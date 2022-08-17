ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden, ID

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

South Hill Grill to close at the end of October before Chick-fil-A takeover

SPOKANE, Wash. — South Hill Grill will officially close at the end of October, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. According to the post, customers originally thought that the restaurant would close at the end of the month. The page says that they will be serving customers until the end of October before the construction of the new Chick-fil-A at the location on East 29th Avenue.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Lake City High School teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with former student

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD) have arrested a Lake City High School teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a former student. 48-year-old William Joseph Keylon turned himself in at the Kootenai County Public Safety Health Building after detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Keylon has been a teacher at Lake City High School since 2003.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
q13fox.com

Snohomish County man sentenced to life in prison in Idaho following multi-state manhunt

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A Snohomish County man who led police on a manhunt in Washington, Idaho and Montana was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. 30-year-old Jesse Spitzer pled guilty to more than a dozen charges, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, KHQ-TV reported. Spitzer was considered armed and dangerous, and was wanted for crimes in Washington and Idaho, before being into custody in Montana.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Idaho Capital Sun

Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
nspiremagazine.com

Canfield Mountain – Coeur d’Alene, ID

The views! The whole way up is filled with views, and they just get better and better the more you climb. It’s a good workout as well, and you’ll feel very accomplished at the end. What was most noteworthy?. The views at the top are spectacular! It’s a...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Spokane farm survives pandemic with veggie bags

SPOKANE, Wash. — Come hail, heat, or the pandemic, Courage to Grow Farms has been able to weather any situation. Last week hail ravaged the farm, forcing it to move to its next location. Shanese Dunigan and Phillip Moore started Courage to Grow Farm with just a bit of...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

List: Fun events taking place in Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With sunny temperatures in the forecast this week, fun events will be taking place across Spokane. Temperatures this week are expected to be between the 90s and the 100s. Some events this week include unity in the community multicultural celebration, story time at the carrousel...
SPOKANE, WA
NewsBreak
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Freeman Shooter Sentencing Day 5: Mother faces her son’s killer

SPOKANE, Wash. – A local mother faced her son’s killer for the first time.  Ami Strahan’s son, 15-year-old Sam Strahan, was killed when Caleb Sharpe opened fire at Freeman High School in 2017.  Strahan took the stand Thursday in what was the fifth day of Sharpe’s sentencing hearings.  Strahan wore a picture of her son while she testified, noting that...
FREEMAN, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
