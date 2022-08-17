Espanola Mayor Issues Statement On Multiple Robberies In City, Person Shot To Death During Tuesday Night Robbery

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rio en Medio Is Facing a Flash Flood Threat!Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Prosecutors Are Awaiting Forensics in the Alec Baldwin ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Peace Camp Being Held in Santa Fe, NM Aims to Help Israeli and Palestinian Girls Understand Each OtherDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Forest Service Plan Near Santa Fe Has Been Paused As the Agency Reviews Its Burn PolicyDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Santa Fe Priest Has Been Removed from His Post due to a Misconduct InvestigationDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Related
Rio Grande Sun
Lotaburger Shooting Suspect Arrested in Santa Fe
Ricky Martinez, Jr., 31, was arrested by police Wednesday evening in Santa Fe and charged with six felonies — including robberies, aggravated assault and firing a weapon. Martinez, Jr. is suspected in a series of at least nine armed robberies throughout the region in recent weeks, including a shooting Tuesday evening at Blake's Lotaburger that resulted in the death of Cypress Garcia, 22.
Rio Grande Sun
Lotaburger Employee Shot and Killed, Manhunt Underway
A man was shot and killed on Tuesday evening, in what appears to have been an armed robbery attempt at Blake's Lotaburger, 206 N. Paseo de Oñate. The incident was the seventh armed robbery attempt in Española in the past 10 days. The victim, Cypress Garcia, was an...
Man accused of killing Blake’s employee facing federal charges
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ricky Martinez Jr., the man accused of murdering a Blake’s employee during a robbery is now in federal custody and facing federal charges. He was arrested Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after being accused of robbing the Blake’s in Espanola and killing Cypress Garcia, an employee there. According to a criminal […]
Serial robbery suspect arrested, accused in fatal Española Blake’s Lotaburger shooting
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A manhunt in northern New Mexico has ended with the arrest of a suspect connected to multiple armed robberies and the fatal shooting of a restaurant employee in Española. In an update Wednesday evening, Española Police said Ricky Martinez, 31, was arrested. Martinez is a suspect in as many as nine armed robberies […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rrobserver.com
Woman allegedly enters man’s garage in Placitas without permission
A Sandoval County Sheriff Department’s Deputy was dispatched to a man’s home in Placitas on August 3 on to a report that a woman had broken into the man’s guest house/garage area. Upon arrival, the deputy saw that a woman named Ann Borgia was detained and was...
tag24.com
Alec Baldwin passes blame for Rust shooting: "Those are the two people that are responsible"
Santa Fe, New Mexico - Alec Baldwin has claimed he doesn't believe he will face charges for the death of Halyna Hutchins, though the Federal Bureau of Investigation deemed he must have pulled the trigger in the on-set shooting that took the director's life. As prosecutors await an investigative report...
losalamosreporter.com
County: Drive Less Los Alamos
Drive less Los Alamos! Now that the Los Alamos Public Schools are back in session and construction is underway on Canyon Road, Los Alamos County officials suggest that commuters consider taking advantage of other options to get to and from work or school. Carpooling, riding the Atomic City Transit, biking,...
KOAT 7
Dead man found in Abiquiu Lake
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. — A male body was recovered from Abiquiu Lake Thursday afternoon. The body was discovered by a person fishing around noon. The Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office, Army Corps of Engineers and the county's emergency management team recovered the body from the lake. The body...
RELATED PEOPLE
Santa Fe roads closing for 100th Indian Market
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts 100th Indian Market is happening this weekend, August 20 and 21, at the Santa Fe Plaza and surrounding downtown areas. Starting 8 a.m. Thursday, August 18 streets in the area will be closed to traffic through Sunday, August 21. The following streets will be closed: Santa […]
losalamosreporter.com
County: Cone Zone For Week Of Aug. 22
Link to online Newsletter: https://conta.cc/3c79jNL. The projects listed in this section are being managed by County Public Works staff through contractors. For more information, please e-mail lacpw@lacnm.us, call (505) 662-8150, or visit the “Projects/Public Works” link at http://www.losalamosnm.us. Please slow down and use caution within the construction work zones. Please note the below information is based on a schedule provided by the contractors and may change due to weather or other delays.
losalamosreporter.com
Open House At Worms & Wildflowers Farm And Nature School Begins At 10 a.m.
