SWV football: Lots of unknowns heading into the season for Gate City

For the first time in quite a while, there seem to be more questions than answers for the annual season opener between Science Hill and Elizabethton. “Our team is different and Elizabethton is going to be different,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said. “They have been settling in the last three or four years, but have different people now. And we have to look different because we’re not going to throw the ball 80% of the time.”

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO