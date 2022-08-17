ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials offer back-to-school COVID-19 safety tips

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 3 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – As students zip up their backpacks and head back to school, San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials offer safety tips to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.

“The most important thing every student and teacher can do to keep our school environments
healthy is to stay home if you are sick,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

“Taking that step, along with other simple precautions, can help support a safe, healthy environment for in-person learning and social connection. It also helps ensure that schools do not fuel a surge in COVID-19 across the community.”

The department urges students to stay home if they are sick, vaccinate, consider masking with masks that offer strong protection, and test for the virus after school breaks or travel.

“Many of these practices are also effective in preventing the spread of common colds and the flu,
which none of us want as we head into the fall and winter. Let’s all work together to keep our kids
and families healthy,” Borenstein said.

Click here to stay updated on San Luis Obispo County's latest COVID-19 updates .

