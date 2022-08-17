ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Falls, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gatto Harley-Davidson moving from Tarentum; watersports, bike sales will remain

A cycle shop that has grown to become a Tarentum institution since opening in 1964 will move part of its operations from the borough. Gatto Cycle Shop announced it will close its Harley-Davidson dealership along East Sixth Avenue. It will merge it with a shop along Glenn Avenue in Shaler, which the family has owned since 2007.
TARENTUM, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Firefighters Injured at Former Blue Violet Cafe Scene

The featured image above shows the scene of the fire in Rochester. Photo by Keith Walsh-Beaver County Radio. Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published August 18, 2022 11:55 A.M. (Rochester, PA) Beaver County 9-1-1 reported firefighters were still still on scene at the former Blue Violet...
ROCHESTER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 19-21

From racing to runways to reggae, there’s something for everyone to do this weekend in the Pittsburgh area. MotoAmerica Superbikes at Pittsburgh is planned for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Pittsburgh International Race Complex at 201 Penndale Road, Wampum, Lawrence County. MotoAmerica...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Vendors prepare for Bloomfield’s Little Italy Days, including owner of Pittsburgh restaurant

PITTSBURGH — With Bloomfield’s Little Italy Days comes the next generation of Italian chefs, including a ravioli connoisseur you might have seen on social media. From Instagram stories to a storefront on Liberty Avenue, Saint Ravioli and its success started with a loyal following online buying up ravioli by the dozen — so much ravioli that owner Justin Avi decided to quit his day job as an insurance agent to sell his handmade creations full-time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Clothing Giveaway At Local Church

A local church congregation is once again giving back to the community with outreach planned for this weekend. The New Beginnings Free Methodist Church will host a Clothing Giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at their location on Center Avenue in Butler. Those who have a need will be able...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Roads to close in Oakland as Pitt students move in for fall semester

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitt students will start moving into university housing this weekend – Aug. 20-21.More than 8,000 students will move in to Oakland through next Friday, Aug. 26.University housing includes 20 residence halls.To accommodate move in, some streets will be temporarily closed. Those streets include.Forbes and Fifth Avenues in Oakland will experience heavy traffic during this time. There will be periodic delays in traffic for mass student street crossings.Lothrop Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 21...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Special Report: Remains of “THE PIT”

Photos taken by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. (Aliquippa, PA) Beaver County Radio’s Sandy Giordano: As an alumnus of Aliquippa High School I had an opportunity to go as close as I could to where the stadium demolition is taking place. I had very bittersweet moments when I saw what remains of Carl A. Aschman Memorial Stadium. The stadium was built in 1936, and remained standing until summer of 2022.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

The Pickle Jar and a Storage Building Burned to the Ground

Photo above submitted to Beaver County Radio. Other Photos by Keith Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published August 19, 2022 8:35 A.M. (Rochester, PA) Rochester Fire Chief Mike Mamone reported Friday morning that the Pickle Jar Antique Shop and a...
ROCHESTER, PA
wtae.com

One person stabbed at bar in Beaver County

PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a bar in Beaver County. The stabbing happened at Marion Hill Bar And Grill on Rochester Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The victim was taken to the hospital. It was initially unclear if anyone...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Suspect in Saturday Morning Center Twp. Shooting to Make Arrangements to Speak with Police.

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer released information just after 5 p.m. on Saturday that the suspect in the shooting in Cedar Ridge Estates has made arrangements with his attorney to speak with the police in reference to his involvement in the incident Saturday morning. Center Township Police are currently working with the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office to determine what criminal charges will be filed against the suspect. The incident is no longer a threat to our community, Chief Kramer reported. The Chief said that they will continue to best serve our residents. We will update you as updates become available.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

What will 6 pm look like in the coming months?

Pittsburgh's last 8:00 p.m., or later, sunset of 2022 is just around the corner on Aug. 26. Video above: The Science Behind Sunsets and Sunrises. The sun will set at 8:01 p.m. that day, making it the last sunset at or prior to 8:00 p.m. until April 17, 2023. With hours of daylight shrinking, we're taking a look look at what the 6:00 p.m. hour will look like in the coming months.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WYTV.com

Local bank charged with too many false alarms

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Grove City Police Department in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, has filed a charge against PNC Bank, 802 W. Main St., for “control of alarm devises for permitting more than nine false alarms in a 12-month period.”. The charges were filed on Aug. 12.
GROVE CITY, PA

