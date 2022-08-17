Espanola Mayor Issues Statement On Multiple Robberies In City, Person Shot To Death During Tuesday Night Robbery

Make sure to bring your mud boots and rain jacket/pants today for the first open house at Worms & Wildflowers Farm and Nature School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It looks like the rain will continue but as the saying goes, ‘There is no such thing as bad weather – only inappropriate clothing. There will be an opportunity to start the registration process. For more information go to https://www.wormsandwildflowers.com/. Worms & Wildflowers is located at 113B La Senda in White Rock. Phone (505) 394-9997.

WHITE ROCK, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO