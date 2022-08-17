ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

3 observations from joint practices, where the Patriots and Panthers fought again

By Khari Thompson
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Deatrich Wise and a pair of Panthers players were ejected after fights broke out again in Foxborough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKpXi_0hKsDrq200

A hard hit on a kickoff and a late hit on a handoff led to fighting for the second day in a row at the Patriots’ joint practice in Foxborough.

Three players, including Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise, were ejected. Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson and running back Chuba Hubbard were also thrown out.

It was the second ejection in as many days for Robinson.

While the fighting slowed practice down and prompted both teams to huddle up to cool off the tempers, the Patriots offense showed improvement and was able to produce a few highlight plays.

Here are three observations from the Patriots‘ final public practice of the season:

Key injury: Kristian Wilkerson carted off field

The fighting began on a special teams play involving Robinson and Kristian Wilkerson, who were both ejected Tuesday.

Matthew Slater said after practice that he took issue with Robinson celebrating the hit that caused Wilkerson to be carted off the field and undergo medical evaluations.

Players from both teams ran over, and play was paused but eventually resumed after Robinson left the field.

Deatrich Wise’s hit on Christian McCaffrey sparks scuffle

The bigger fight happened when Dietrich Wise tackled Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey threw the ball at a Patriots player, causing tempers to flare again.

During the scuffle, according to NBC Sports’ Tom Curran, Wise was pushed by multiple Panthers into the crowd where he landed on a fan.

This is when play stopped, Wise and Hubbard were ejected, and the teams went to their respective huddles. Things seemed to cool down after that.

Play of the day: Nelson Agholor makes grab over three Panthers

Nelson Agholor had a leaping touchdown catch on a Mac Jones pass with three Panthers defenders in around him in the Panthers’ end zone.

Jones said he and Agholor have been building chemistry during offseason throwing sessions and said Agholor’s knowledge of the game was like having another quarterback on the field.

“I don’t know that I have seen a receiver that understands football like him,” said Jones.

