Indiana State

Comments / 27

David G
3d ago

Cool..finally some normal news.No Drama.No Chaos.Just Nature

Reply
23
Stephen
3d ago

I had seen them coming over the mountain in flagstaff, Arizona. It was amazing!!

Reply(2)
10
Pippi Longstocking
3d ago

Feed me Taco 🌮 Bell 🔔 and 30 minutes later you’ll see green fumes just like that filling the room, car, house and anywhere I am for the next few hours!

Reply
2
cbs4indy.com

Showers and thunderstorms in Indiana this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms on the way to Indiana this weekend. The weekend opens with high temperatures in the mid 80s on Saturday, plus the chances for weekend rain takes off. This will mainly be in the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday showers and storms. Scattered showers and...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Indiana's oldest picnic to take place next weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana's oldest picnic takes place right here in the Wabash Valley, and it's just around the corner. The 154th Old Settlers Reunion Picnic is taking place Friday, August 26th, and Saturday, August 27th. It's a weekend full of food, music, and fun in the town square.
BOWLING GREEN, IN
103GBF

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated

Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
NASHVILLE, IN
State
Ohio State
City
Green, OH
City
Fort Wayne, IN
State
Indiana State
WTRF

Thunderstorms return to the forecast

Felt more like a typical August day today. Plenty of sunshine, highs in the mid 80’s, as well as the return of sticky conditions thanks to higher dew points. This has helped lead to some showers and thunderstorms across Indiana and Ohio. We could see a chance for some of those thunderstorms here this evening. But a better chance for rain and storms will be the next couple of days.
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Swimming no longer allowed at Indiana Dunes State Park beginning Saturday

Northwest Indiana residents and visitors heading to the beach at Indiana Dunes State Park no longer will be permitted to go swimming in Lake Michigan, beginning Saturday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Friday it doesn't have a sufficient number of lifeguards to allow state park visitors to continue swimming in the lake.
INDIANA STATE
#Light Pollution#The Northern Lights#Northwest Ohio#Noaa#The Planetary K Index#Spwc
WLWT 5

Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night

CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
CINCINNATI, OH
KISS 106

Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October

Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
INDIANA STATE
WFMJ.com

E. coli sickness in Ohio, Pennsylvania Michigan and Indiana

The Centers for Disease Control is investigating E. coli illnesses sickening 19 people in Ohio, 2 in Pennsylvania, 15 in Michigan and 1 in Indiana. 10 people have been hospitalized, and 3 in Michigan who appear to have kidney failure but no deaths have been reported. Two out of the...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
WANE-TV

Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Michigan

What is your favorite thing to eat? If the answer is seafood and you also happen to be living in Michigan then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places have outstanding service and absolutely delicious food and are known to offer a five-start experience at affordable prices. Are you curious to see what these seafood restaurants are? Here is the complete list.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI

