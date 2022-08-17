Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Joseph Walter Tomsic
Joseph Walter Tomsic, aka “Jo Jo”, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on Saturday August 20, 2022, at the age of 82. He was born December 6, 1939, in Ashland, Ohio. Jo Jo attended Ashland High School and later attended Ohio Northern University where he acquired his pharmaceutical degree. He loved to fish, golf, bowl, play cards, and chill at the Clearfork reservoir for a siesta. Jo Jo loved to spend time at Bucks Bar and Grill in Lexington, cutting it up with all of his friends, and was a frequent breakfast customer of Paul Revere Restaurant. He was a big lover of animals and loved spending time with all of his grand dogs and grand cats.
richlandsource.com
New Albany flexes stout defense to thwart Marysville
New Albany unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Marysville in a 35-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on August 19. New Albany opened with a 7-0 advantage over Marysville through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
3 generations of Shelby cheerleaders say farewell to W.W. Skiles Field
SHELBY — At age 91, Lou Ellen Sampsel says her memory isn't what it used to be. Even with two of her high school yearbooks open in front of her, the details of her days as a cheerleader for Shelby High School were a bit fuzzy. Perhaps rightfully so — after all, she hasn't walked those halls since 1949.
richlandsource.com
Mills & Davis spearhead Tygers to road win at Norwalk
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior emerged from a see-saw first half to overpower Norwalk 41-19 on Friday night in the non-conference season opener for both schools. Ricky Mills ran for 83 yards and four touchdowns on just nine carries, while Duke Reese tossed a pair of TD passes to Amarr Davis as the Tygers overcame a couple of early deficits with a scoring barrage in the second half.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Nerve-racking affair ends with Kenston on top of Madison Comprehensive
A tight-knit tilt turned in Kenston's direction just enough to squeeze past Madison Comprehensive 2-1 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on August 20. Madison Comprehensive authored a promising start, taking a 1-0 advantage over Kenston at the end of the first half.
richlandsource.com
No pain, no gain: Fremont Ross overcomes Tiffin Columbian
Tiffin Columbian was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Fremont Ross prevailed 34-14 in Ohio high school football action on August 19. Fremont Ross jumped in front of Tiffin Columbian 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Coldwater unloads on Kenton
Coldwater raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 37-2 win over Kenton in Ohio high school football action on August 19. Coldwater drew first blood by forging a 7-2 margin over Kenton after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne wins tense tussle with Findlay
Mighty close, mighty fine, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne wore a victory shine after clipping Findlay 9-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19. The last time Findlay and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne played in a 24-14 game on August 20, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Take a seat: Oak Harbor owns Fostoria in huge victory
Oak Harbor didn't tinker with Fostoria, scoring a 55-7 result in the win column in an Ohio high school football matchup. The last time Oak Harbor and Fostoria played in a 47-0 game on August 20, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Lakota outclasses Monroeville
Lakota notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Monroeville 21-7 in Ohio high school football action on August 19. Lakota opened with a 7-0 advantage over Monroeville through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Nowhere to hide: Colonel Crawford dominates Riverdale from start to finish
A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Colonel Crawford during a 54-22 win over Riverdale during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Colonel Crawford a 27-7 lead over Riverdale.
richlandsource.com
Delaware Hayes rains down on Delaware Buckeye Valley
Delaware Hayes tipped and eventually toppled Delaware Buckeye Valley 28-14 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High on August 19 in Ohio football action. Delaware Hayes jumped in front of Delaware Buckeye Valley 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Shelby vs. Madison Football
Shelby beat Madison 10-7 in the final game at Shelby's W.W. Skiles Field on Friday. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Hillsdale 34, Black River 6
Hillsdale knocked off Black River 34-6 on Friday night in the season-opening football game at Jeromesville. I'm a left-handed goofball who likes drinking coffee. I like reading books, playing outside & watching movies with my wife past midnight. I'm a Christian disenchanted with religiosity but enchanted with journalism.
richlandsource.com
Shelby band alumni return to Skiles Field for final performance
SHELBY – Steve Peebles stepped onto W.W. Skiles Field, a snare drum hanging at his waist on a khaki strap. It had been almost 60 years since the Shelby High School graduate stepped onto the field to perform with the Whippet Marching Band.
richlandsource.com
Shelby closes W.W. Skiles Field with thrilling win over Madison
SHELBY — Casey Lantz secured his place in Shelby football lore on Friday night. A junior, Lantz booted a 21-yard field goal as time expired to propel the Whippets to a thrilling, 10-7 win over Madison in the final game at W.W. Skiles Field. GALLERY: Shelby 10, Madison 7.
richlandsource.com
Hoverstock's 3 TDs power Hillsdale past Black River in season opener
JEROMESVILLE -- Jake Hoverstock was ready for the high school football season to begin. The senior standout accounted for 226 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns to help Hillsdale pull away from an early tie to dismiss Black River 34-6 in Friday night's season-opening football game for both schools. GALLERY: Hillsdale...
richlandsource.com
Bloomdale Elmwood sets quick pace to roar over Van Buren
Bloomdale Elmwood grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 45-3 win over Van Buren. Last season, Bloomdale Elmwood and Van Buren squared off with August 20, 2021 at Bloomdale Elmwood High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Leipsic pays the price for Findlay Liberty-Benton's fast start
Findlay Liberty-Benton broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Leipsic 31-27 for an Ohio high school football victory on August 19. Findlay Liberty-Benton jumped in front of Leipsic 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Simple phone call launched $5.4 million Sterkel Community Park for All project
MANSFIELD -- A phone call four years ago from Allie Watson to Michelle Giess launched an idea that will soon blossom into the $5.4 million Sterkel Community Park for All. Giess, superintendent for Richland Newhope, revealed the discussion on Thursday as she helped launch the official fundraising campaign for the project, which will create a 20-acre, all-inclusive park and playground at the city park located off Hillcrest Street.
Comments / 0