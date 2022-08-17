Nightfall returns to Old Tucson October 6: Know before you go

Nightfall is returning to Old Tucson this October, bringing with it a new experience, new premise and some new entry rules you'll want to know before you go.

The 'haunted experience' will open Thursday, Oct. 6 and will run Thursdays through Sundays throughout the month of October, concluding on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Tickets will be available for purchase on the website, NightfallAZ.com , beginning on Thursday, Sept. 1. Advanced ticket purchase is required.

Guests can expect this year's Nightfall to differ from years past. The park has re-designed Nightfall into an "immersive, theatrical experience" with a full storyline and hidden mystery.

Gone are the roaming jump scares that visitors came to expect at the attraction. This year, park guests will be encouraged to speak with cast members to gather clues that unravel the mystery of "Nightfall," a fictitious and zombie-riddled old west town.

But fans of the event's signature jump scares need not be alarmed: Costumed cast members will be waiting to scare visitors in the park's various "haunts," a series of mazes and attractions including the "Cave of Curiosity" and "Dead Man's Grotto," which will also contain clues to further the storyline.

Guests should also check the website before going to be prepared for rules and changes to Nightfall.

No adult visitors will be admitted wearing costumes or Halloween costume masks, in order to differentiate between cast members and attendees. The no-costume policy does not apply to children under 11.

Admission is priced based on dates of attendance: Those attending on higher demand dates should expect to pay premium ticket prices, $45 for adults and $40 for children ages 5-11. Children under 5 can attend for free.

Standard tickets are priced at $35 for adults and $30 for children ages 5-11.

Standard pricing dates:



Oct. 6,7,9, 14,16,20,21,23

Premium pricing dates:

Oct. 8, 15,22,27,28,29,30



Timed entries into the park begin each night at 5:30 p.m. until 10. The park will stay open until 11:30 p.m.

