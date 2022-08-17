Read full article on original website
Unity in the Community celebration brings countries around the world together in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The largest multicultural event in Spokane returned to Riverfront Park. The Unity in the Community event featured a lot of booths from different parts of the world, including Sweden, the Philippines and Guatemala. Children had the chance to pick up passports where they can fill out...
'Pow'Waw Food Truck' brings Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene
The "Pow'Waw Food Truck' opened in June, bringing Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene. It features mostly a pre-settler Native diet, but with the modern twist of fry bread.
South Hill Grill to close at the end of October before Chick-fil-A takeover
SPOKANE, Wash. — South Hill Grill will officially close at the end of October, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. According to the post, customers originally thought that the restaurant would close at the end of the month. The page says that they will be serving customers until the end of October before the construction of the new Chick-fil-A at the location on East 29th Avenue.
Coeur d’Alene Police: Teacher turns himself in, booked for relationship with former student
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Last month, the Coeur d’Alene Police Department (CDAPD) was made aware of an inappropriate relationship between a Lake City High School (LCHS) teacher and a former student. According to police, the relationship started in 2012 and lasted for several years while the student...
‘I’m sorry’: Freeman school shooter apologizes ahead of sentencing
SPOKANE, Wash. – For the first time since opening fire at Freeman High School, Caleb Sharpe apologized for what he did. Sharpe removed his mask on the last day of sentencing hearings to say sorry to his victims. “I’m sorry to the community. I’m sorry to Jordan, Gracie and...
KHQ Right Now
Coeur d'Alene teacher accused of 'inappropriate' relationship with former student posts $100k bail
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - 48-year-old William Keylon, a Lake City High School (LCHS) teacher, is now out of jail after posting a $100,000 bail on Thursday. According to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, Keylon had an "inappropriate" relationship with a former student which started in 2012, when the student was learning at LCHS.
Spokane man at center of Silver Alert found in south-central Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County man at the center of a Silver Alert has been found in south-central Idaho. Gerald Krug, 78, was reported missing Thursday out of Otis Orchards. He was found near Challis, Idaho. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said he is safe and his family has been contacted. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
Lake City High School teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with former student
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD) have arrested a Lake City High School teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a former student. 48-year-old William Joseph Keylon turned himself in at the Kootenai County Public Safety Health Building after detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Keylon has been a teacher at Lake City High School since 2003.
‘Dream come true’: 4 News Now welcomes evening news anchor Kirstin O’Connor
4 News Now ushers in a new era in evening news, welcoming veteran anchor Kirstin O’Connor to the team.
Snohomish County man sentenced to life in prison in Idaho following multi-state manhunt
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A Snohomish County man who led police on a manhunt in Washington, Idaho and Montana was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. 30-year-old Jesse Spitzer pled guilty to more than a dozen charges, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, KHQ-TV reported. Spitzer was considered armed and dangerous, and was wanted for crimes in Washington and Idaho, before being into custody in Montana.
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Canfield Mountain – Coeur d’Alene, ID
The views! The whole way up is filled with views, and they just get better and better the more you climb. It’s a good workout as well, and you’ll feel very accomplished at the end. What was most noteworthy?. The views at the top are spectacular! It’s a...
Spokane farm survives pandemic with veggie bags
SPOKANE, Wash. — Come hail, heat, or the pandemic, Courage to Grow Farms has been able to weather any situation. Last week hail ravaged the farm, forcing it to move to its next location. Shanese Dunigan and Phillip Moore started Courage to Grow Farm with just a bit of...
Stolen No-Li beer truck leads police to dog in need of rescue
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Early Tuesday morning, No-Li owner John Bryant woke up to a call from Airway Heights police saying that their big beer box truck had been stolen. He rushed to the brewery to find that the thief had stolen some equipment and the truck. The thief...
‘We could see the black smoke’: Event south of Spokane postponed after Wednesday fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — For the past four years, Celeste Shaw has hosted Terrain Table, an event that benefits local artists and restaurants. Shaw said she expects 300 guests, all of whom will be seated at one large table on her property. “I think one of the most vital parts of this dinner that should be recognized is that this is...
List: Fun events taking place in Spokane this weekend
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With sunny temperatures in the forecast this week, fun events will be taking place across Spokane. Temperatures this week are expected to be between the 90s and the 100s. Some events this week include unity in the community multicultural celebration, story time at the carrousel...
Freeman Shooter Sentencing Day 5: Mother faces her son’s killer
SPOKANE, Wash. – A local mother faced her son’s killer for the first time. Ami Strahan’s son, 15-year-old Sam Strahan, was killed when Caleb Sharpe opened fire at Freeman High School in 2017. Strahan took the stand Thursday in what was the fifth day of Sharpe’s sentencing hearings. Strahan wore a picture of her son while she testified, noting that...
Man pleads guilty to murdering local athlete outside downtown Spokane bar
SPOKANE, Wash. — Michael Le has pleaded guilty to the murder of 22-year-old Jakobe Ford. Ford was shot and killed outside of Lucky’s Bar in downtown Spokane in August 2021. He was a local athlete who shattered records at Shadle Park High School and was launching a professional track career when he was murdered. Court records showed Ford was dating...
Spokane County aquatic centers closing Sunday
SPOKANE CO., Wash. – Spokane County aquatic7 centers will close for the season on Sunday. The Northside and Southside facilities will close at 5:30 p.m. that day. Tickets for both facilities are still available for this weekend and can be purchased online. Session times for each day run from...
Four more Patriot Front members arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene appear in court Monday
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Four men connected to the 31 who were arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene in early June appeared in court on Monday afternoon. All four men pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to riot. The following men appeared in court Monday:. Devin Wayne Center (Fayetteville, AR) James...