Make sure to bring your mud boots and rain jacket/pants today for the first open house at Worms & Wildflowers Farm and Nature School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It looks like the rain will continue but as the saying goes, ‘There is no such thing as bad weather – only inappropriate clothing. There will be an opportunity to start the registration process. For more information go to https://www.wormsandwildflowers.com/. Worms & Wildflowers is located at 113B La Senda in White Rock. Phone (505) 394-9997.
kunm.org
Small sensors are warning one northern NM pueblo of post-wildfire flooding
Over the past year, the University of New Mexico was awarded $1 million from the U.S. National Science Foundation to explore community resilience to natural disasters. So, scientists, PhD candidates, professors, and high school students decided to take this money and develop low-cost sensors to monitor post-wildfire flooding on pueblo land.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOAT 7
Flash flooding increases in Mora County
MORA COUNTY, N.M. — Heavy rain and flash flooding is expected throughout the week in San Miguel and Mora County. NMDOT officials said safety equipment was provided to residents, but they need everyone to do their part to avoid what’s to come. “The county supplied sandbags for people,...
losalamosreporter.com
This Week’s County’s COVID Newsletter Now Available Online
This week’s Los Alamos County COVID-19 Community Newsletter is jam-packed full of good information. Check it out and learn about what to eat when you have COVID, what’s up with the new vaccine expected this fall, and what to watch for with long COVID. Click here: https://conta.cc/3wgND8F.
losalamosreporter.com
First Baptist Church Of Los Alamos To Celebrate 75th Anniversary Sunday
First Baptist Church of Los Alamos is celebrating 75 years of faithful service. Planted by First Baptist Church of Espanola in 1947, it was one of the first churches established in Los Alamos. Since then, FBC-LA has been instrumental in planting churches in White Rock, Ojo Caliente, El Rito and Jemez Springs. FBC-LA now consists of three congregations: FBC-LA (English), Los Alamos Chinese Christian Fellowship, and Torre de Luz.
Flooding causing major damage at burn scar in Rociada
Since the monsoon season started in Mid-June, up to a foot of rain has fallen in the burn scar near Rociada.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kunm.org
Centennial Santa Fe Indian Market begins Saturday
Tomorrow on Santa Fe Plaza, visitors and artists will congregate for the first full Indian Market since 2019. About 1,100 artists will participate in the event, which awards prizes to Native artists from New Mexico and beyond, and connects them directly with buyers. Indian Market had its beginnings in 1922....
newmexicopbs.org
Previewing the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market
08.19.2022- Correspondent Antonia Gonzales previews the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market. She speaks with the executive director of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, and an artist about what this year’s event means to artists after a pandemic hiatus. Correspondent: Antonia Gonzales. Guest(s):. Kimberly Peone (Colville/Eastern Band Cherokee), Exec....
Santa Fe to host town hall on homeless encampments
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe will host a town hall discussion on homeless encampments on August 30. The city says the goal is to have a respectful discussion on how unsanctioned camping is impacting the community. Like Albuquerque, Santa Fe has explored the idea of safe outdoor spaces for the homeless […]
losalamosreporter.com
Results Of Blue Ribbon Los Alamos County Fair Pie Contest Announced
Judges for the Los Alamos County Fair Blue Ribbon Homemade Pie Contest Saturday at Ashley Pond Park were Bernadette Lauritzen, Cippie Maes and Steve Coates, pictured here with some of the pies entered in the contest. Winners were Theresa Kucinski’s peach pie, Will Savage’s lemon honey pie, and Victor Rascon’s Dutch apple pie. Will Savage also received a gift card as the youngest of the three winning pies. The contest prizes were sponsored by the Los Alamos Reporter. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
Comments / 0