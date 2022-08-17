Read full article on original website
Longtime Wichita Falls preacher celebrates 50 years with wife
A Wichita Falls couple known for their involvement in many community events and organizations is celebrating half a century of matrimony.
Wichita Falls Animal Services to hold Clear the Shelters event
Wichita Falls Animal Services is inviting the public to help Clear the Shelters this Saturday, August 20.
Today Fort Sill welcomes three Colonels
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today at Fort Sill, there was a welcome ceremony for Colonel Shane Morgan, Colonel Rory Crooks, and Colonel Patrick Costello. The ceremony was hosted by Major General Ken Kamper, the Commanding General of the United States Army Fires Center of Excellence, and Fort Sill. Each Colonel...
Downtown YMCA pool to close for maintenance
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The downtown YMCA pool will be closed for maintenance beginning Thursday, Sept. 1. According to vice president of operations Steve Hudman, they will be performing updates and repairs to the pool to comply with city ordinances. The pool will be closed through Sunday, Sept. 18.
Hooters to host truck, motorcycle show for autism awareness
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hooters in Wichita Falls is hosting a bike and truck show benefitting Wichita Falls Autism Awareness on Sunday, Aug. 21. “Ride in for Kids” is happening from 3-7 p.m. Participants can register their bikes and trucks for a fee of $20 from 1-3 p.m. to be judged in several categories.
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The Ruling & Reigning Combat Series, Art Battle Wichita Falls, Winnie the Pooh Kids, live music, and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for details. Thursday, August 18. Time: 7:30am-1:00pm. Time: 10:00am-3:00pm. Time: 10:00-11:00am | Price:...
Lu Allen Memorial Volleyball Tournament - Pool Play
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the highlights from the first day of the Lu Allen Memorial Volleyball Tournament.
Aspen is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Aspen is a friendly cat who loves to relax and spend time with other cats. If you’re interested in adopting...
WFPD discovers human remains on McKinney Road
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFPD responded Thursday evening around 8 p.m. to investigate a strong odor coming from the 2200 block of McKinney Road. Officers reportedly discovered a decomposing body in what appears to be a homeless camp. WFPD detectives believe the body is a known 43-year-old woman and it has been sent off for an autopsy.
Both farmers markets open in downtown Wichita Falls
It's the Tale of Two Farmers Markets as Downtown Development took over the original location, and the Farmers Market Association opened their farmers market over at OneLife Church on Austin Street.
Widespread Rain on the Way
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Showers and storms will begin developing over the area as early as Saturday afternoon. However, rain will become widespread Saturday night into Sunday. Some of this rain will be heavy. Two to four inches of rain will be possible across a good part of Texoma with a threat for some flooding.
MSU Texas students return to a “new normal” semester
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following both the pandemic and a rise in school shootings, college campuses around the country have also made upgrades to ensure their students’ safety. Midwestern State University is trying to guard against both COVID and monkeypox, but faculty and administration are also discussing about...
Prudence is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to her feline friend. Prudence is about 10 weeks old and she loves to snuggle, eat and sleep.
Texoma’s 2022 back-to-school photos
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We have some kiddos to show off as we continue our spotlight on the students who made their way back to class on Wednesday. Many were in Wichita Falls ISD and Iowa Park CISD. We want to wish all of these kiddos, including teachers and staff, an amazing year!
Construction is underway for a new trading post at the Great Plains Museum.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This trading post will be built from scratch. It will be made with the same or very similar materials and tools as the original trading post in the 1800s. The previous replica of the trading post was built in the 1980s and the Museum’s staff said...
Two Southwest Oklahoma boys advance to mullet finals
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two boys in Southwest Oklahoma are in the Kids Mullet Championships and need votes to win. As of Thursday morning, Landry Turpin of Duncan and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton are in 17th and 21st place respectively. If you’d like to vote for them, you can do...
Woman gets 35 years in death of MCC student
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – 20-year-old Willow Reign Smith has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after entering a guilty plea to a charge of murder in the January 22, 2020 death of 19-year-old Tyler McKinney, Jr. The MCC student was found shot to death in his car near...
Human remains discovered near McKinney Rd in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita Falls Police Department is working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded at 8:06 p.m. to the 2200 block of McKinney Road on August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. According to WFPD PIO Sgt. […]
Wichita Falls Municipal Court to close Friday
The Wichita Falls Municipal Court will be closed Friday, August 19. Here's where you can still access your basic information.
Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was indicted Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead in June of 2022. 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Andrew Gable. Officers had also arrested an unidentified 16-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.
