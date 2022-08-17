ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gate City, VA

SWV football: Lots of unknowns heading into the season for Gate City

By JEFF BIRCHFIELD jbirchfield@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Gate City tunes up for season with benefit win over Virginia High

BRISTOL, Va. — It was a benefit game, but it still was a measuring stick for Gate City. Senior Ethan Fleming rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, all in the first half, to help set the pace early in the Blue Devils’ 33-28 preseason victory over Virginia High at Gene Malcolm Stadium on Friday.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Bucs close first preseason camp under Quarles

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s football players gathered around first-year head coach George Quarles after Saturday’s scrimmage at Greene Stadium and applauded. Their enthusiasm was understandable, considering Quarles had just informed them that preseason camp was officially over and the team’s attention is now turned toward the season opener, Sept. 1 against Mars Hill.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Daniel Boone shuts out South Greene in season opener

GRAY — New turf, new season, same old attitude for the Daniel Boone football team. Debuting their new turf field at Nathan Hale Stadium, the Trailblazers dominated up front in a 26-0 win over South Greene on Saturday afternoon.
GREENEVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gate City, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Gate City, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Defense catalyst for Happy Valley's win over Highlanders

ELIZABETHTON — Happy Valley used some timely defensive plays to take a 22-14 victory over Cloudland in the season-opening football contest on Warrior Hill. The Warriors stopped Cloudland on fourth-and-goal in the closing minutes of the first half, then forced a Highlander fumble at the Happy Valley 7 early in the fourth quarter to stem the tide.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Pioneers win wild one with Patriots

BLUFF CITY — Talk about fans getting bang for their buck!. David Crockett traveled to Sullivan East on Friday night for a mutual season opener. When all was said and done in this three-hour-plus marathon, the teams had combined for 87 points on 13 touchdowns, which included back-to-back kickoff returns for TDs and two interceptions returned for scores.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bryant’s 4-TD game launches Wolves past Falcons

BLOUNTVILLE — The West Ridge football team hit the repeat button Friday night. For the second time in as many seasons, the Wolves opened with a thumping of nonconference foe Volunteer — this time the final was 41-6 — and a senior star had a big game.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Season#Swv#American Football
Kingsport Times-News

Tribe jump-starts season with shutout of Vikings

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett turned it over a couple times and had more big-yardage penalties than preferred, but otherwise the Indians had their way Friday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium where they opened the 2022 football season with a 31-0 nonconference win over Tennessee High. The Indians were methodical...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

First game: Question marks abound for Hilltoppers, Cyclones

For the first time in quite a while, there seem to be more questions than answers for the annual season opener between Science Hill and Elizabethton. “Our team is different and Elizabethton is going to be different,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said. “They have been settling in the last three or four years, but have different people now. And we have to look different because we’re not going to throw the ball 80% of the time.”
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Unicoi County dismisses Northview in season opener

ERWIN — What else does he do? Does he play in the band?. It’s the question longtime Unicoi County public address announcer Jim Buchanan asked about Caleb Pelaez who starred for the Blue Devils in all three phases of the game in a 42-20 win over Northview Academy.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU reveals details of women's basketball coach's contract

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s contract with new women’s basketball head coach Brenda Mock Brown is not yet finalized, but the university did release her “notice of appointment” outlining what will be in the contract. Brown, who replaced Simon Harris, will receive a base...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Kingsport Times-News

Column: Targeting rules process needs to be upgraded

In the aftermath of the targeting foul against a Science Hill football player in Friday night’s game at Elizabethton, there has been debate on social media about the play. But the focus shouldn’t be on whether it was a dirty hit.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: West Ridge at Daniel Boone volleyball

The Lady Trailblazers held off West Ridge during a five-set nail-biter at Snyder Gym in Gray Friday. As every set went down to the wire, Kyleigh Bacon paced the Lady ’Blazers with 10 kills and 14 digs.
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: J.I. Burton Jamboree

Four Southwest Virginia teams gathered in Norton on Friday night for a preseason warmup at the J.I. Burton Jamboree. Wise Central finished the night 2-0 with a 3-0 win over Patrick Henry and a 7 -0 win over J.I. Burton. The Raiders finished 1-1 on the night with a win 15-10 over John Battle. Patrick Henry defeated John Battle 27-7 to round out the action.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

HMG adds trio of medical providers in Kingsport, Bristol

KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month. HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

‘Sunday with Friends’ continues with Tanya Carroll Richardson

ABINGDON — Tanya Carroll Richardson will speak Sunday, Aug. 21, at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon as the “Sunday with Friends” program continues. The “Sunday with Friends” writer series is sponsored by Friends of the Washington County Public...
ABINGDON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy