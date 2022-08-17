ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Espanola, NM

Espanola Mayor Issues Statement On Multiple Robberies In City, Person Shot To Death During Tuesday Night Robbery

By Los Alamos Reporter
losalamosreporter.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rio Grande Sun

Lotaburger Shooting Suspect Arrested in Santa Fe

Ricky Martinez, Jr., 31, was arrested by police Wednesday evening in Santa Fe and charged with six felonies — including robberies, aggravated assault and firing a weapon. Martinez, Jr. is suspected in a series of at least nine armed robberies throughout the region in recent weeks, including a shooting Tuesday evening at Blake's Lotaburger that resulted in the death of Cypress Garcia, 22.
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Lotaburger Employee Shot and Killed, Manhunt Underway

A man was shot and killed on Tuesday evening, in what appears to have been an armed robbery attempt at Blake's Lotaburger, 206 N. Paseo de Oñate. The incident was the seventh armed robbery attempt in Española in the past 10 days. The victim, Cypress Garcia, was an...
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of killing Blake’s employee facing federal charges

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ricky Martinez Jr., the man accused of murdering a Blake’s employee during a robbery is now in federal custody and facing federal charges. He was arrested Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after being accused of robbing the Blake’s in Espanola and killing Cypress Garcia, an employee there. According to a criminal […]
ESPANOLA, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Española, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Taos, NM
Espanola, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Espanola, NM
losalamosreporter.com

County: Drive Less Los Alamos

Drive less Los Alamos! Now that the Los Alamos Public Schools are back in session and construction is underway on Canyon Road, Los Alamos County officials suggest that commuters consider taking advantage of other options to get to and from work or school. Carpooling, riding the Atomic City Transit, biking,...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Dead man found in Abiquiu Lake

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. — A male body was recovered from Abiquiu Lake Thursday afternoon. The body was discovered by a person fishing around noon. The Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office, Army Corps of Engineers and the county's emergency management team recovered the body from the lake. The body...
ABIQUIU, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Martinez
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe roads closing for 100th Indian Market

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts 100th Indian Market is happening this weekend, August 20 and 21, at the Santa Fe Plaza and surrounding downtown areas. Starting 8 a.m. Thursday, August 18 streets in the area will be closed to traffic through Sunday, August 21. The following streets will be closed: Santa […]
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

County: Cone Zone For Week Of Aug. 22

Link to online Newsletter: https://conta.cc/3c79jNL. The projects listed in this section are being managed by County Public Works staff through contractors. For more information, please e-mail lacpw@lacnm.us, call (505) 662-8150, or visit the “Projects/Public Works” link at http://www.losalamosnm.us. Please slow down and use caution within the construction work zones. Please note the below information is based on a schedule provided by the contractors and may change due to weather or other delays.
WHITE ROCK, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Open House At Worms & Wildflowers Farm And Nature School Begins At 10 a.m.

Make sure to bring your mud boots and rain jacket/pants today for the first open house at Worms & Wildflowers Farm and Nature School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It looks like the rain will continue but as the saying goes, ‘There is no such thing as bad weather – only inappropriate clothing. There will be an opportunity to start the registration process. For more information go to https://www.wormsandwildflowers.com/. Worms & Wildflowers is located at 113B La Senda in White Rock. Phone (505) 394-9997.
WHITE ROCK, NM
kunm.org

Small sensors are warning one northern NM pueblo of post-wildfire flooding

Over the past year, the University of New Mexico was awarded $1 million from the U.S. National Science Foundation to explore community resilience to natural disasters. So, scientists, PhD candidates, professors, and high school students decided to take this money and develop low-cost sensors to monitor post-wildfire flooding on pueblo land.
OHKAY OWINGEH, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Mayor#Violent Crime#City Of Espanola News#The Us Marshal
KOAT 7

Flash flooding increases in Mora County

MORA COUNTY, N.M. — Heavy rain and flash flooding is expected throughout the week in San Miguel and Mora County. NMDOT officials said safety equipment was provided to residents, but they need everyone to do their part to avoid what’s to come. “The county supplied sandbags for people,...
MORA COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

This Week’s County’s COVID Newsletter Now Available Online

This week’s Los Alamos County COVID-19 Community Newsletter is jam-packed full of good information. Check it out and learn about what to eat when you have COVID, what’s up with the new vaccine expected this fall, and what to watch for with long COVID. Click here: https://conta.cc/3wgND8F.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

First Baptist Church Of Los Alamos To Celebrate 75th Anniversary Sunday

First Baptist Church of Los Alamos is celebrating 75 years of faithful service. Planted by First Baptist Church of Espanola in 1947, it was one of the first churches established in Los Alamos. Since then, FBC-LA has been instrumental in planting churches in White Rock, Ojo Caliente, El Rito and Jemez Springs. FBC-LA now consists of three congregations: FBC-LA (English), Los Alamos Chinese Christian Fellowship, and Torre de Luz.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kunm.org

Centennial Santa Fe Indian Market begins Saturday

Tomorrow on Santa Fe Plaza, visitors and artists will congregate for the first full Indian Market since 2019. About 1,100 artists will participate in the event, which awards prizes to Native artists from New Mexico and beyond, and connects them directly with buyers. Indian Market had its beginnings in 1922....
SANTA FE, NM
newmexicopbs.org

Previewing the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market

08.19.2022- Correspondent Antonia Gonzales previews the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market. She speaks with the executive director of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, and an artist about what this year’s event means to artists after a pandemic hiatus. Correspondent: Antonia Gonzales. Guest(s):. Kimberly Peone (Colville/Eastern Band Cherokee), Exec....
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe to host town hall on homeless encampments

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe will host a town hall discussion on homeless encampments on August 30. The city says the goal is to have a respectful discussion on how unsanctioned camping is impacting the community. Like Albuquerque, Santa Fe has explored the idea of safe outdoor spaces for the homeless […]
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Results Of Blue Ribbon Los Alamos County Fair Pie Contest Announced

Judges for the Los Alamos County Fair Blue Ribbon Homemade Pie Contest Saturday at Ashley Pond Park were Bernadette Lauritzen, Cippie Maes and Steve Coates, pictured here with some of the pies entered in the contest. Winners were Theresa Kucinski’s peach pie, Will Savage’s lemon honey pie, and Victor Rascon’s Dutch apple pie. Will Savage also received a gift card as the youngest of the three winning pies. The contest prizes were sponsored by the Los Alamos Reporter. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy