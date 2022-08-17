Read full article on original website
Work still to be done as Bears eye season opener
Baylor is only 13 days away from kicking off its football season at McLane Stadium, but Dave Aranda’s squad hasn’t turned its complete attention to Albany just yet. There are still plays to fine tune, alignments to tweak, and knowledge from the coaches to be absorbed. “I’m thinking...
Staying in town: Midway's Null commits to Baylor golf
Midway’s Corbin Null won’t even need to leave town to continue his golfing career. Null committed to play golf at Baylor on Thursday. The junior helped the Panthers make the UIL state tournament for the first time in 25 years in 2021, and this past season Midway finished just one stroke away from a return state trip, despite solid regional rounds of 76 and 77 for Null. He has played a variety of tournaments this summer, including a win at the Arlington Junior Open at the Texas Rangers Golf Club, where he nabbed consecutive rounds of 71 amid blazing heat.
Taye McWilliams Makes Bold Claim About Running Back Room
Bears RB says unit could end up being "the best in the nation."
Former district foes Temple, Killeen prep for season with scrimmage
KILLEEN — With its scrimmage partner of the last four years College Station on the regular-season schedule in Week 3 this time, Temple encountered an unexpectedly difficult task of finding a tune-up gig. It wasn’t for any lack of effort, either. Head coach Scott Stewart just kept hearing ‘No.’...
After scrambling to secure scrimmage, Temple, Killeen get plenty of beneficial work
KILLEEN – — Talk about calling an audible. When Friday began, the Temple and Killeen football teams were planning to travel to Manor to take on the Mustangs in a three-way scrimmage. By the middle of the afternoon, however, the threat of inclement weather in the Manor area...
PHOTOS — Chipping away at old Paul Tyson Field
Crews from Sisk-Robb of Leander complete asbestos abatement this week at the old Paul Tyson Field on Lake Air Drive. The $29,000 project is a prelude to McLennan County's demolition of the 61-year-old Waco ISD stadium sometime after the Heart O' Texas Fair in October. The stadium was named after the pioneering coach whose Waco Tigers dominated Texas football in the 1920s. The new 2,000-seat Paul Tyson Field opened this spring near Waco High School, allowing the old stadium site to be redeveloped as a $10 million county equestrian facility.
Liberty Center, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The WACO High School football team will have a game with Southeast Warren High School on August 20, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
Temple ISD Athletic Paperwork Turn In Times:
Due to athletic events today, the athletic trainers will not be available to accept paperwork.Monday, Aug. 22nd. (sign posted by the entrance door) Tuesday – Thursday (each week) 7:00am-8:00am.
Waco expert weighs in on viral TikTok video about active shooter safety
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -A mom’s TikTok has gone viral after she made a video talking to her son about what to do if there is an active shooter situation at school. Oklahoma mom Cassie Walton’s TikTok video has more than a million reactions and thousands of comments and shares.
Veteran-owned, Next Gen Arena is a must for Central Texas families with kids
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After years of driving to Austin or Waco for family fun, one Killeen family took it upon themselves to create a space for kids and adults alike to have fun, no road trip necessary. If you’re looking to burn some energy while having fun, look no...
Weekend concert to pay tribute to Waco musician
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The legacy of a Waco musician will be honored this weekend. Classie Ballou, Sr. passed away last month at the age of 84. Many of his children and grandchildren, as well as other local musicians, will be at the Backyard Bar Stage & Grill this Sunday afternoon for the Classie […]
McLennan County, Texas indictment list for August 19, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a PDF containing the list of indictments in McLennan County, Texas. An updated list is released bi-weekly by the McLennan County District Clerk’s Office. This is the list for June 9, 2022.
Waco Grocery Store Works To Keep Low Prices For Tailgating Season
NFL preseason is well underway with fans rooting on their favorite teams on the field.
22-Year-Old Juliet Dedeluk Dead Following Pedestrian Accident In Waco (Waco, TX)
Texas DPS reported that a 22-year-old Waco woman was pronounced dead after being struck by a Ford F-150 on Tuesday. Around 10:40 PM on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to [..]
Groundkeepers Do More Work Maintaining Central Texas Cemeteries Amid Extreme Heat
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) – The extreme heat we’ve been experiencing this summer is affecting the final resting place of our loved ones. It has caused the earth to dry out moving headstones, and cemetery groundskeepers are having to make adjustments to keep everything in order. “The dryness...
Temple Police react to viral TikTok video
A mom in Oklahoma taught her son how to react to an active shooter at school. We asked local police what they thought of the video.
Texas governor stops at Temple business, says it's an example of economy growth in state
East Penn Manufacturing Company is a family-owned company that has become a global leader in battery manufacturing. Abbott says it's what's needed for the economy.
Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
Unaccompanied veteran burial to be held at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas General Land Office has announced Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for a Marine veteran. The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay to rest U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Lance Corporal Anne Bernice Donahue at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at the cemetery in the 11463 block of Texas Highway 195.
