BREAKING: Bronny James Reportedly Receives Scholarship Offer From Memphis
According to Joe Tipton of On3 Recruits, Bronny James has received a scholarship offer from Memphis. Bronny is the son of 18-time NBA All-Star LeBron James, currently on the Los Angeles Lakers, and has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Amazing News About 10x NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony
According to Nellie Andreeva of Deadline, Carmelo Anthony will produce a docuseries on his life and career. The ten-time NBA All-Star has played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
LOOK: Kevin Durant Just Sent Out 2 Tweets On Friday
On Friday morning, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out two tweets. This past season, the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
Kobe Bryant's Adidas Shoes Coming Back
The Adidas 'Crazy 1' sneakers are scheduled to release soon in Japan on Adidas website.
Big Update About Kyrie Irving And The Nets
On Thursday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported an update on the Brooklyn Nets.
NBC Sports
Pacers trade a 'blessing' Haliburton wants to make Kings regret
Over six months after the Kings traded him to the Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton has a renewed perspective on the deal that shocked the NBA world and left him in tears. But that doesn’t mean he won’t try to show Sacramento it made a mistake in the process.
[Video] Jayson Tatum Shows Out at CrawsOver Pro-Am
Fans packed Seattle Pacific University to watch some of the brightest NBA stars take the court for the CrawsOver Pro-Am. Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, Dejounte Murray, Isaiah Thomas, and Aaron Gordon were among those suiting up. Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren, the top-two picks in this year's NBA ...
The Latest Evidence the Celtics aren't Trading Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant is arguably the most well-rounded scorer in NBA history. He's a former league MVP, a four-time scoring champion, and an all-time great player. However, he turns 34 in September, has a history of foot injuries, and tore his Achilles three years ago. He's also a flight risk that, if the ...
FOX Sports
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving likely to run it back with Nets
Not all trade requests in professional sports are granted. And though player empowerment has become a prevalent theme in today's day and age, a team's management is still going to do what it thinks is best for the franchise. That's exactly what's taking place with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn...
Report: Two Other Jazz Players Named as Likely Trade Pieces 'In the Next 6 Months'
The Jazz are an epicenter for swirling trade rumors.
Former 2nd Overall Pick Is A Still A Free Agent
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is still a free agent on August 18. The former Kentucky star was the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets (who were then named the Bobcats). He last played for the Dallas Mavericks in 2020, but was on the New York Knicks preseason roster before the 2020-21 season. In college, the duo of him and (current Los Angeles Lakers star) Anthony Davis won the National Championship.
NBA・
Former Bulls 14th Overall Pick Reportedly Signing With The Celtics
According to Tim Staudt of WILX News 10, the Boston Celtics are bringing Denzel Valentine in for training camp. He was the 14th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, and has also played for the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Lakers Rumors: Insider Notes Only Variable Holding Up a Russell Westbrook Trade
Eric Pincus highlights the key factor that's preventing the Lakers executing a trade for Russell Westbrook.
Lakers: Insider Reveals Nets New Demands in Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Trade Talks
NBA insider Marc Stein provided the latest on what the Nets are asking from the Lakers in a potential Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade.
YouTube Personality Jake Paul Offers $250K If Heat Star Jimmy Butler Keeps His New Hairdo All Season
Butler’s new dreads receive admiration from Paul and Tyler Herro.
The Minnesota Timberwolves Just Made A Big Announcement
On Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced that they have signed Michael Grady to be their new TV play-by-play announcer for Bally Sports. He was previously working for YES Network as a sideline reporter for the Brooklyn Nets.
2018 First-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent
On August 20, Chandler Hutchison remains a free agent. He has played for the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns.
NBC Sports
Cavaliers reportedly talked Sexton sign-and-trade with Mavericks, Jazz, but there was no deal
More and more, it looks like Collin Sexton may bet on himself, play this season for the $7.2 million qualifying offer in Cleveland, then become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Sexton and the Cavaliers remain nowhere close to getting a deal done, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com dropped on the...
Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson Slams Celtics’ Visiting Locker Room
Robinson spoke on the conditions of the Celtics locker room on his podcast.
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum To Play In Jamal Crawford's Pro-Am League
Former three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford announced late Friday night that Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum will be making his “TheCrawsOver” Pro-Am debut on Saturday.
