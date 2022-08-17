Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
Two killed in Pearl River County crash
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are dead after a late night wreck in Pearl River County. Around 11:45 p.m. Friday, troopers with Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a car wreck on Highway 11. Authorities said a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Highway 11 when it...
Picayune Item
Two die in fatal crash on Highway 11
On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Gail Fontenot, 35, of Picayune, MS, and passenger Jose Cardenas, 29, of Picayune, MS, was traveling South on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. Gail Fontenot and Jose Cardenas received fatal injuries from the crash.
WDAM-TV
Jones County Sheriff’s Department seeking suspect
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking 42-year-old Frederick Cooley following an incident on Meador Road in the Calhoun community Saturday afternoon. Cooley may have sustained injuries in the incident. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Frederick Cooley is asked to call JCSD at...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. deputies seeking missing person
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Jones County deputies are seeking 59-year-old Lewis Guy Thornton, a white male last seen on or around Aug. 9 walking in the Burnt Bridge Road area of Jones County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Driver walks away from Perry County wreck
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver escaped injury Thursday, when the vehicle left U.S. 49 near the McLaurin exit in a spin and then flipped onto its roof. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by Kadarian Lovett was traveling north on US 49. The vehicle...
13-year-old dies after gun discharged inside Mississippi house
A 13-year-old has died in an incident involving two juveniles inside a Mississippi residence. The child died after a firearm was discharged in the Tin Hill subdivision in Picayune Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were sent to a home in the...
WDAM-TV
Runaway teenager from Perry County found safe
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager who was reported as a runaway from Perry County has been found safe. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Savannah Marie Tyler was found after following up on a Crimestoppers report that gave them information on her whereabouts. Tyler was...
WLOX
3-year-old left in hot daycare bus, Picayune daycare worker charged with felony
We are going to see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could produce very heavy rain and gusty winds. If we see excessive rainfall over our already saturated areas, we could see some localized flash flooding. If you come to a road covered in water, turn around and find an alternate path. This weekend will be a mixed bag with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. We will see rain-free hours and some peeks of sunshine here and there. It will be humid, but temps should hover in the 80s thanks to the cloud cover and rain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Columbia police offer parking reminders for football Fridays
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to recall and respect parking restrictions as the 2022 high school football season kicks off Friday at Walter Payton Field at Garner Stadium. According to the department’s Facebook page, Branton Avenue beside Garner Stadium is closed. Only residents...
WDAM-TV
Man wanted in Mich. for murder arrested in Miss.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Kent County, Mich., Sheriff’s Office, a man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in Mississippi. 64-year-old Garry D. Artman, of Florida, was wanted for the 1996 murder of Sharon Hammack. On Oct. 3, 1996, deputies located the body of a...
WDAM-TV
Missing Jasper Co. child found, sheriff’s department says
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, the missing 9-year-old boy from Bay Springs has been found. The sheriff’s department said Josh Braiden Smith is safe and at home with family. Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said the boy’s mother, Mary K. Smith,...
Smith County man out on bond arrested for drug trafficking
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Smith County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine. After an investigation, deputies ran a search warrant at a home on SCR 86. Investigators said they found meth, marijuana, and guns inside Adam Agee’s home. Agee has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine while in possession of a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLBT
Wiggins fishermen use pole to rescue woman from sinking SUV
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday afternoon, two brothers set out for what they believed would be a normal fishing trip. Little did they know, they would be at the right place at the right time to save a woman’s life. The men, Jeremiah Magee and his brother Darryl Jenkins,...
Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, Hattiesburg police arrested a man on multiple felony charges and multiple firearms were recovered near 4th and North Street. Jason Jones, 34, of Hattiesburg, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Police said Jones had three handguns in his possession, one which was stolen. Jones was charged with possession of a stolen […]
WDAM-TV
Monticello man charged with child enticement in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Monticello man is facing charges after being arrested in an undercover child predator sting in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department conducted the undercover operation, targeting adults seeking to meet underage children for sexual purposes, on Friday, Aug. 12. CPD said Agent Lance Poirier of the...
Person dies in house fire on Glendale Avenue
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A house fire on Glendale Avenue in Forrest County claimed the life of one person on Saturday, August 13. Officials with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said their crews and North Forrest VPD responded to the fire just after 7:00 a.m. in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue. They […]
WDAM-TV
The City of Laurel discusses a golf cart ordinance
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council removed a golf cart ordinance from the general meeting agenda this week. Mayor Johnny Magee said the council removed the ordinance for it to be revised, not to be taken away indefinitely. “The state has some certain criteria that they set up,...
Hattiesburg man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison and FIVE years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, in April of 2020, DEA agents intercepted communications of Christopher Roberts, 41, and his co-defendants conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Prosecutors said this […]
mageenews.com
Hattiesburg Man Sentenced to over 12 Years in Prison
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hattiesburg Man Sentenced to over 12 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. Hattiesburg, Miss. – A Hattiesburg man was...
WDAM-TV
Northeast Jones 2022 football schedule
9/2 – vs. West Jones – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – vs. Perry Central – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at South Jones – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – vs. East Marion – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs. Quitman* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7...
Comments / 2