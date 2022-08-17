Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh-based coffee shop to open new outpost in Grove City College's Buhl Library
A Pittsburgh-based coffee vendor will be setting up shop this fall in Grove City College's newly-renovated Henry Buhl Library. Urban Trail Coffee Company will open up in the Buhl Library's Collier Cafe area, a new space created as part of the library's $9 million makeover. The cafe opens onto a new patio where students can enjoy their coffee.
Local college mandates masks for upcoming classes
A local college is making masks mandatory as students head into the school year.
New coach brings best of Beaver County football to New Brighton
New Brighton’s Tony Caltury speaks highly of Beaver County football, and there are a few really good reasons for that. First, he is the county’s newest head coach, taking the reins from Joe Greco, the program’s all-time wins leader who stepped down after last season. Second, he...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gatto Harley-Davidson moving from Tarentum; watersports, bike sales will remain
A cycle shop that has grown to become a Tarentum institution since opening in 1964 will move part of its operations from the borough. Gatto Cycle Shop announced it will close its Harley-Davidson dealership along East Sixth Avenue. It will merge it with a shop along Glenn Avenue in Shaler, which the family has owned since 2007.
beavercountyradio.com
Firefighters Injured at Former Blue Violet Cafe Scene
The featured image above shows the scene of the fire in Rochester. Photo by Keith Walsh-Beaver County Radio. Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published August 18, 2022 11:55 A.M. (Rochester, PA) Beaver County 9-1-1 reported firefighters were still still on scene at the former Blue Violet...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 19-21
From racing to runways to reggae, there’s something for everyone to do this weekend in the Pittsburgh area. MotoAmerica Superbikes at Pittsburgh is planned for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Pittsburgh International Race Complex at 201 Penndale Road, Wampum, Lawrence County. MotoAmerica...
Vendors prepare for Bloomfield’s Little Italy Days, including owner of Pittsburgh restaurant
PITTSBURGH — With Bloomfield’s Little Italy Days comes the next generation of Italian chefs, including a ravioli connoisseur you might have seen on social media. From Instagram stories to a storefront on Liberty Avenue, Saint Ravioli and its success started with a loyal following online buying up ravioli by the dozen — so much ravioli that owner Justin Avi decided to quit his day job as an insurance agent to sell his handmade creations full-time.
butlerradio.com
Clothing Giveaway At Local Church
A local church congregation is once again giving back to the community with outreach planned for this weekend. The New Beginnings Free Methodist Church will host a Clothing Giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at their location on Center Avenue in Butler. Those who have a need will be able...
Roads to close in Oakland as Pitt students move in for fall semester
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitt students will start moving into university housing this weekend – Aug. 20-21.More than 8,000 students will move in to Oakland through next Friday, Aug. 26.University housing includes 20 residence halls.To accommodate move in, some streets will be temporarily closed. Those streets include.Forbes and Fifth Avenues in Oakland will experience heavy traffic during this time. There will be periodic delays in traffic for mass student street crossings.Lothrop Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 21...
abandonedspaces.com
Yellow Dog Village: A Pennsylvania Mining Town That Now Sits Abandoned
Located some seven miles west of Kittanning, Armstrong County, Pennsylvania sits the ghost town of Yellow Dog Village. Erected during the state’s mining boom in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the town was home to a modest population that lived in the area until contaminated water forced it to be abandoned.
beavercountyradio.com
Special Report: Remains of “THE PIT”
Photos taken by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. (Aliquippa, PA) Beaver County Radio’s Sandy Giordano: As an alumnus of Aliquippa High School I had an opportunity to go as close as I could to where the stadium demolition is taking place. I had very bittersweet moments when I saw what remains of Carl A. Aschman Memorial Stadium. The stadium was built in 1936, and remained standing until summer of 2022.
beavercountyradio.com
The Pickle Jar and a Storage Building Burned to the Ground
Photo above submitted to Beaver County Radio. Other Photos by Keith Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published August 19, 2022 8:35 A.M. (Rochester, PA) Rochester Fire Chief Mike Mamone reported Friday morning that the Pickle Jar Antique Shop and a...
wtae.com
One person stabbed at bar in Beaver County
PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a bar in Beaver County. The stabbing happened at Marion Hill Bar And Grill on Rochester Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The victim was taken to the hospital. It was initially unclear if anyone...
Beaver, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Rochester Area High School football team will have a game with Beaver Area High School on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
beavercountyradio.com
Suspect in Saturday Morning Center Twp. Shooting to Make Arrangements to Speak with Police.
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer released information just after 5 p.m. on Saturday that the suspect in the shooting in Cedar Ridge Estates has made arrangements with his attorney to speak with the police in reference to his involvement in the incident Saturday morning. Center Township Police are currently working with the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office to determine what criminal charges will be filed against the suspect. The incident is no longer a threat to our community, Chief Kramer reported. The Chief said that they will continue to best serve our residents. We will update you as updates become available.
wtae.com
What will 6 pm look like in the coming months?
Pittsburgh's last 8:00 p.m., or later, sunset of 2022 is just around the corner on Aug. 26. Video above: The Science Behind Sunsets and Sunrises. The sun will set at 8:01 p.m. that day, making it the last sunset at or prior to 8:00 p.m. until April 17, 2023. With hours of daylight shrinking, we're taking a look look at what the 6:00 p.m. hour will look like in the coming months.
WYTV.com
Local bank charged with too many false alarms
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Grove City Police Department in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, has filed a charge against PNC Bank, 802 W. Main St., for “control of alarm devises for permitting more than nine false alarms in a 12-month period.”. The charges were filed on Aug. 12.
Raising Cane’s opening first Pittsburgh-area location
SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. — The popular chicken chain Raising Cane’s is opening its first location in the Pittsburgh area. The fast-food restaurant is set to open in early 2023 at The Piazza in South Fayette. Burns Scalo Real Estate announced Wednesday in a release that it signed a...
Four injured in early morning Beaver County fire
Two buildings collapsed and four people were injured during a massive fire Thursday morning in Rochester, Beaver County. It is unclear what started the fire
Residents in Bethel Park receiving packages as part of “brushing scam”; what that means
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Bethel Park police said they got a lot of reports of people receiving packages in the mail they didn’t order. It turns out it’s a scam. Police posted a warning on social media about what’s known as a brushing scam. They said...
