Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is still a free agent on August 18. The former Kentucky star was the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets (who were then named the Bobcats). He last played for the Dallas Mavericks in 2020, but was on the New York Knicks preseason roster before the 2020-21 season. In college, the duo of him and (current Los Angeles Lakers star) Anthony Davis won the National Championship.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO