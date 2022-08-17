ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Work still to be done as Bears eye season opener

Baylor is only 13 days away from kicking off its football season at McLane Stadium, but Dave Aranda’s squad hasn’t turned its complete attention to Albany just yet. There are still plays to fine tune, alignments to tweak, and knowledge from the coaches to be absorbed. “I’m thinking...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Staying in town: Midway's Null commits to Baylor golf

Midway’s Corbin Null won’t even need to leave town to continue his golfing career. Null committed to play golf at Baylor on Thursday. The junior helped the Panthers make the UIL state tournament for the first time in 25 years in 2021, and this past season Midway finished just one stroke away from a return state trip, despite solid regional rounds of 76 and 77 for Null. He has played a variety of tournaments this summer, including a win at the Arlington Junior Open at the Texas Rangers Golf Club, where he nabbed consecutive rounds of 71 amid blazing heat.
WACO, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Former district foes Temple, Killeen prep for season with scrimmage

KILLEEN — With its scrimmage partner of the last four years College Station on the regular-season schedule in Week 3 this time, Temple encountered an unexpectedly difficult task of finding a tune-up gig. It wasn’t for any lack of effort, either. Head coach Scott Stewart just kept hearing ‘No.’...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

PHOTOS — Chipping away at old Paul Tyson Field

Crews from Sisk-Robb of Leander complete asbestos abatement this week at the old Paul Tyson Field on Lake Air Drive. The $29,000 project is a prelude to McLennan County's demolition of the 61-year-old Waco ISD stadium sometime after the Heart O' Texas Fair in October. The stadium was named after the pioneering coach whose Waco Tigers dominated Texas football in the 1920s. The new 2,000-seat Paul Tyson Field opened this spring near Waco High School, allowing the old stadium site to be redeveloped as a $10 million county equestrian facility.
WACO, TX
KWTX

'Biggest disco party in the world' returns to Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
WACO, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Temple ISD Athletic Paperwork Turn In Times:

Due to athletic events today, the athletic trainers will not be available to accept paperwork.Monday, Aug. 22nd. (sign posted by the entrance door) Tuesday – Thursday (each week) 7:00am-8:00am.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
GROESBECK, TX

