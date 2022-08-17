ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Marion police searching for 18-year-old murder suspect

MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — The Marion Police Department is searching for a man accused of killing a 17-year-old early Saturday morning. Around 12:11 a.m. Saturday morning, police officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 500 block of Adams Street. Police say that upon arrival, officers found...
MARION, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect identified in connection to north Columbus fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in a homicide that occurred in May in north Columbus. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Paul Harris. He is accused of fatally shooting Trey Glover, 32, on May 29, 2022. Officers arrived at the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Police discusses uptick in Kia and Hyundai car theft

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Breaking in and stealing Kia and Hyundai cars is becoming the new game for teens. Columbus Police joins Good Day Columbus to take a deeper look into the problem. Since January 1st, police say 2,190 Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been taken. That's a 484%...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man killed in Westgate neighborhood shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a shooting Friday night on the west side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road in Westgate. The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

92 people arrested, 58 vehicles impounded in 5th 'Operation Unity'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police conducted its fifth Operation Unity Wednesday, leading to the arrests of 92 people. Operation Unity is a collaboration of law enforcement and social services working together in specific neighborhoods in response to recent violent crime. Focusing on Franklinton and the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man arrested for murder of 25-year-old woman in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been arrested for murder in a shooting case that happened on August 10 in northeast Columbus. Joseph Mendoza, 37, was taken into custody without incident on Thursday, August 18. He is accused of killing 25-year-old Mirracclle Morris. Officers were called to the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

OSHP trooper hit by impaired driver in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a state trooper on State Route 161 eastbound in Franklin County. The crash occurred near milepost 15.5, west of I-270, around 1:18 a.m. on Aug. 18. Warsame A. Warsame, 39, from Columbus, was driving a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Weather Aware: storms rolling through Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Showers and thunderstorms are popping up across Central Ohio this evening, some of them may include gusty winds or hail. Stay #WeatherAware for the evening. Some of the showers will become isolated during the overnight hours but will return for the day on Sunday. Currently,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Cam Around Town: Columbus Food Truck Festival

Cam fastens his *EATbelt and previews some of the food trucks that will be participating in this weekend's Columbus Food Truck Festival at the Franklin County Fairgrounds. For tickets and all information visit ColumbusFoodTruckFest.com.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Parents nervous of potential strike at Columbus City School resource fair

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For the first time, Columbus City Schools held a resource fair at Fort Hayes high school where thousands of community members took part. The event was focused on getting students of all ages excited and prepared for the start of school. However, parents remain nervous about how the start of the school year will look with a potential strike from teachers looming.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Food Truck Festival adding heart-healthy element

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend, Friday, August 19-21. This year, the festival teamed up with the United Soybean Board to make some of your favorite festival food a bit more heart-healthy. If you have driven on Ohio roadways, you’ve come across...
COLUMBUS, OH

