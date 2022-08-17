ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

Nelson Mattocks, 49, Murdered

On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 1614 hours, police responded to a 911 call of shots fired at the rear of 700 E. 156th Street (St. Mary’s Park – NYCHA Development), within the confines of the 40th Precinct / Police Service Area 7 in the Bronx. Upon...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Officers Possibly Chasing ATV Before Deadly Queens Crash Placed on Modified Duty

Two NYPD officers have been placed on modified duty while the department investigates whether they were involved Friday morning's mangled ATV crash that killed two people. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. at Queens Plaza South and Jackson Avenue -- not too far from the Queensboro Bridge. Cops say two men in their 30s were on an ATV, which is illegal to ride in New York City, when they hit the side of a tractor-trailer truck.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Newark man found shot to death after fight, police say

Essex County authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man who died from a single gunshot wound on Friday. The victim has been identified as Nadir King, 29, of 13th Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made. Police responded to a...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Newark residents take to the street for 13-mile peace walk

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark residents took to the streets Saturday for a citywide peace walk.The walk was a call to action for business leaders, the community and families to help end gun violence.The mayor called on city businesses to close early so they could participate.The peace walk was 13 miles long and made its way through all of the city's five wards.
NEWARK, NJ
Popculture

Four Men Indicted in Connection to Rapper Moneygang Vontae's Murder

As friends, family, and friends mourn the death of LA-based rapper Moneygang Vontae, four men have been indicted on murder and other charges. He was killed after going to a Bronx pharmacy for medication while in the city for a performance, NBC New York reports. Isaiah Garrett, Allan Algarin, Nayshon White, and River Jones all face murder charges for the June 9 shooting. It occured in the Tremont neighborhood, says Bronx DA Darcel Clark. The four men were also charged with manslaughter, robbery, gang assault, weapon possession, and other charges. They range in age. Garrett (24) and Jones (18) were arraigned Aug. 16.. The two others had previously been arraigned. Jones was reportedly busted in his dorm room at Monroe College in New Rochelle.
BRONX, NY
jcitytimes.com

28-year-old Stevens Alum Sentenced in Stabbing Death of Roommate

A 28-year-old Stevens Institute alumnus has been sentenced in the 2020 stabbing death of his roommate. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Judge John A. Young sentenced Tong Cheng, 28, today to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison for the stabbing death of his 23-year-old roommate, Yuting Ge.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
wufe967.com

New York man caught on 'road rage' video 'menacing' neighbors with handgun on their own front porch

A New York family is suing a neighbor for $20 million after he allegedly followed their son home and pulled a gun out in a road-rage fueled encounter on their own front lawn. A notice of claim filed earlier this week alleges that Douglas Debonet, 32, was involved in a July 23 road rage argument that led to a crash around the corner from his neighbor’s home at the intersection of Old Town Road and County Road 83 in Selden, New York.
SELDEN, NY
Daily Voice

IDs Released For Trio That Crashed Stolen Bentley, Ran From Cops In Morris County: Prosecutor

Details have emerged surrounding the three suspects who were arrested after crashing a stolen Bentley and running from police in Morris County, authorities said. Officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle on Route 15 South in Wharton when the department was dispatched to a crash near the intersection with Mt. Pleasant Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a release with local officials.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
