Newberry, SC

Kessler introduces incoming class

By Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 3 days ago
NEWBERRY — Ross Kessler, head volleyball coach, has announced the incoming class for upcoming 2022 season.

Ava Brown, a native of High Point, N.C., attended Wesleyan Christian Academy and earned 4A All-State honors and recorded 1,000 assists in her career.

Annie Dill, from Jacksonville, Fla., is the all-time assist leader for Bartram Trail High School, totaling 2,133 assists in her career. She led her team in assists and aces her senior year, along with second on the team in blocks and third in digs.

From Great Bridge High School in Chesapeake, Va., Madison Watson was named to the Class 4, Region A second team and honorable mention team in her career.

Coming from the Midwest in Platte City, Mo., Kate Brown broke the school record in career and season kills, as well as named to both Class 4 and Class 5 all-state team in her career.

Belle Isle, Fla. native, Samantha Shaffer was named offensive player of the year her junior and senior year for Boone High School.

Hailing all the way from Mt. Pleasant, Mich., Kannyn Boyd recorded 1,000 career digs in her career, as well as earning first team region honors and first team all-state academic team.

From the sunshine state, Sara Ferrer from Oviedo High School in Orlando, Fla. won the Class 7A state title and recorded a school record for average digs per set.

The wolves will begin their season on Friday, August 26, in the Flagler Invitational in St. Augustine Fla., against Flagler University and UNC-Pembroke. The first match is set to start at 1 p.m.

