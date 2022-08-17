Read full article on original website
Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision
The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
Former Ohio State Star Waived By Pittsburgh Steelers On Thursday
This Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster moves. One of those moves resulted in the release of a former Ohio State star. The Steelers announced this Thursday morning that they have released former Ohio State star Master Teague III, who's injured. In a resulting move, Pittsburgh has signed former Washington State star Max Borghi.
FIU's Luke Knox, brother of Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox, dies at 22
MIAMI - Family, friends, fellow classmates, and teachers at Florida International University are mourning the sudden loss of linebacker Luke Knox.He was hospitalized Wednesday evening and passed away that night. He was 22 years old. "We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program. We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke's family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family and will continue to do so to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need," FIU said in a statement."You had...
Eagles defense runs rampant in second joint practice with Browns: Notes & observations
The Philadelphia Eagles completed their second and final joint practice with the Cleveland Browns on Friday afternoon at the Browns’ training facilities in Berea, OH. After DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts shined brightly on Thursday, the pass rush turned some heads against Kevin Stefanski’s squad on day two.
Miami College Player Luke Knox, 22, Died Suddenly & So Many Football Stars Are Heartbroken
Florida International University's Linebacker, Luke Knox, has passed away suddenly at 22 years old. His brother, Dawson Knox, a Tight End with the Buffalo Bills, and many football stars have expressed their condolences for his passing. Bills' coach, Sean McDermott, along with the Knox brothers' former Ole Miss coach, Lane...
Former Cavs big man expresses disappointment with Browns statement on Deshaun Watson
Former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr. expressed disappointment regarding the Cleveland Browns’ statement about the suspension and fine of their quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns’ statement quotes co-owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam and mentions nothing about the uncomfortable details behind Watson’s discipline. The 11-game suspension and $5...
Giants Announce Veteran WR Is Done For The Season
The New York Giants made a plethora of roster moves this Friday, which includes placing wide receiver Robert Foster on injured reserve. Foster, who spent the 2021 season with the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys, is dealing with a hamstring injury. Since entering the league in 2018, Foster has 32...
Predicting the Cleveland Browns record without Deshaun Watson
What can the Cleveland Browns hope for without Deshaun Watson?. Whether you’re a fan of the 11-game suspension or not, we now know how long Deshaun Watson will be out of action due to his four counts of sexual assault, as ruled on by Judge Sue L. Robinson. While the embattled quarterback continues to skirt the issue and show no real remorse, the talk now moves to the Cleveland Browns and how they’ll be able to fair without their disgraced quarterback.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/20: Brissett Takes Over, Myles Returns, and Exploitive Bosses
I’m particularly bleary-eyed this morning, so please excuse me if I have more than the usual number of typos, misshapen sentences, or stupid comments. This has been a rough day to get enthused about the Newswire. Part of the reason for this is that yesterday’s newswire took me about...
No. 5 Mentor and QB Scotty Fox light up Canton McKinley, 34-21
MENTOR, Ohio – Not too many sophomore quarterbacks have had a night like Scotty Fox. He lit up Jerome T. Osborne Jr., Stadium with three touchdown passes in leading the Mentor Cardinals to a 34-21 victory over the Canton McKinley Bulldogs on the opening Friday night of the high school football season.
Mike Tomlin Invites Kids To Steelers Practice After Breaking Up Their Fight
Mike Tomlin offered a group of kids a way better option than fighting in the streets this week -- inviting the quarreling youngsters to a Steelers practice -- and the gesture was AWESOME. According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, Tomlin was driving his car when he saw a group of...
Machine Gun Kelly zip-lines across stadium, smashes wine glass into his own face and declares "I'm rich, bitch!" at homecoming show
Machine Gun Kelly pulled out all the stops on the final night of his North American Mainstream Sellout tour
A basketball referee had a heart attack on the court. One of the players had the right training to save him.
Jamestown, New York — Not many people get to return to the scene of their death. But earlier this month, John Sculli, of Rochester, New York, stepped back into the gym where his time expired. Sculli, a basketball referee, was officiating a semi-pro game between the Jamestown Jackals and...
Former Alabama OL Chris Owens is signing with the New York Giants
Former Alabama offensive lineman Chris Owens signed with the New York Giants on Friday, according to ESPN NFL Nation reported Jordan Ranaan. It isn’t clear if he was signed to the practice squad or to the active roster. Nonetheless, Owens will be given the chance to make the Giants roster and prove himself in preseason games.
Guardians Farm Report: Morris Has Been A Strikeout Machine For Triple-A Columbus
Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night
Myles Garrett Is Reportedly Dealing With Tough Family News
On Thursday afternoon, Cleveland Browns fans learned why star pass rusher Myles Garrett has been away from the team. According to a new report, a close family member of Garrett's is gravely ill and the family member's condition has reportedly worsened. The Browns are reportedly giving Garrett plenty of time away from the team to deal with the tough news.
Antonio Brown Cops Insane 'The Godfather' Watch W/ 666 Round Diamonds
Antonio Brown's decided to treat himself following the success of his new song and dance by copping an insane "The Godfather" watch ... that's filled with 666 diamonds!. TMZ Sports has learned the former NFL wideout hit up Jacob and Co. earlier this week to pick up the timepiece ... and the classic mob film-inspired watch came pretty epic.
Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Ticketed For Speeding Weeks Before Arrest, Records Show
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown apparently has a need for speed ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned the Cardinals star was ticketed for going 71 MPH in a 50 zone just weeks before he was arrested for allegedly going 126 MPH in a 65. According to court documents, cops say Brown went...
