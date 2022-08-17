Read full article on original website
David G
3d ago
Cool..finally some normal news.No Drama.No Chaos.Just Nature
Reply
23
Stephen
3d ago
I had seen them coming over the mountain in flagstaff, Arizona. It was amazing!!
Reply(2)
10
Pippi Longstocking
3d ago
Feed me Taco 🌮 Bell 🔔 and 30 minutes later you’ll see green fumes just like that filling the room, car, house and anywhere I am for the next few hours!
Reply
2
Related
cbs4indy.com
Showers and thunderstorms in Indiana this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms on the way to Indiana this weekend. The weekend opens with high temperatures in the mid 80s on Saturday, plus the chances for weekend rain takes off. This will mainly be in the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday showers and storms. Scattered showers and...
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
WTHI
Indiana's oldest picnic to take place next weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana's oldest picnic takes place right here in the Wabash Valley, and it's just around the corner. The 154th Old Settlers Reunion Picnic is taking place Friday, August 26th, and Saturday, August 27th. It's a weekend full of food, music, and fun in the town square.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTRF
Thunderstorms return to the forecast
Felt more like a typical August day today. Plenty of sunshine, highs in the mid 80’s, as well as the return of sticky conditions thanks to higher dew points. This has helped lead to some showers and thunderstorms across Indiana and Ohio. We could see a chance for some of those thunderstorms here this evening. But a better chance for rain and storms will be the next couple of days.
WLWT 5
Experts warn to watch for invasive spotted lanternfly in Tri-state area
CINCINNATI — An invasive species of bug is on the move in Indiana. According to experts, the spotted lanternfly has been seen in a dozen states this year including Indiana and Ohio. Purdue officials confirmed the bug in northern Indiana yesterday, a year after it was first reported in...
warricknews.com
Swimming no longer allowed at Indiana Dunes State Park beginning Saturday
Northwest Indiana residents and visitors heading to the beach at Indiana Dunes State Park no longer will be permitted to go swimming in Lake Michigan, beginning Saturday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Friday it doesn't have a sufficient number of lifeguards to allow state park visitors to continue swimming in the lake.
Solar eclipse 2024: One of the best viewing spots is in NE Ohio
In 2024, the skies over Ohio will be in total darkness as a total solar eclipse reaches totality high over Avon Lake near the border with Bay Village.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night
CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
A fine day of fishing around Lake Erie Islands: NE Ohio fishing report
PORT CLINTON. Ohio - Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and his father, Jim, had a fine morning of fishing on Lake Erie on Thursday around the Lake Erie Islands on Governor’s Fish Ohio Day, and he had only wished for one more ingredient. “Some wind would have been nice....
WFMJ.com
E. coli sickness in Ohio, Pennsylvania Michigan and Indiana
The Centers for Disease Control is investigating E. coli illnesses sickening 19 people in Ohio, 2 in Pennsylvania, 15 in Michigan and 1 in Indiana. 10 people have been hospitalized, and 3 in Michigan who appear to have kidney failure but no deaths have been reported. Two out of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVUE
VERIFY: Yes, a January snowstorm followed by bitter cold is possible in Texas this winter
SAN ANTONIO — Most of this summer was plagued with very high temperatures, so many of us are looking to cooler weather. However, in tonight's VERIFY, we look into a long-term weather prediction that may be a little colder than many of you would like. THE QUESTION. The first...
wfft.com
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease confirmed in Franklin County, Indiana deer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The presence of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), which is not known to infect humans, has been confirmed in Franklin County white-tailed deer, after the Indiana DNR sent samples of dead deer found in the county to Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study labs. EHD is...
Marine Warnings expired for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Saturday night
Update: All Marine Warnings have expired after being issued by the National Weather Service for multiple Northeast Ohio counties.
WANE-TV
Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
Cincinnati CityBeat
'Unreasonably Cold, Snowy' Weather Predicted for the Cincinnati Area this Winter
The Farmers’ Almanac recently release its extended winter weather forecast… and it’s not looking good guys. It’s hard to picture during the sweaty month of August, but this upcoming winter is expected to be “unreasonably cold and snowy” in the Ohio and Northern Kentucky region.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Michigan
What is your favorite thing to eat? If the answer is seafood and you also happen to be living in Michigan then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places have outstanding service and absolutely delicious food and are known to offer a five-start experience at affordable prices. Are you curious to see what these seafood restaurants are? Here is the complete list.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
Comments / 27