure. The largest award is going to the Santa Fe Indian School, which plans to use its $57 million to bridge the gap of internet access across several tribal communities around the state. KUNM talks with Kimball Sekaquaptewa, chief technology director, for the school about how helping a network of communities serves its mission to provide education to Native children.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Officials break ground on kitchen training facility in Barelas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Barelas Neighborhood will soon have a unique space for local chefs and food businesses. Officials broke ground on the Barelas Central Kitchen on the corner of 4th and Bell. It will be the new home of the Street Food Institute which is a commissary kitchen and training facility. The 11,000-square-foot facility […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Strong men and women compete in Rio Rancho Strongman competition

Strongman competitor Jordan Anderson competes in the farmer walk event. This is Anderson’s favorite event. (Daniel Zuniga/for the Observer) …it’s the, I think – THE most versatile show of strength that you can do — Strongman competitor Nick Fleming. On July 30, Rio Rancho’s Westside Power...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico restaurants still struggling post-COVID

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The worst of the COVID pandemic is behind us, but the impact it had on local restaurants is still visible. Many restaurants ended up closing their doors, and those still open are struggling.  Rory Miranda is the owner of the cafe, Empire Board Game Library in Nob Hill. He says he’s seen […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

Watchdog groups call review at US nuclear lab 'sham' process

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government is planning to review the environmental effects of ongoing and expanded operations at one of the nation's prominent nuclear weapons laboratories. Watchdog groups contend that regardless of the review, the National Nuclear Security Administration will march ahead with its plans for Los Alamos National Laboratory. The northern New Mexico lab is one of two sites where plutonium cores used in the nation's nuclear arsenal will be manufactured. The other is in South Carolina. The U.S. Energy Department had set a 2026 deadline for ramping up production, but it's unclear whether that will be met.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
success.com

What 100 Years of Santa Fe Indian Market Teaches About the Art of Longevity

The video game Fortnite sparked an idea that Kim Peone used to help a century-old art market survive into its next 100 years. Executive Director Peone helms the Southwest Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA), the arts organization that hosts Santa Fe Indian Market. Billed as the largest and most prestigious Native American art market in the U.S., Indian Market spent 98 years as an in-person event. Until the COVID-19 pandemic struck. With 60% of the revenues needed to keep the nonprofit afloat on the line—not to mention the livelihoods of the thousand artists hailing from across the U.S. and Canada—Peone needed to pivot. And fast.
SANTA FE, NM

