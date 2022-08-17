SWV football: Lots of unknowns heading into the season for Gate City

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Gate City tunes up for season with benefit win over Virginia High
BRISTOL, Va. — It was a benefit game, but it still was a measuring stick for Gate City. Senior Ethan Fleming rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, all in the first half, to help set the pace early in the Blue Devils’ 33-28 preseason victory over Virginia High at Gene Malcolm Stadium on Friday.
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs close first preseason camp under Quarles
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s football players gathered around first-year head coach George Quarles after Saturday’s scrimmage at Greene Stadium and applauded. Their enthusiasm was understandable, considering Quarles had just informed them that preseason camp was officially over and the team’s attention is now turned toward the season opener, Sept. 1 against Mars Hill.
Kingsport Times-News
Daniel Boone shuts out South Greene in season opener
GRAY — New turf, new season, same old attitude for the Daniel Boone football team. Debuting their new turf field at Nathan Hale Stadium, the Trailblazers dominated up front in a 26-0 win over South Greene on Saturday afternoon.
Kingsport Times-News
High school roundup: Cocke County tops Cherokee in opener; Eastside falls in preseason matchup
NEWPORT — Cherokee fell to host Cocke County 33-9 in a mutual football season opener on Friday night. The Chiefs got on the scoreboard with a 21-yard touchdown run by Noah Parvin and a tackle in the end zone for a safety.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport Times-News
Defense catalyst for Happy Valley's win over Highlanders
ELIZABETHTON — Happy Valley used some timely defensive plays to take a 22-14 victory over Cloudland in the season-opening football contest on Warrior Hill. The Warriors stopped Cloudland on fourth-and-goal in the closing minutes of the first half, then forced a Highlander fumble at the Happy Valley 7 early in the fourth quarter to stem the tide.
Kingsport Times-News
Pioneers win wild one with Patriots
BLUFF CITY — Talk about fans getting bang for their buck!. David Crockett traveled to Sullivan East on Friday night for a mutual season opener. When all was said and done in this three-hour-plus marathon, the teams had combined for 87 points on 13 touchdowns, which included back-to-back kickoff returns for TDs and two interceptions returned for scores.
Kingsport Times-News
UT athletic director predicts sports success at regional United Way kickoff
BRISTOL, Va. — University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White has predicted UT athletics will improve to be among the tops in the nation, not just in football but through all 20 sports at the university. And White, who was serenaded on Friday on the Virginia side of the...
Kingsport Times-News
Bryant’s 4-TD game launches Wolves past Falcons
BLOUNTVILLE — The West Ridge football team hit the repeat button Friday night. For the second time in as many seasons, the Wolves opened with a thumping of nonconference foe Volunteer — this time the final was 41-6 — and a senior star had a big game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
Tribe jump-starts season with shutout of Vikings
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett turned it over a couple times and had more big-yardage penalties than preferred, but otherwise the Indians had their way Friday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium where they opened the 2022 football season with a 31-0 nonconference win over Tennessee High. The Indians were methodical...
Kingsport Times-News
First game: Question marks abound for Hilltoppers, Cyclones
For the first time in quite a while, there seem to be more questions than answers for the annual season opener between Science Hill and Elizabethton. “Our team is different and Elizabethton is going to be different,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said. “They have been settling in the last three or four years, but have different people now. And we have to look different because we’re not going to throw the ball 80% of the time.”
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi County dismisses Northview in season opener
ERWIN — What else does he do? Does he play in the band?. It’s the question longtime Unicoi County public address announcer Jim Buchanan asked about Caleb Pelaez who starred for the Blue Devils in all three phases of the game in a 42-20 win over Northview Academy.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU reveals details of women's basketball coach's contract
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s contract with new women’s basketball head coach Brenda Mock Brown is not yet finalized, but the university did release her “notice of appointment” outlining what will be in the contract. Brown, who replaced Simon Harris, will receive a base...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kingsport Times-News
Column: Targeting rules process needs to be upgraded
In the aftermath of the targeting foul against a Science Hill football player in Friday night’s game at Elizabethton, there has been debate on social media about the play. But the focus shouldn’t be on whether it was a dirty hit.
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: West Ridge at Daniel Boone volleyball
The Lady Trailblazers held off West Ridge during a five-set nail-biter at Snyder Gym in Gray Friday. As every set went down to the wire, Kyleigh Bacon paced the Lady ’Blazers with 10 kills and 14 digs.
Kingsport Times-News
Jackson wins record 27th state title in Tennessee Senior Amateur
JONESBOROUGH — Every time Tim Jackson wins a state golf tournament, he makes history. He did it again Thursday at Blackthorn Club.
Kingsport Times-News
Wolves hoping for repeat of debut against Falcons
The curtain is ready to rise on Act II of West Ridge football as the team will meet Volunteer on Friday night. Kickoff from the Wolves’ stadium in Blountville is set for 7 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: J.I. Burton Jamboree
Four Southwest Virginia teams gathered in Norton on Friday night for a preseason warmup at the J.I. Burton Jamboree. Wise Central finished the night 2-0 with a 3-0 win over Patrick Henry and a 7 -0 win over J.I. Burton. The Raiders finished 1-1 on the night with a win 15-10 over John Battle. Patrick Henry defeated John Battle 27-7 to round out the action.
Kingsport Times-News
Doe River Gorge making progress on bringing Christmas Train to the gorge for Christmas 2023
HAMPTON — Doe River Gorge Ministries is still on track to debut its Christmas Train for the 2023 Christmas season, with progress being accomplished in restoring locomotives, getting final approvals from county and state governments, and breaking ground on grading and landscaping of the property where the trains will run.
Kingsport Times-News
HMG adds trio of medical providers in Kingsport, Bristol
KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month. HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
Kingsport Times-News
‘Sunday with Friends’ continues with Tanya Carroll Richardson
ABINGDON — Tanya Carroll Richardson will speak Sunday, Aug. 21, at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon as the “Sunday with Friends” program continues. The “Sunday with Friends” writer series is sponsored by Friends of the Washington County Public...
Comments / 0