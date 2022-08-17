ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Golf Star Lydia Ko Personalizes Performance Shoe with Ecco

By Chuck Dobrosielski
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago

Ecco is teaming up with its brand ambassador Lydia Ko to release a custom version of its new Biom G5 shoe inspired by the professional golfer’s South Korean and New Zealand heritage.

Unveiled Wednesday, the golf shoe will feature in the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection. Ecco plans to celebrate the release with Ko Sept. 14 at an in-person event in Orlando, Fla.

Ko designed her Ecco Biom G5 with cherry blossoms styled on one side of the shoe and black ferns on the other, homages to the country the Ladies Professional Golf Association star was born in, South Korea, and the one in which she grew up, New Zealand, respectively. The shoe’s outsole sports a print combining the two designs. Other unique details include Ko’s signature emblazoned on the shoe’s inside and her logo printed on the tongue.

Ko, who at the age of 17 became the youngest player to be ranked No. 1 in professional golf, is currently ranked fourth in the LPGA. She has racked up nearly 30 tour victories and two major championships. Ko took home the silver at the 2016 Olympics and the bronze last year in Tokyo. An Ecco partner since 2017, she signed on for another three years last year.

“Ecco Golf is renowned for raising the bar for golf shoe design, and it’s fantastic that I have had the chance to stamp my personality on this new style,” Ko said in a statement. “The features we have added to the Biom G5 are very close to my heart, and it’s going to be really cool walking the golf course week-in-week-out with the black ferns and cherry blossoms on my feet. Hopefully I’ll be wearing them to lift plenty more trophies in the future.”

Ecco’s Biom G5 features Zarma-Tour, combined with “innovative hybrid grooves” for traction and stability, the company said. An updated last allows the foot to move “more naturally,” while also providing low-to-the-ground support and stability and a snug fit, it added. Gore-Tex technology offers waterproof protection and the BOA lacing system allows the wearer to easily adjust fit. The brand’s Fluidform comfort technology balances cushions and rebound, while creating a flexible and durable bond without the compromises common with stitched and glued designs, according to Ecco. It fashioned the upper with leather and a “sporty” mesh.

Ecco is not the only company betting on golf prodigies. In June, Adidas signed its first student-athlete name, image and likeness (NIL) endorsement agreement with Rose Zhang, the world’s top female amateur golfer.

The winner of both the individual and team titles at the 2022 NCAA D1 Women’s Golf Championship, Zhang signed a “multi-year” contract to represent the Adidas brand on and off the course in all competition, training and other play outside her university team obligations. The 19-year-old athlete will also feature in brand marketing campaigns promoting Adidas’ latest in golf apparel and footwear. Adidas announced agreements with 15 more female student-athletes last month.

More from Sourcing Journal
Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Denim Brands Get Personal in Fall Campaigns

Denim brands are launching new campaigns as their first fall pieces arrive in stores, and they’re finding inspiration close to home. Ksubi Jeans are the focus of Ksubi’s new campaign starring Australian supermodel Cat McNeil, who ended a three-year hiatus to emerge for the shoot. The campaign tells the story of a “unique and rebellious Australian who became a global superstar.” The campaign highlights Ksubi’s Brooklyn and Playback jeans styles, which have been worn by famous faces from Hailey Bieber to Kendall Jenner to Gigi Hadid and more. McNeil also collaborated with the brand to create a limited-edition denim jacket, featuring embroidery inspired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Why Brave GentleMan Says These Vegan Shoes ‘Compromise Nothing’

The stylish vegan can indeed have it all. Just ask Joshua Katcher. His BraveGentleMan label is teaming up with Natural Fiber Welding to launch a polished collection of gender-neutral shoes and accessories that is not only cruelty-free but plastic-free as well. “The future is bio-based, but the leather industry would like people to believe that you must choose between animal skins and plastic,” Katcher said. “This binary not only ignores existing data about the enormous toll that conventional leather takes on biodiversity, climate, animals and resource usage, but it ignores visionary innovations like Mirum that compromise nothing.” Mirum is one of Natural Fiber...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Rag & Bone Builds the ‘Ultimate Wardrobe’ with Icons Collection

In its 20th year, New York City-based Rag & Bone is creating the “ultimate wardrobe” of elevated staples for men and women with the Icons collection. Spanning across women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, denim, and accessories, Icons is a curated edit of quintessential Rag & Bone styles with a refreshed twist. Fall 2022 is the first release of Icons, however it will live on season to season in Rag & Bone stores and on its website. “Built around expert craftsmanship and authenticity, Icons consists of classic pieces, perfected,” it said. With denim being a “cornerstone” for Rag & Bone, the focus was on high-rise...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Baby Phat and Puma Unite on Y2K Style

Puma tapped Baby Phat for a collection bringing Y2K styling into the present day. The capsule of sporty footwear and apparel is awash in baby pink, white and shimmery gold accents, channeling the spirit and aesthetic of the times through a campaign featuring founder and creative director Kimora Lee Simmons. The collaborators said collection muses on the 2000-era It girl, featuring the baby tees, bike shorts, bralettes, zip-up sweatshirts, sneakers and sandals commonly worn at the turn of the century. Piecers feature Baby Phat and Puma branding, rhinestones and all-over prints. Puma’s Mayze low-top sneaker features an all-white quilted leather upper, platform midsole,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Sourcing Journal

Allbirds Moves in on Nike’s Home Turf

Allbirds put down roots in America’s hotbed of sneaker-making talent. The San Francisco company known for sustainability focused footwear recently formalized its footprint in Portland, Ore., where the “majority” of its marketing, design and development experts is based, an Allbirds spokesperson confirmed last week. The product hub that opened in the spring “invite[s] world-class talent to our brand,” the rep added, while offering “greater agility and a centralized approach” to producing goods that can go head-to-head with the best of the best. The Portland office is already home to about 22 employees, including former Adidas exec Kate Ridley, Allbirds’ chief brand officer...
PORTLAND, OR
Sourcing Journal

Off-Price Retail Just Made This ‘Rare’ Move

Off-price retailers seem to be taking a page out of the department store playbook after riding high on the rest of retail’s supply chain troubles. Wall Street might not be pleased when companies such as TJX report earnings this week that might fall short of estimates, though any missteps right now might just be a temporary bump in the road. With high supply chain costs eating away at margins, off-price retailers stuck with misaligned merchandise have had to further drop prices to make a sale. But markdowns also come at a cost to their margins. Now, some names in the sector are looking...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Dollar General Stores Slapped With $1.29 Million in New Safety Fines

When federal workplace safety inspectors visited three Dollar General stores in Georgia earlier this year, they found exit routes obstructed, boxes of merchandise stacked unsafely and electrical panels hard to access, violations often cited at Dollar General locations. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has proposed more than $6.5 million in penalties after 78 inspections at Dollar General locations nationwide since 2017. OSHA said inspectors frequently find unsafe conditions that put workers at risk and that could lead to disaster for employees and customers in an emergency. Inspections at Dollar General stores in Pembroke this February, and...
HOGANSVILLE, GA
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders

Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Professional Golf#Skate Shoe#Golf Star#Biom G5 Shoe#South Korean#The Golf Shoe
Sourcing Journal

Target Answers Walmart’s Billion-Dollar Cuts With Own Order Shakeup

Fall merchandise won’t be flowing in as originally planned after Target slashed $1.5 billion in upcoming “discretionary” receipts to fix the inventory mess it made earlier this year. This comes after Walmart on Tuesday reported cutting hundreds of billions of dollars in peak-season product to maneuver out of its own sticky stock situation. In a Nutshell: Target’s inventory actions have already driven “meaningful short term impact on our financial results,” CEO Brian Cornell told Wall Street analysts on Wednesday’s conference call. “We strongly believe it was the best path forward.” Clearing inventory over several quarters wouldn’t have been a wise move, he...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Mustang and Texaid Join Forces to Collect Used Clothing

German denim brand Mustang has teamed with Texaid, a 44-year-old Swiss-based organization that spearheads the professional collection, sorting and recycling of used textiles. The newly launched partnership is an in-store collection program gathering used clothing in more than 70 standalone Mustang stores across Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Czech Republic, France, Hungary, the Netherlands and Poland. “Today’s linear system of ‘take-make-waste’ needs to change. New textiles are produced used and discarded instead of putting them to a second use. The production of new textiles requires natural resources that are limited, and the current system has a significant negative impact on our planet,” Texaid...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

5 Loose-Fitting Jeans Every Woman Needs in Her Closet

The new cycle of denim that kicked off in the heart of the pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down. Across the globe, women’s denim has loosened up in response to a myriad of societal changes: a year-long isolation that made relaxed fits more appealing, a global pandemic that prompted consumers to turn to vintage (and often looser) denim styles, and a body positivity movement celebrating clothes that fit bodies, as opposed to bodies that fit clothes. Despite this shift, skinny jeans remain a top-selling product. But for those looking to expand their horizons and introduce looser denim this year,...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Foot Locker CEO Dick Johnson Retiring

Foot Locker has a new CEO. Effective Sept. 1, president and CEO Richard “Dick” Johnson is hanging up his cleats, with former Ulta Beauty head Mary Dillon replacing him in both roles. Dillon will also become a member of the Foot Locker board of directors. The retirement and transition comes as the footwear retailer fights through macroeconomic headwinds that drove a second-quarter sales dip of 9.2 percent to $2.07 billion on net income of $94 million. As such, the company lowered its 2022 sales and earnings guidance. Wall Street seemed pleased with the quarter, however, with adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Sports
Sourcing Journal

Analyst Says ‘Robust’ Discounts Will Move Overweight Fashion Inventory

Retailers and vendors are still learning their post-Covid lessons as “just-in-time” inventory planning gives way to “just-in-case.” Forecasting errors mean retailers are getting whipsawed after overordering and then finding themselves stuck with late-arriving product that shoppers no longer wanted. Goldman Sachs’ consumer staples analyst Jason English describes this scenario as a “durable goods recession,” that will yield “robust” clothing discounts now that consumers aren’t so interested in the loungewear that sustained retail assortments throughout the pandemic. “We do think those discounts will probably run through year-end,” he said. Retailers can pack away some items for next season. But there are limits to how...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Spring/Summer 2023 Men’s Trends Favor Fun and Function

Men’s fashion has revealed its many sides for Spring/Summer 2023. Desert hues and workwear denim trended at Project Las Vegas. Preppy classics and minimal streetwear ruled at Chicago Collective. Deconstructed suiting and vacation wear heated up men’s fashion weeks across Europe. Then there are trends currently at retail with room to grow. A new report by retail analytics firm Edited points to comfort-driven staples and outdoor-inspired apparel and accessories as key areas for retailers to invest in for next spring. Denim has new opportunities to flex its muscles. Bermuda shorts, an item seen on Prada’s and Marcelo Burlon County of Milan’s S/S...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Magic Trend Recap: Spring 2023 Awash in Barbie Pink, Western Bling

This week’s Magic trade show in Las Vegas suggested that brands are done being cautious about designing for a post-pandemic world. The loungewear of seasons past seems to have receded from view, replaced by bright hues, unconventional prints and motifs, and trend-forward silhouettes. While brands have been “cautious with the creativity of their collections” over the past two years, Spring 2023 stands to see fashion come back in full force, according to Kelly Helfman, president of Informa Markets Fashion. “Consumers are asking for it right now,” she said. “When you’re a trend-driven consumer who wears fashion as art, as a way to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sourcing Journal

Women-Owned Home Brands Get Trade Show Shoutout

International Market Centers (IMC), which operates the Las Vegas and Atlanta market events, along with managing the majority of showroom space at the High Point Market, launched a new initiative in conjunction with its JuniperMarket B2B e-commerce platform to support women-owned businesses in the home industry. Known as RISE, the program debuted at the Atlanta and Las Vegas Markets in July with pavilions featuring 18 women-owned brands. The brands also have a year-round presence on JuniperMarket so that buyers can shop them outside physical markets. “RISE was a perfect way to solidify the link between IMC’s physical and digital markets,” said Bill...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sourcing Journal

Will Walmart and Target’s Price Cuts Lure Shoppers Away From Ross?

With prices plummeting across retail, the off-price value proposition might not be what it was even just a few months ago. Asked if Walmart and Target might be stealing market share as they slash prices on apparel and more to clear bloated inventories, Ross Stores CEO Barbara Rentler brushed aside the question. “We look at everyone as a competitor, whether it’s Walmart, whether it’s the other off-pricers, whether it’s Macy’s,” she told Wall Street analysts on a call Thursday to discuss second-quarter results. “I think there’s a lot of opportunities for the consumer to buy bargains now, whether it’s Walmart or...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Lululemon Victory Upheld by Appeals Court in Trademark Dispute

Lululemon once again emerged victorious in its years-long trademark battle with the California activewear brand Aliign last week. Aliign Activation Wear originally sued the Vancouver yoga wear company in April 2020 for using the word “Align” in connection to activewear. It accused Lululemon of trademark infringement, false designation of origin and unfair competition and sought an order compelling it to cease using words similar to its own “Aliign” mark and to pay damages of more than $20 million. A California federal court ruled against Aliign last summer. The California business filed to appeal the decision in July 2021. The 9th U.S. Circuit...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Bluezone to Launch a Made in Italy Zone

Italian companies will shine at the next edition of Munich Fabric Start’s denim-centric show Bluezone in a newly launched special section called The Italian Luster. The Made in Italy area will debut during Bluezone’s two-day run Aug. 30-31 in Munich and feature five respected players in the Italian supply chain upholding the country’s reputation for quality, innovation and research. The participants will include trims and accessories producer ACM, a 40-year-old GRS certified company based in Grumello del Monte best known for its wide selection of buttons made from metal, eco-sustainable substances, natural sources or polyester. Joining ACM in the area will...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

AEO’s Quiet Platforms Has a Universal Delivery Label—And It’s a Game Changer

Pictures of delivery packages stacked like a game of Tetris at someone’s door have become points of pride posted in the deep recesses of driver online forums.  However, these packages—five, six, seven and counting—arriving at consumers’ doorsteps daily across the country have become nightmares for cities’ residents and the environment, along with companies’ bottom lines, as Quiet Platforms works on the retail industry’s logistical reinvention.  “What we are trying to do is basically stop the chaos and find a better way to compete in the future,” said Shekar Natarajan, executive vice president and chief supply chain officer of American Eagle Outfitters Inc....
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
755K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy