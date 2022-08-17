We are going to see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could produce very heavy rain and gusty winds. If we see excessive rainfall over our already saturated areas, we could see some localized flash flooding. If you come to a road covered in water, turn around and find an alternate path. This weekend will be a mixed bag with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. We will see rain-free hours and some peeks of sunshine here and there. It will be humid, but temps should hover in the 80s thanks to the cloud cover and rain.

PICAYUNE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO