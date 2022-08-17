ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Nightfall returns to Old Tucson October 6: Know before you go

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27gWw5_0hKsCEoq00

Nightfall is returning to Old Tucson this October, bringing with it a new experience, new premise and some new entry rules you'll want to know before you go.

The 'haunted experience' will open Thursday, Oct. 6 and will run Thursdays through Sundays throughout the month of October, concluding on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Tickets will be available for purchase on the website, NightfallAZ.com , beginning on Thursday, Sept. 1. Advanced ticket purchase is required.

Guests can expect this year's Nightfall to differ from years past. The park has re-designed Nightfall into an "immersive, theatrical experience" with a full storyline and hidden mystery.

Gone are the roaming jump scares that visitors came to expect at the attraction. This year, park guests will be encouraged to speak with cast members to gather clues that unravel the mystery of "Nightfall," a fictitious and zombie-riddled old west town.

But fans of the event's signature jump scares need not be alarmed: Costumed cast members will be waiting to scare visitors in the park's various "haunts," a series of mazes and attractions including the "Cave of Curiosity" and "Dead Man's Grotto," which will also contain clues to further the storyline.

Guests should also check the website before going to be prepared for rules and changes to Nightfall.

No adult visitors will be admitted wearing costumes or Halloween costume masks, in order to differentiate between cast members and attendees. The no-costume policy does not apply to children under 11.

Admission is priced based on dates of attendance: Those attending on higher demand dates should expect to pay premium ticket prices, $45 for adults and $40 for children ages 5-11. Children under 5 can attend for free.

Standard tickets are priced at $35 for adults and $30 for children ages 5-11.

Standard pricing dates:

  • Oct. 6,7,9, 14,16,20,21,23

Premium pricing dates:

  • Oct. 8, 15,22,27,28,29,30

Timed entries into the park begin each night at 5:30 p.m. until 10. The park will stay open until 11:30 p.m.

RELATED: Old Tucson exclusive: Reopening October 1 with immersive Nightfall

Old Tucson hires local businesswoman as general manager

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Abigail's Adventures

5 Artsy Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona

Are you looking for unique and artsy things to do in Tucson, Arizona? Well, then this is the article for you! My name is Abigail and I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. Based on my experiences these are some artsy places to explore in Tucson, Arizona.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Iconic 'Strong-Arm' Saguaro cactus topples in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. - A 40-foot-tall Saguaro cactus known as the "symbol of the Sonoran Desert" has fallen. The "Strong-Arm" Saguaro that sat in the Tortolita Preserve in the Dove Mountain area near Tucson fell over on Aug. 4, officials said. The cactus had 34 arms and was believed to be between 150 and 200 years old.
MARANA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
townandtourist.com

Best Time to Visit Tucson (Monthly Guide by a Travel Pro!)

Tucson is a Southwestern city that is a revitalizing oasis in a breathtaking desert. With its unique landscape and rich culture, Tucson is a city with exclusively memorable attractions in an ever-changing climate. Each season offers different adventures – knowing when to go is crucial. April and November are...
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

Here's Where To Get The Best Fajita In Tucson

You know that feeling when you're sitting at a Mexican restaurant and the waiter brings out a sizzling hot plate of fresh fajitas that smell like Heaven? Well, those fajitas could be for you today. August 18th is National Fajita Day, which gives you the perfect excuse to go out for a yummy dinner.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

New owners of Old Tucson say the old western town is back

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Old Tucson Studios closed its doors during the pandemic in 2020. This past April, a company by the name of Old Tucson Entertainment acquired Old Tucson Studios, which they now call Old Tucson. Wednesday, the new owners talked about the future of the western...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Nightfall#Linus Travel#Old West#Television#Costumed
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Woolly Fern owners keep vintage fresh

From mid-century modern to gothic home decor, vintage vinyl and little curios, locals can find just about anything at Woolly Fern. The Speedway Boulevard oddity shop — the parent company of Where + When Co. —is home to the macabre as well as refurbished furniture and secondhand home goods.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Widespread rain expected throughout weekend in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several inches of rain are expected to fall in some areas through Sunday, Aug. 20. It’s making fire crews like Northwest Fire District keep extra staff this weekend to be ready for any and all calls. Capt. Colt Jackson said he’s ready to...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
KOLD-TV

Four hikers rescued in Sabino Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday evening, four hikers were caught off guard by fast moving water in Sabino Canyon. They were stranded on the other side of a water crossing, located just south of the Sabino Dam. Emergency personnel from the Tucson Fire Department (TFD), Rural Metro and...
TUCSON, AZ
getnews.info

Tucson Moving Service Boasts as the Solution to Ease the Pain of Moving

Tucson Moving Service is the leading moving service for residential and commercial properties in the greater Tucson area. In a recent update, the agency outlined why it is the solution to ease the pain of moving. Tucson – In a website post, Tucson Moving Service has outlined why it is...
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Beloved chains open in new locations

Tucson’s beloved fast-food chain eegees recently opened a new location in Sahuarita. Located at I-19 and South Nogales Highway, the restaurant is another rendition of eegees famous menu with fries, sandwiches and their icon namesake frozen drinks. During opening week, from July 28, to Aug. 4, the new location gave back to a local cause by rounding up their total at the register to donate to The Animal League of Green Valley. The organization provides medical care, adoption opportunities and training for homeless dogs and cats in Green Valley. This location is the southernmost location for eegees in Arizona. The brand started as a vending truck in 1971, selling frozen drinks to high school students. Now, the brand has amassed a total of 33 locations across Arizona. The August flavor of the month is Peach N’Berry with a brand new secret Kiwi flavor available while supplies last. The new location is at 18731 S. Nogales Highway in Sahuarita. The restaurant’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Open Monday to Sunday. The drive-thru remains open until 10:00 p.m.
SAHUARITA, AZ
franchising.com

Greg Cutchall: Friend to All, Mentor to Many

Greg Cutchall was a big man… big dreams, big personality, big motorcycle, big heart. Born in 1952 in Tucson, Arizona, Greg passed away on May 16, 2022 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. An Omaha-based restaurateur, Greg was one of the good guys, a great one, say many lucky...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Taco and Beer Restaurants Open New Location

Two local restaurants are coming together to open a joint restaurant.Hybrid Storytellers/Unsplash. It has been a little quiet on the restaurant front here in Tucson over the better part of the summer. However, with autumn right around the corner and students returning for the fall semester, restaurants are now starting to rev up with new openings. This includes one local favorite that is spreading its wings and opening its first satellite location.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy