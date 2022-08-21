ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle vs Man City: TV channel, live stream, team news and kick-off time for Premier League tie

By Nyle Smith
 7 hours ago
MANCHESTER CITY will be eager to build on their 100% start to the 2022/23 Premier League season in Newcastle today.

The Citizen's recently brushed aside Bournemouth in true Pep Guardiola style.

Manchester City demolished Bournemouth on match-day two Credit: AFP
Newcastle held Brighton to a goalless draw in their last Premier League encounter Credit: Rex

And they didn't much help from their mega summer signing Erling Haaland who amusingly only touched the ball twice in the entire match - one was from kick-off.

But the Magpies are expected to give City a tougher test especially with Newcastle's home crowd in support.

However, the Toon shipped a staggering NINE goals to Manchester City last campaign and failed to register one for themselves.

What time does Newcastle vs Man City kick off?

  • Newcastle will roll out the red carpet for Manchester City on Sunday, August 21.
  • It is scheduled to kick off at 4:30pm UK time.
  • St. James' Park is the designated venue for this mouth-watering match and it can host approximately 52,405 supporters.
  • City annihilated Newcastle 5-0 when the sides last met in May this year.

What TV channel is Newcastle vs Man City on and can I live stream it?

  • Newcastle vs Manchester City will be broadcasted LIVE on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.
  • Pre-match build up is scheduled to commence from 4pm UK time - 30 minutes before kick-off on both channels.
  • Subscription members of Sky Sports have the option to stream the entire action live via the Sky Sports website or Sky Go app.

Team news

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is eager to see Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis and Emil Krath return to action very soon.

However, midfield maestro Jonjo Shelvey is a lot further down the line with his thigh injury.

Elsewhere, Pep Guardiola has a range of top talent to choose from going into this eye-catching clash against Newcastle.

But the Man City boss will still be eager to see summer signing Kalvin Phillips and young starlet Cole Palmer return to action having missed out on the opening two games.

Aymeric Laporte's knee issues has ruled him out for a few more weeks so Pep is likely to give Nathan Ake another run-out.

Latest odds

  • Newcastle to win 7/1
  • Draw 4/1
  • Man City to win 1/3

*Odds courtesy of Betfair are correct at time of publication

