Shelby, OH

richlandsource.com

Joseph Walter Tomsic

Joseph Walter Tomsic, aka “Jo Jo”, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on Saturday August 20, 2022, at the age of 82. He was born December 6, 1939, in Ashland, Ohio. Jo Jo attended Ashland High School and later attended Ohio Northern University where he acquired his pharmaceutical degree. He loved to fish, golf, bowl, play cards, and chill at the Clearfork reservoir for a siesta. Jo Jo loved to spend time at Bucks Bar and Grill in Lexington, cutting it up with all of his friends, and was a frequent breakfast customer of Paul Revere Restaurant. He was a big lover of animals and loved spending time with all of his grand dogs and grand cats.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

New Albany flexes stout defense to thwart Marysville

New Albany unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Marysville in a 35-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on August 19. New Albany opened with a 7-0 advantage over Marysville through the first quarter.
MARYSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

3 generations of Shelby cheerleaders say farewell to W.W. Skiles Field

SHELBY — At age 91, Lou Ellen Sampsel says her memory isn't what it used to be. Even with two of her high school yearbooks open in front of her, the details of her days as a cheerleader for Shelby High School were a bit fuzzy. Perhaps rightfully so — after all, she hasn't walked those halls since 1949.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mills & Davis spearhead Tygers to road win at Norwalk

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior emerged from a see-saw first half to overpower Norwalk 41-19 on Friday night in the non-conference season opener for both schools. Ricky Mills ran for 83 yards and four touchdowns on just nine carries, while Duke Reese tossed a pair of TD passes to Amarr Davis as the Tygers overcame a couple of early deficits with a scoring barrage in the second half.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Coldwater unloads on Kenton

Coldwater raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 37-2 win over Kenton in Ohio high school football action on August 19. Coldwater drew first blood by forging a 7-2 margin over Kenton after the first quarter.
KENTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne wins tense tussle with Findlay

Mighty close, mighty fine, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne wore a victory shine after clipping Findlay 9-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19. The last time Findlay and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne played in a 24-14 game on August 20, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
FINDLAY, OH
richlandsource.com

Take a seat: Oak Harbor owns Fostoria in huge victory

Oak Harbor didn't tinker with Fostoria, scoring a 55-7 result in the win column in an Ohio high school football matchup. The last time Oak Harbor and Fostoria played in a 47-0 game on August 20, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
OAK HARBOR, OH
richlandsource.com

Lakota outclasses Monroeville

Lakota notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Monroeville 21-7 in Ohio high school football action on August 19. Lakota opened with a 7-0 advantage over Monroeville through the first quarter.
MONROEVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Delaware Hayes rains down on Delaware Buckeye Valley

Delaware Hayes tipped and eventually toppled Delaware Buckeye Valley 28-14 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High on August 19 in Ohio football action. Delaware Hayes jumped in front of Delaware Buckeye Valley 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
DELAWARE, OH
NewsBreak
Obituaries
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Hillsdale 34, Black River 6

Hillsdale knocked off Black River 34-6 on Friday night in the season-opening football game at Jeromesville. I'm a left-handed goofball who likes drinking coffee. I like reading books, playing outside & watching movies with my wife past midnight. I'm a Christian disenchanted with religiosity but enchanted with journalism.
JEROMESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby closes W.W. Skiles Field with thrilling win over Madison

SHELBY — Casey Lantz secured his place in Shelby football lore on Friday night. A junior, Lantz booted a 21-yard field goal as time expired to propel the Whippets to a thrilling, 10-7 win over Madison in the final game at W.W. Skiles Field. GALLERY: Shelby 10, Madison 7.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Hoverstock's 3 TDs power Hillsdale past Black River in season opener

JEROMESVILLE -- Jake Hoverstock was ready for the high school football season to begin. The senior standout accounted for 226 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns to help Hillsdale pull away from an early tie to dismiss Black River 34-6 in Friday night's season-opening football game for both schools. GALLERY: Hillsdale...
JEROMESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Bloomdale Elmwood sets quick pace to roar over Van Buren

Bloomdale Elmwood grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 45-3 win over Van Buren. Last season, Bloomdale Elmwood and Van Buren squared off with August 20, 2021 at Bloomdale Elmwood High School last season. For more, click here.
VAN BUREN, OH
richlandsource.com

Simple phone call launched $5.4 million Sterkel Community Park for All project

MANSFIELD -- A phone call four years ago from Allie Watson to Michelle Giess launched an idea that will soon blossom into the $5.4 million Sterkel Community Park for All. Giess, superintendent for Richland Newhope, revealed the discussion on Thursday as she helped launch the official fundraising campaign for the project, which will create a 20-acre, all-inclusive park and playground at the city park located off Hillcrest Street.
MANSFIELD, OH

