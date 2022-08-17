Police seeking info on man found shot dead in Mansfield home

MANSFIELD , Ohio (WJW) — City police in Mansfield want to know who shot Antonio Sanderfer Jr., and why.

Sanderfer’s body was found by family members Tuesday at a home in the 300 block of Newman Street. Officers responded to the home just before 7:30 p.m.

It appeared Sanderfer sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release from Mansfield Police Chief Keith Porch.

City detectives are now “working to find out what led to the shooting death” and identify a suspect, according to the release.

“Details are very limited as this is an active and fluid investigation,” it reads.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to call Detective Larry Schacherer at 419-755-9766.

