Midway’s Corbin Null won’t even need to leave town to continue his golfing career. Null committed to play golf at Baylor on Thursday. The junior helped the Panthers make the UIL state tournament for the first time in 25 years in 2021, and this past season Midway finished just one stroke away from a return state trip, despite solid regional rounds of 76 and 77 for Null. He has played a variety of tournaments this summer, including a win at the Arlington Junior Open at the Texas Rangers Golf Club, where he nabbed consecutive rounds of 71 amid blazing heat.

WACO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO