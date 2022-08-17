ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Pelosi, Who? Plastic Surgeons Weigh In On Speaker Of The House's Tight, Shiny New Face

By Radar Staff
 3 days ago
mega;@nancypeolosi/youtube

Nancy Pelosi has been looking quite refreshed in the past couple of weeks leading many to question if the Speaker of The House went under the knife.

The 82-year-old politician has been causing a stir after debuting a tightened shiny face with little to no wrinkles. Her appearance in the past month is much different than she looked in 2021 — when she had heavy bags under her eyes during a January 10th interview with Lesley Stahl for 60 Minutes .

On August 9, 2022, Pelosi appeared for a ceremony with other politicians where her skin looked extra firm. A couple of days later, she showed up for a press conference at the U.S. Capitol without a line on her face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nPXmN_0hKs9SHk00
August 2022 nancypelosi/youtube

RadarOnline.com spoke to two renowned plastic surgeons for their take on what procedures Pelosi could have undergone to achieve her tight look. Neither have worked personally on Pelosi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNNz0_0hKs9SHk00
Nancy Pelosi in August 2022

Dr. David Saadat , a board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, tells RadarOnline.com, Nancy Pelosi looks very refreshed and brighter. This can be achieved with a clear and brilliant laser to brighten the skin and help with structure and smoothnesses.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uD4sJ_0hKs9SHk00
Nancy Pelosi in 2007 mega
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42jCkX_0hKs9SHk00
2021 mega

Dr. Michael K. Obeng tells us, “She has had some type of facial rejuvenation. It doesn’t look like a face and neck lift because you still see her platysmal bands and jowls. But her face looks refreshing. Maybe the usual Botox and fillers, in combination with laser resurfacing and some type of RF for skin tightening.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=363Y49_0hKs9SHk00
Nancy in 2021 mega
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOKD6_0hKs9SHk00
Nancy Pelosi in 2001 mega

Pelosi has long faced rumors that she used plastic surgeons to keep her looking refreshed. Her critics have accused her of using procedures to stay looking young.

"Nancy Pelosi’s latest plastic surgery is a disaster! She should wear her mask for the rest of her days!" one person wrote on Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCa9E_0hKs9SHk00
Nancy seen in 2012 ABCNews/youtube

In 2021, following a press conference where Pelosi's skin looked seamless, one critic commented, "It appears 80-year-old Nancy Pelosi got even more plastic surgery. Pelosi is a total phony without saying a word."

The Speaker of the House has never officially commented on the talk

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on top of the plastic surgery speculation , Pelosi had to deal with China becoming upset after she took a trip to Taiwan.

