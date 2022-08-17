ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

kswo.com

Today Fort Sill welcomes three Colonels

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today at Fort Sill, there was a welcome ceremony for Colonel Shane Morgan, Colonel Rory Crooks, and Colonel Patrick Costello. The ceremony was hosted by Major General Ken Kamper, the Commanding General of the United States Army Fires Center of Excellence, and Fort Sill. Each Colonel...
FORT SILL, OK
newschannel6now.com

Downtown YMCA pool to close for maintenance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The downtown YMCA pool will be closed for maintenance beginning Thursday, Sept. 1. According to vice president of operations Steve Hudman, they will be performing updates and repairs to the pool to comply with city ordinances. The pool will be closed through Sunday, Sept. 18.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Texas Society
Mount Pleasant, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Society
newschannel6now.com

Hooters to host truck, motorcycle show for autism awareness

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hooters in Wichita Falls is hosting a bike and truck show benefitting Wichita Falls Autism Awareness on Sunday, Aug. 21. “Ride in for Kids” is happening from 3-7 p.m. Participants can register their bikes and trucks for a fee of $20 from 1-3 p.m. to be judged in several categories.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
92.9 NIN

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Ruling & Reigning Combat Series, Art Battle Wichita Falls, Winnie the Pooh Kids, live music, and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for details. Thursday, August 18. Time: 7:30am-1:00pm. Time: 10:00am-3:00pm. Time: 10:00-11:00am | Price:...
newschannel6now.com

Aspen is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Aspen is a friendly cat who loves to relax and spend time with other cats. If you’re interested in adopting...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD discovers human remains on McKinney Road

newschannel6now.com

Widespread Rain on the Way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Showers and storms will begin developing over the area as early as Saturday afternoon. However, rain will become widespread Saturday night into Sunday. Some of this rain will be heavy. Two to four inches of rain will be possible across a good part of Texoma with a threat for some flooding.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

MSU Texas students return to a “new normal” semester

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following both the pandemic and a rise in school shootings, college campuses around the country have also made upgrades to ensure their students’ safety. Midwestern State University is trying to guard against both COVID and monkeypox, but faculty and administration are also discussing about...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Prudence is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to her feline friend. Prudence is about 10 weeks old and she loves to snuggle, eat and sleep.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Texoma’s 2022 back-to-school photos

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We have some kiddos to show off as we continue our spotlight on the students who made their way back to class on Wednesday. Many were in Wichita Falls ISD and Iowa Park CISD. We want to wish all of these kiddos, including teachers and staff, an amazing year!
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Two Southwest Oklahoma boys advance to mullet finals

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two boys in Southwest Oklahoma are in the Kids Mullet Championships and need votes to win. As of Thursday morning, Landry Turpin of Duncan and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton are in 17th and 21st place respectively. If you’d like to vote for them, you can do...
LAWTON, OK
fox44news.com

Woman gets 35 years in death of MCC student

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – 20-year-old Willow Reign Smith has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after entering a guilty plea to a charge of murder in the January 22, 2020 death of 19-year-old Tyler McKinney, Jr. The MCC student was found shot to death in his car near...
WACO, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Human remains discovered near McKinney Rd in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita Falls Police Department is working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded at 8:06 p.m. to the 2200 block of McKinney Road on August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. According to WFPD PIO Sgt. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was indicted Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead in June of 2022. 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Andrew Gable. Officers had also arrested an unidentified 16-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

